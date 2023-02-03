Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Willie Nelson's Christmas Day HeartacheHerbie J PilatoNashville, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Celebrates DonorsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
vucommodores.com
Television Schedule Announced
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ten Vanderbilt baseball games will be televised during the 2023 season on the ESPN family of networks. The Commodores will play on ESPNU three times, ESPN2 twice, and SEC Network five times. All three games against Tennessee will be televised with Games 2 and 3 appearing on ESPN2. The Ole Miss series along with the Alabama series will also feature multiple televised games.
vucommodores.com
Paradise Won
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Vanderbilt cruised to the finish line Tuesday during the final round of the FAU Paradise Invitational, winning by 25 strokes over Nebraska. The victory was the second of the season for the Commodores and the team’s three-round total of 835 was the second-best mark in the history of the program. It was made more impressive given the windy conditions.
vucommodores.com
Fine First Day in Florida
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Commodores picked up right where they left off from the fall season, sitting at the top of the leaderboard after the first day of the FAU Paradise Invitational. Vanderbilt finished the first 36 holes of the tournament with a 22-under-par, 554 total, 12 strokes...
vucommodores.com
Great at The Hayt
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Vanderbilt closed out the John Hayt Invitational in style Monday en route to its third team championship of the season and ninth team title since the start of the 2022 spring season. Vandy finished 28-under-par, 16 shots better than North Florida, and was 9-under-par...
vucommodores.com
Welcome to Paradise
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt begins its spring season Monday at the FAU Paradise Invitational under the sunny sky of Florida. Hosted by Florida Atlantic University at the Osprey Point Golf Course, the field of Vandy, Colorado State, Kennesaw State, Kansas State, Georgia Southern, Mercer, Missouri, Nebraska, South Florida, UTSA and Wisconsin will be competing for the team title.
vucommodores.com
Dores Fall to Bulldogs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ciaja Harbison scored 19 points and had four steals while playing the full 40 minutes, but Vanderbilt women’s basketball couldn’t overcome Georgia’s efficient offense in a 79-61 loss on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. Georgia shot 67 percent from the field (28 of...
Comments / 0