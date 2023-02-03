ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season

It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
