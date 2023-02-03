Iowa legislatures are in the process to change up the state's child labor laws. Everyone looks back fondly on their first "real" job, right? I started officially working at the age of fifteen as a camp counselor for my community's day camp. In my home state of Pennsylvania, children weren't allowed to start working officially until they were at least fourteen. At that point we still had to acquire a work permit.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO