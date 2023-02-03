Read full article on original website
Related
Adorably Weird Iowa State Fair Contest Goes Viral
It's hard to believe that some of these competitions at the Iowa State Fair are real!. A few weeks ago we told you about the hilarious "husband calling" competition at the Iowa State Fair. A clip originally from 2017, got a whole new life on social media last month. Husband...
Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa
One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
Iowa’s First Ruth’s Chris Steak House Will Open This Spring
Iowa is going to have a fancy new restaurant to check out this spring! According to the Des Moines Register, Ruth's Chris Steak House will be opening its first Iowa location at 950 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines. Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by a woman named...
Jessie James Decker’s Kids Steal the Show (From Home!) as She Sings National Anthem at NFL Pro Bowl
Jessie James Decker delivered a pitch-perfect rendition of the National Anthem before the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday night (Feb. 5). And though her family didn't make the trip with her to Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev., her kids still managed to be a big part of her performance as they watched on from their TV at home.
Carbon Pipeline Is Closer To Becoming A Reality In Iowa
The controversial carbon pipeline that is projected to span across five midwest states might be becoming a reality. Iowa may be On Thursday Summit Carbon Solutions gave an update on the progress they have made to secure the land needed for its pipeline. The Summit Pipeline is one of three...
Does Bill Gates Really Own Farmland In Iowa?
Ask any farmer and they'll tell you that it's a tough life. The small family farm has nearly been replaced by corporations and factory farms. But you know who is interested in farmland? The rich. And we mean ultra-rich. One of those land owners is Microsoft owner Bill Gates. Yes,...
Gov. Reynolds: ‘The Future of Fuel is Growing Here’
It’s no secret that Iowa is the leader in biofuel production. In 2022, the renewable fuels industry in Iowa accounted for $7.2 billion, or 3 percent of the state’s GOP. At the 2023 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds shared her excitement about the industry’s growth, saying renewable fuels support tens of thousands of jobs in the state.
New Iowa Pork Producers Program Embodies “Iowa Nice”
While I have only lived in Iowa a little over a year now, one thing that I have noticed is that pork producers really live up to the definition of “Iowa nice”. Over the holidays the Iowa Pork Producers Association kicked off its participation in that nationwide “Give-A-Ham” challenge. The 2022 Iowa Pork Producers Association’s president. Kevin Rasmussen and his wife Lisa donated ten 4-pound hams to Upper Des Moines Opportunity, a local food bank in Humboldt before challenging the now-president Trish Cook.
Iowa High Schooler Breaks Backboard With Sensational Dunk [WATCH]
What do NBA players Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan, and Darryl Dawkins all have in common, other than being professional basketball players? They have all shattered a backboard with a monstrous dunk at some point in their careers. Shaq pretty much made a living ruining rims and backboards while he was...
Should Iowa Schools Get Rid of Snow Days?
Last year, New York City's Education Department officials announced that they would be getting rid of snow days. Students now have to attend virtual learning sessions in the case of bad weather making going into school difficult. Major bummer for New Yorkers... The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way that students...
Open Letter To The Iowan Who Might’ve Faked Her Cancer
This is just despicable... Iowa Teen Accused of Faking Cancer In Elaborate Scam. We shared with you the story of a young teen who is facing serious charges. Her name is Maddison Russo and she is a 19-year-old student turned social media influencer. Russo attends St. Ambrose University and for almost a YEAR she has been claiming that she has several severe forms of cancer.
Iowa Ethanol Plants May Disappear Without Carbon Projects
When it comes to carbon pipelines, there have been a lot of controversies. People worry about the economic impact these projects may have and also have expressed concerns over the implications using eminent domain will have. Monty Shaw, the Executive Director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says that there...
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
New Iowa Law Could Expand “Dangerous” Jobs For Children
Iowa legislatures are in the process to change up the state's child labor laws. Everyone looks back fondly on their first "real" job, right? I started officially working at the age of fifteen as a camp counselor for my community's day camp. In my home state of Pennsylvania, children weren't allowed to start working officially until they were at least fourteen. At that point we still had to acquire a work permit.
US Supreme Court Set To Make Decision On Iowa Farming
One year ago, pig farmers gathered at the Iowa Pork Congress wondering what was to come as we inched closer to the enforcement of California’s Proposition 12. At the time, the National Pork Producers Council was working to get a case against the rule heard in the Supreme Court.
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k923.fm/
Comments / 0