Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
8 awarded by City of Moline after 53rd Street apartment fire
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - During a Moline city council meeting Tuesday, Fire Chief Steve Regenwether presented eight people with a lifesaving award for their help in an apartment fire. The Jan. 25 apartment fire displaced dozens and sent two people to the hospital. Awarded during the meeting were Asplundh tree...
KWQC
Preliminary hearing for Oglesby
A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago. Rock Island Fire Department promotes 4, including assistant fire chief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tuesday Rock Island Fire Chief Robert Graff announced four new...
KWQC
Rock Island Fire Department promotes 4, including assistant fire chief
A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago. 8 awarded by City of Moline after 53rd Street apartment fire. Updated: 5 hours ago. During a Moline city council meeting Tuesday, Fire Chief...
KWQC
First Alert Forecast
A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago. Rock Island Fire Department promotes 4, including assistant fire chief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tuesday Rock Island Fire Chief Robert Graff announced four new...
KWQC
QC Storm and Vibrant Arena finalize lease agreement
A Georgia man with a nationwide warrant was arrested by Dixon Police on Sunday after the department began an investigation into a report of a missing child. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
15 people hospitalized after exposure to hazardous materials at Rockford airport
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fifteen people were hospitalized after coming in contact with hazardous chemicals at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Tuesday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, around 11:44 a.m., a forklift operator at the RFD cargo center, located at 6020 Cessna Drive, caused the breach of a barrel containing toxic dry powder […]
KWQC
Multiple departments responded to Moline weekend garage fire
A Georgia man with a nationwide warrant was arrested by Dixon Police on Sunday after the department began an investigation into a report of a missing child. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
us1049quadcities.com
Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State
Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
KWQC
Coroner identifies man killed in Moline crash Saturday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man killed in a crash in Moline Saturday night has been identified by the coroner as 22-year-old Isaiah Petersen. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the preliminary cause of death was found to be multiple traumatic injuries. The investigation is ongoing with the...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
AHIB Negotiates $21.1M Sale of Valkommen Plaza in Rockford, Illinois
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage Inc. (AHIB) has arranged the sale of Valkommen Plaza, a 171-unit affordable seniors housing community in Rockford, approximately 90 miles northwest of Chicago and southwest of Milwaukee. A private investor sold the asset to Envolve Communities for $21.1 million. AHIB’s Kyle Shoemaker...
KWQC
Man pleads guilty in fatal Rock Island shooting
A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago. Rock Island Fire Department promotes 4, including assistant fire chief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tuesday Rock Island Fire Chief Robert Graff announced four new...
KWQC
Rock Island looks to expand Cultural Liaison program
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island is looking to expand a program aimed at helping migrant communities better understand city processes. The city council recently renewed the contract for its Cultural Liaison at the Jan. 23 meeting. Since the 1980s community gardens in Rock Island have been growing all...
Crash, shooting in downtown Rockford, one man dead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was killed, police said. At 11 a.m., police advised drivers to avoid the area of E. State Street and 1st Avenue, due to the crash scene investigation, with the site of the […]
KWQC
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A family-owned grocery store known for “high quality foods, friendly service and great prices” could soon have new ownership. TV6 reached out to Hy-Vee on the matter and Hy-Vee Assistant Vice President of Communications Dawn E Buzynski stated “We are in the process of acquiring North Scott Foods. We have notified employees today, but at this time we do not have a timeline or further details.”
KWQC
TV6 Investigates: 2022 Davenport shots fired incidents lowest in 3 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Shots fired incidents in Davenport were the lowest in 2022 compared to data from the previous three years, according to Freedom of Information Requests sent to the Davenport Police Department. In 2022, Davenport had 171 confirmed shots fire incidents, down from the 208 incidents reported in...
KWQC
Crews fight structure fire on 11th Street in Moline
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Crews fought a structure fire in the 1100 block of 11th Street in Moline Sunday evening. Moline firefighters responded to the scene at 6:19 p.m. According to the Moline Fire Department, the initial fire started in an unattached garage, and upon arrival found the structure engulfed in fire. Adjacent residences were also impacted by the heat from the fire, and it took fire personnel 30 minutes to put out the fire, officials said.
KWQC
Police: Man rammed multiple squad cars in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he rammed multiple squad cars late Monday. Robert Irwin Ware, 55, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Tuesday on five counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and one count each of interference with official acts-dangerous weapon, a Class D felony, and operating while under the influence-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
KWQC
Former Deere employee sues company after fired, claims retaliation for safety concerns
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A former employee is suing Deere & Company, claiming he was fired in retaliation for bringing up a safety concern with batteries that would be used in an electric tractor and other equipment. Daniel White, of Bettendorf, claims he was fired after bringing up...
KWQC
Freight House attorney details embezzlement investigation
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The former executive director of the Freight House Farmers’ Market is facing a felony charge and ten years in prison after police say she embezzled more than $10,000. Lorraine R. Beaman, 60, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony. Court documents state Beaman...
Freeport home damaged in ‘targeted’ shooting Monday night
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Freeport say a Monday night shooting that damaged a home was not a random act. According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting around 9:09 p.m. in the 500 block of S. McKinley Avenue. The home bore evidence of gunfire, police said, but no one was injured. Investigators […]
Comments / 0