Slumping Badgers need more from Wahl

MADISON, Wis. — Plenty of trends need to change quickly for the Wisconsin men's basketball team to reverse course on a midseason tailspin, perhaps none more crucial than Tyler Wahl returning to form. The senior forward was one of 11 players named to the preseason All-Big Ten team for...
Ohio State players who can help themselves most this offseason - defense

A year ago at this time, Ohio State's defense was in a state of flux. Head coach Ryan Day rebuilt his coaching staff with the hiring of Jim Knowles, Tim Walton and Perry Eliano to try and fix a defensive side of the ball that had been broken for the last two seasons. The results were positive, as the Buckeyes saw massive improvements but still remain a work in progress, as evidenced by the final two games the Scarlet and Gray played.
'The Attributes to be a Winner': John Blackwell Could be an Instant Impact Freshman For Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Prior to receiving his scholarship offer from Wisconsin in September of 2021, John Blackwell (Bloomfield Hills, Mich./Brother Rice) made his way to Madison for an official visit. Part of Blackwell's trip included an open gym run with the Badgers, featuring the likes of former lottery pick Johnny Davis and five-year starter Brad Davison, who helped lead UW to a pair of Big Ten Conference titles.
Ryan Day on Harry Miller's invitation to the State of the Union address: 'Says a lot about what Harry's done'

When Harry Miller made the decision to go public with his mental health issues last March and announce they were the reason for his medical retirement, it was more than just an explanation. The former offensive lineman knew that, because of his platform as an Ohio State football player, he had an opportunity to let others who were dealing with challenges know there was a way out and it was okay to discuss such things.
