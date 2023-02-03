ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Fay Milligan
2d ago

so to both sides of the divided country...the whole government is corrupt in one way or another. they don't give a f@£k about the people who hired them. they only care about the money the lobbyists are paying them. and don't forget, the other countries that are supporting them too. I'm talking about the whole whitehouse.

IMHO For all who care
2d ago

The Dems who can’t act when enemies invade our air space is currently the biggest threat.

Ole Smokey
1d ago

I can't see, if we remain on our current course, how we'll avoid civil war precipitated by a collapse of our government in this country in the next decade, maybe two.

