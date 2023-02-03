ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wanderingeducators.com

4 Tips to Improve the Behavior of Your Students

For teachers, creating a classroom environment where students feel safe and respected while also fostering an atmosphere of learning can be a difficult balancing act. If your students are not behaving as expected, it can make teaching more challenging and ultimately impede learning. Here are four tips to help you...
Lisa

Improve your self-esteem.

Chronic low self-esteem can have a huge impact on your life, making it difficult to be productive, happy, and successful. It is characterized by an inability to view oneself positively and feel worthy of love, respect, and success.
The Independent

3 lessons about happiness learned from an 80-year Harvard study

What is the secret to living a happy life? Well, the longest-running study on human happiness has revealed the three key factors to maintaining a successful and fulfilled existence – and no, it doesn’t involve money.A new book, titled The Good Life, is based on an 80-year-long study conducted by the Harvard Study of Adult Development at Harvard Medical School in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The study, which is now led by professors Robert Waldinger and Marc Schulz, began in 1938 when researchers set out to learn what makes a life meaningful.In the 1930s, the study recruited 724 participants, some of...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Jot Beat

Achieving Balance With The Five Types of Health: Improving Your Wellbeing

Learn about the benefits of addressing physical, emotional, social, spiritual, and intellectual health for a holistic approach to overall well-being. Are you feeling stressed and burnt out? You may need to prioritize one or more of the five fundamental aspects of health: physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, and social. But what exactly do these types of health mean, and how do they affect our overall well-being?
EF Bomb Coach

8 Habits to Achieve a Growth Mindset

While you might understand the benefits of having a growth mindset, you might be stuck on how to achieve a growth mindset. As I’ve mentioned, for many people, keeping a positive mindset is hard because things don’t always go as planned. Having a growth mindset helps you handle those bumps in the road on the way to success.
TheConversationCanada

Why teachers are letting students solve math problems in lots of different ways

Families might be wondering why their child’s math classroom looks so different from what they remember in school. Why aren’t teachers putting students on the spot and getting them to prove that they know the math? Why are teachers letting students solve problems in lots of different ways instead of just telling them how to do it? Teachers are moving beyond traditional ways of teaching math and shifting towards more evidence-based equitable teaching and assessment practices. This means every student is provided with what they need as opposed to being provided with the exact same resources and assessment practices. For example,...
psychologytoday.com

Stigma, DIY, and the Double-Standard for Mental Health

We must take pride in utilizing psychological tools and resources rather than reinforcing stigma. Honing the brain's psychological potential should be a vital opportunity for resource utilization. It is efficacious and efficient to go to therapy. It isn’t weakness. As a psychologist working primarily with military and first responders,...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: The Benefits of Journaling for Self-Discovery and Growth

Journaling has been a common practice for centuries and is a tool many people use to help them reflect on their thoughts and emotions, track their progress and growth, and make sense of their experiences. In recent years, journaling has become increasingly popular as a means of self-discovery and personal development, and here are the reasons why.

Comments / 0

Community Policy