A Round in the Sound
Whether you’re casually grabbing a drink or celebrating a special occasion, the South Sound has the just-right spot to spend a cozy evening. Though you might have your go-to already, consider expanding your horizons with this roundup of a few places worth adding to the rotation. Devil’s Reef.
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
Seattle man shares story of living in RV in hopes of humanizing homelessness
SEATTLE — Timothy Barto says people have a lot of misconceptions when they see someone living out of an RV. "They think we aren't normal or we didn't have conventional lives at one point," Barto said. Living in Seattle since 2015, Barto started to feel the crush of rising...
Olympia parent claims elementary school student club promotes segregation
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A student club at an Olympia elementary school that supports BIPOC ( Black, Indigenous, and people of color) children has sparked backlash. One woman goes as far as calling it segregation, claiming it separates her son from his friends, even though he would want to join as an ally.
Tacoma WinCo Foods on 6th Avenue Officially Opens
WinCo Foods' 6th Avenue store in Tacoma is now open. The location, which marks the company's second Tacoma branch and the 139th employee-owned store overall, opened its doors today at 9 a.m. The opening has long been anticipated since initial permits were filed with the city a few years ago, according to published reports.
Rochester Animal Rescue Seeks Homes for Cats, Dogs Saved From Squalid Conditions
Watching them snuggle up with their potential new families, it’s difficult to believe that the dogs and cats up for adoption at Petsense in Chehalis on Saturday were rescued from atrocious living situations as recently as last year. Thanks to the work of Red Rose Animal Rescue in Rochester,...
Scene nearby: Trumpeter swans
Photographer Michael Lowell visited the Snohomish Valley Friday and spotted a large group of trumpeter swans resting before restating their migration journey. He notes that trumpeter swans have a wingspan of around 84-100 inches and weigh around 21-30 pounds. These yearly visitors rest up in the many farmlands of Western Washington during migration and eventually nest up in Alaska. The trumpeter has an all-black bill that reaches its eye. Also, when they take off, they will at times create an “S” neck for their first wing beats to help with takeoff.
Maple Valley’s Brandi Carlile Shouts Out ‘Everybody in Seattle’ at Grammys
Maple Valley singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile was among the leading acts at the Grammy Awards last night with seven total nods for her last album, In These Silent Days. The rock star, who also gave a rousing performance of “Broken Horses” at the show, ultimately took home three of the awards for which she was nominated: Best Americana Album, Best Rock Performance, and Best Rock Song.
Lacey Neighborhood Grant Program Taking Applications for 2023
The City of Lacey announced last week that it is now accepting applications for the 2023 round of the Lacey Neighborhood Grant Program. The matching-grant program awards up to $2,500 for projects supporting community pride, working to beautify the city, and expanding community involvement among residents, according to a release. The program is now also open to formally recognized Homeowners Associations and informal neighborhoods located within Lacey city limits, the release added.
12 Must-Try Romantic Restaurants in Tacoma, WA
Washington in the United States of America is home to the port city of Tacoma. Given that it offers the best weather for vacations and delights over the holidays, it is a lovely city. Tacoma also goes by the nickname “the City of Destiny” since the Northern Pacific Railroad chose...
ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA
The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
Redmond mother desperate to find mentally ill son
The 20-year-old man walked from Redmond to Issaquah back on Jan. 24. He was last seen that day talking to Issaquah police officers.
Brandi Kruse on expelling vaccine mandate: ‘I never thought I’d see the day’
King County announced, alongside the City of Seattle, that it is no longer requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine as an employment requirement — and Brandi Kruse could barely contain her excitement when the news broke on KIRO Newsradio. “I can’t believe this. I never thought I’d see the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
Police, King County Executive give update on December’s huge Burien drug bust
On Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, King County Executive Dow Constantine and Undersheriff Jesse Anderson presented an update on significant busts made by the King County Sheriff’s Office, including in Burien last year. As we previously reported, this huge drug bust – which concluded in late December – took over...
Washington Has A Brand New Chutes And Ladders Themed Playground And You Can Actually Play The Game
Think about the board games you played as a child. A few might come to mind – Candyland, Hi-Ho Cherry-O, and the classic game of tunnels and slides, Chutes and Ladders. When you see the brightly-colored boxes on the store shelves, they might stir up fond memories of rainy days spent playing for hours. You might even play those same games with your own children. But did you know that Kent, Washington is home to a life-size Chutes and Ladders-theme playground? If not, you need to check out West Fenwick Park, where the colorful game board comes to life creating fun memories for a whole new generation of children.
Want to fix WA’s housing crisis? Allow denser development in these single-family areas | Opinion
“Middle housing” is a very mild descriptor for one of the most contentious and significant public policy battles being waged in Olympia. The term refers to duplexes, townhouses and other similar housing types. But the fight is all about our state’s housing crisis, local control of land use and a growing acknowledgment that one of the basic pillars of our growth management approach has failed.
Murder of Kent teacher calls attention to mental health crisis in Washington
A Tacoma mom stabbed and killed on Wednesday has been identified as 66-year-old Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in Kent. Investigators say the suspect is her son, 31-year-old Michael Gese, who was reportedly having a mental health crisis. Gail Gese’s death is once again highlighting the...
Shelton woman shares survival story on NBC's Dateline about 2017 killing of Montana sheriff's deputy
SHELTON, Wash. — Nearly six years ago, a Montana sheriff's deputy was killed in the line of duty. Lloyd Barrus, an anti-government extremist, is serving a life sentence for the crime. Barrus and his son Marshall Barrus shot the deputy, then led officers on a high-speed chase before a...
State Rep: ‘None of these locations are suitable’ for a future airport
Washington state elected officials have narrowed the location of a new two-runway airport to three rural areas in either Pierce or Thurston County, sparking intense opposition from locals, including a rally of approximately 100 residents at the Olympia Capitol Building last week pleading for new location proposals. According to Jason...
