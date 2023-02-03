Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month
Saudi Arabia unexpectedly raised oil prices for its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for US and European customers. The moves came despite crude prices having fallen about 7% this year, as rising interest rates in the US and Europe counter optimism about a rebound in China’s demand following the ending of coronavirus lockdowns.
Keppel Posts Net Profit Slip In FY2022
Keppel Corporation posted a net profit of $700.7 million for the financial year 2022, 9 percent down on FY2021. — Keppel Corporation posted a net profit of $700.7 million (S$927 million) for the financial year ended December 31, 2022. The results have been bolstered by Asset Management and Energy & Environment segments, with the former reporting $235 million (S$311 million) net profit for the period. However, this was still 9 percent below the figures posted in FY2021.
Stock Buybacks Race To Record $132 Billion Start
In the first month of 2023, announced buybacks more than tripled to $132Bn from a year ago, reaching the highest total ever to start a year. — President Joe Biden dislikes them. The taxman is coming after them. And Wall Street strategists warn the boom won’t last. Yet against all odds, Corporate America continues to splurge on its own shares — a force that has fueled the new year rally.
Golar LNG Agrees To Acquire NFE Stake In FLNG Hilli
Golar LNG will acquire New Fortress Energy's stake in FLNG Hilli for $100 million in cash and 4.1 million shares in NFE. — Golar LNG has set its sights on acquiring the stake New Fortress Energy holds in FLNG Hilli. According to the agreement, Golar LNG will acquire NFE’s ownership stake in exchange for $100 million in cash and its remaining 4.1 million shares in NFE, meaning the company will have no remaining shareholding in NFE.
EU Playing Catch-Up To Secure Sustainable Energy
Even though the EU lead the energy transition, it is now in the position of catch-up to secure sustainable energy to its citizens. Even though the EU lead the energy transition, it is now in the position of catch-up to secure sustainable energy to its citizens. Governments and institutions around...
US Oilfield Services Firms Money Policy Could Hinder Industry Growth
Like E&Ps, oilfield services firms are prioritizing cash generation and distributions to shareholders creating a constraint on the industry's growth. — Like E&Ps, oilfield services companies are prioritizing cash generation and distributions to shareholders which could be a constraint on the industry's growth. Supply chain problems are a common...
Modi Says India Can Add Oil and Gas While It Chases Green Goal
India is planning for an expansion of its oil and gas sectors even as it aims to hit net-zero by 2070. India, the third-largest greenhouse gas emitter, is planning for an expansion of its oil and gas sectors even as it aims to hit net-zero by 2070. The nation intends...
Oil Market Is In A State of Flux
One of Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators takes a look at U.S. Energy Information Administration data, trader reaction, and what's needed to get Brent to the $90 mark. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
Fed Will Be One Of The Leading Oil Price Drivers in 2023
The Federal Reserve will be one of the leading oil price drivers this year, according to Stephen Brennock, an oil analyst at PVM Oil Associates. — The Federal Reserve will be one of the leading oil price drivers this year. That’s according to Stephen Brennock, an oil analyst at...
TotalEnergies Sells Half Of A 234MW Renewable Portfolio
TotalEnergies is selling 50 percent of a 234MW portfolio of renewable projects to Credit Agricole Assurances. — French energy giant TotalEnergies is selling 50 percent of a 234MW portfolio of renewable projects to Crédit Agricole Assurances. The sale includes 23 solar power plants with a capacity of 168MW...
USA Drops Rigs
The U.S. dropped 12 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on February 3. Baker Hughes’ figures showed that the U.S. decreased its land rig count by 11 and its offshore rig count by one, week on week. The total U.S. rig count figure now stands at 759, comprising 745 land rigs, 12 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, Baker Hughes outlined in the count. The U.S. total rig count is made up of 599 oil rigs, 158 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes highlighted.
Oil Rises as Saudi Issues Price Hike to Asia
Oil jumped the most since early November as investors grew more confident in China’s demand outlook. The more-than-three dollar boost to West Texas Intermediate on Tuesday followed on the heels of Saudi Aramco increasing most of its official selling prices for shipments to Asia in March. Oil’s rally accelerated late in the session as Wall Street investors responded positively to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments Tuesday.
Oil Rises from One Month Low
Oil settled higher after slipping to the lowest intraday since early December with technical indicators signaling the commodity was oversold. West Texas Intermediate managed to achieve its first positive finish in four sessions. Rising crude inventories left the market vulnerable to a downshift in broader sentiment, briefly pushing oil prices below the lower Bollinger band. Crossing the bottom band is a technical signal that indicates an oversold threshold has been breached, prompting traders to throttle back selling.
Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest Brent crude oil price forecast. — Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest Brent crude oil price forecast in a new report, which was sent to Rigzone recently. The company sees Brent crude oil...
French Trains and Oil Refineries Hit in New Pension Strikes
French labor unions held a third day of mass strikes and protests against raising the retirement age. — French labor unions held a third day of mass strikes and protests against raising the retirement age, keeping up pressure on the government as parliament debates the controversial reform. Subway and...
Denmark Awards First Three Offshore CO2 Storage Licenses
Denmark has awarded the first three licenses for the exploration of full-scale CO2 storage in the Danish North Sea. The Danish Ministry of Climate, Energy, and Utilities has awarded the first three licenses for exploration of full-scale CO2 storage in the Danish North Sea to TotalEnergies and a consortium consisting of Ineos E&P and Wintershall DEA.
Aker Solutions Signs Deal For Electrification Of Draugen Platform
Aker Solutions has signed a substantial contract for the electrification of the Draugen platform with oil and gas company OKEA. — Aker Solutions has signed a substantial contract for the electrification of the Draugen platform with oil and gas company OKEA. Aker Solutions initially signed a Letter of Intent...
