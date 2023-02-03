ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregg Rosenthal ranks Eli Manning 32nd among 66 all-time Super Bowl QBs

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
There have been 56 Super Bowl games and 66 ‘rankable’ quarterbacks. The New York Giants have been in five Super Bowls and threw out four different quarterbacks in those games.

With the standard being anywhere from No.1 (Tom Brady) to No. 66 (Rex Grossman), where do the Giants’ quarterbacks rank?

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com has gone through the effort to rank them all. Keep in mind, performance in the Super Bowl is just a part of the scoring system.

Eli Manning, who went 2-0 in Super Bowls and won the MVP award twice, was the highest-ranked Giant at No. 32.

Eli’s durability and longevity boost him in a career that ended at .500 (117-117), with only two to three seasons in which he arguably could’ve been considered a top-10 quarterback.

Phil Simms, who had the most efficient Super Bowl performance of all time in 1987 against Denver, came in at No. 37.

Kerry Collins, who was godawful in his one start for the Giants in Super Bowl XXV, ranked No. 43 overall.

Jeff Hostetler ranked No. 50. His gutty performance in Super Bowl XXV led the Giants to an improbable win over the Buffalo Bills.

