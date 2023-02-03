Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month
Saudi Arabia unexpectedly raised oil prices for its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for US and European customers. The moves came despite crude prices having fallen about 7% this year, as rising interest rates in the US and Europe counter optimism about a rebound in China’s demand following the ending of coronavirus lockdowns.
Modi Says India Can Add Oil and Gas While It Chases Green Goal
India is planning for an expansion of its oil and gas sectors even as it aims to hit net-zero by 2070. India, the third-largest greenhouse gas emitter, is planning for an expansion of its oil and gas sectors even as it aims to hit net-zero by 2070. The nation intends...
EU Playing Catch-Up To Secure Sustainable Energy
Even though the EU lead the energy transition, it is now in the position of catch-up to secure sustainable energy to its citizens. Even though the EU lead the energy transition, it is now in the position of catch-up to secure sustainable energy to its citizens. Governments and institutions around...
US Oilfield Services Firms Money Policy Could Hinder Industry Growth
Like E&Ps, oilfield services firms are prioritizing cash generation and distributions to shareholders creating a constraint on the industry's growth. — Like E&Ps, oilfield services companies are prioritizing cash generation and distributions to shareholders which could be a constraint on the industry's growth. Supply chain problems are a common...
Denmark Awards First Three Offshore CO2 Storage Licenses
Denmark has awarded the first three licenses for the exploration of full-scale CO2 storage in the Danish North Sea. The Danish Ministry of Climate, Energy, and Utilities has awarded the first three licenses for exploration of full-scale CO2 storage in the Danish North Sea to TotalEnergies and a consortium consisting of Ineos E&P and Wintershall DEA.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Plenitude Starts Production From Texas Solar Project
Plenitude began production at the 263 MW Golden Buckle Solar Project in Brazoria County Texas, USA. The plant was built in just over a year, in an area of over 600 hectares located 80 kilometers south of Houston. Production start happened in the presence of Consul General of Italy in Houston Mauro Lorenzini.
TotalEnergies Sells Half Of A 234MW Renewable Portfolio
TotalEnergies is selling 50 percent of a 234MW portfolio of renewable projects to Credit Agricole Assurances. — French energy giant TotalEnergies is selling 50 percent of a 234MW portfolio of renewable projects to Crédit Agricole Assurances. The sale includes 23 solar power plants with a capacity of 168MW...
Next Steps Following US Pacific Wind Leasing Round
California held its first offshore wind leasing round in December, but prices paid in the round came nowhere close to the New York Bight lease round. — California held its first offshore wind leasing round – Pacific Wind – in December, but prices paid in the round came nowhere close to the New York Bight lease round.
Oil Market Is In A State of Flux
One of Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators takes a look at U.S. Energy Information Administration data, trader reaction, and what's needed to get Brent to the $90 mark. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
IOG Suspends Southwark A2 Well Due To Low Gas Rates
IOG has decided to suspend the Southwark A2 well as observed gas rates do not justify hooking the well up for production. — IOG, a Net Zero UK gas and infrastructure operator, has completed the isolation of three of the six stimulated zones and perforation of the two other zones within the Southwark A2 well in the UK North Sea.
Oil Rises as Saudi Issues Price Hike to Asia
Oil jumped the most since early November as investors grew more confident in China’s demand outlook. The more-than-three dollar boost to West Texas Intermediate on Tuesday followed on the heels of Saudi Aramco increasing most of its official selling prices for shipments to Asia in March. Oil’s rally accelerated late in the session as Wall Street investors responded positively to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments Tuesday.
Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest Brent crude oil price forecast. — Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest Brent crude oil price forecast in a new report, which was sent to Rigzone recently. The company sees Brent crude oil...
Aker Solutions Signs Deal For Electrification Of Draugen Platform
Aker Solutions has signed a substantial contract for the electrification of the Draugen platform with oil and gas company OKEA. — Aker Solutions has signed a substantial contract for the electrification of the Draugen platform with oil and gas company OKEA. Aker Solutions initially signed a Letter of Intent...
Fed Will Be One Of The Leading Oil Price Drivers in 2023
The Federal Reserve will be one of the leading oil price drivers this year, according to Stephen Brennock, an oil analyst at PVM Oil Associates. — The Federal Reserve will be one of the leading oil price drivers this year. That’s according to Stephen Brennock, an oil analyst at...
