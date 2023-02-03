BOCA RATON, Fla. — Vanderbilt cruised to the finish line Tuesday during the final round of the FAU Paradise Invitational, winning by 25 strokes over Nebraska. The victory was the second of the season for the Commodores and the team’s three-round total of 835 was the second-best mark in the history of the program. It was made more impressive given the windy conditions.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO