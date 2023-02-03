Read full article on original website
Cap Pi
4d ago
Will it be one of them nightmare hoa and you can’t park ur car in the driveway or street. Every one has the same exact outdoor lights and landscaping 🤦♀️🤦♀️
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic’ surgeryLive Action NewsFort Worth, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years laterTrisha FayeFort Worth, TX
CandysDirt.com
This Weatherford Home Offers Land, Location, And On-Trend Updates
Head west on Interstate 20 from Fort Worth and pretty soon you will feel like you are worlds away. Yes, construction of new neighborhoods and developments is taking place, but there is still plenty of open land (for right now) that reminds you of how big Texas really is. That’s where you’ll find this remodeled Weatherford home.
dallasexpress.com
Chick-fil-A on Local Building Spree
Chick-fil-A has been giving Dallas-Fort Worth a great deal of attention lately, injecting funds into renovating and building several locations in the metroplex. As recently covered by The Dallas Express, one Chick-fil-A in Hudson Oaks will soon have an extra drive-thru lane, and a brand-new location opened its doors just a few weeks ago in downtown Dallas.
CandysDirt.com
This Mira Vista Mediterranean Beckons You to See The View
Yes, it’s important to have a home that is lovely and inviting. But what you want even more is a sanctuary where you feel safe. You want a home to be somewhere you can breathe. You want this Mira Vista Mediterranean mansion, and I will tell you why. Mira...
virtualbx.com
Mansfield: H-E-B Breaks Ground on 118,000 Square Foot Store
Mansfield (Tarrant County) — H-E-B officially started construction on its Mansfield H-E-B store, which is set to open in spring 2024. At 118,000 square feet, the H-E-B store will showcase all the quality products and innovative services H-E-B customers have come to love and expect. The Mansfield H-E-B store...
realtynewsreport.com
Houston Number One in Home Building in 2023?
LAS VEGAS – (Realty News Report) – Houston is in a position to lead the nation in single-family construction in 2023 as Texas markets continue to dominate in home building, according to Robert Dietz, chief economist of the National Association of Home Builders. In 2022, Houston led the...
dallasexpress.com
Newest Crime Boss Winner: Jaime Resendez
The numbers are in for the first month of 2023, and City Councilman Jaime Resendez of District 5 is The Dallas Express’ newest Crime Boss of the Month. According to the downloadable dataset made available by the City of Dallas, Resendez’s Crime Score jumped by 18.32% year-over-year for January, more than any other council member in Dallas.
dallasexpress.com
TX Bill Would Kill Gas-Powered Equipment Ban
Following a week of icy weather, Dallas’ Environment and Sustainability Committee met at City Hall to hear updates on various programs and initiatives. The committee, chaired by Councilmember Paula Blackmon (District 9), is responsible for workshopping the controversial proposal that would forbid the sale and use of gas-powered landscape equipment by public, commercial, and private entities.
Small North Texas business owner says $40,000 worth of inventory is missing because of shipping mistake
IRVING, Texas — Jay Donaldson’s Ring doorbell clearly captured a December delivery that was months in the making. There’s one problem: Only half of his long-awaited order arrived. Donaldson owns Don Piece Collection watches. A self-proclaimed watch connoisseur, he started his business six years ago. He designs...
City Of Frisco Tries To Reduce Concerns From Residents
As previously reported by Local Profile, Frisco’s plan for a new Universal theme park stirred concerns among its residents. Following a town-hall-style meeting held on Jan. 11 at Trent Middle School after the announcement, on Saturday the Frisco Chamber of Commerce organized a meeting to address the concerns raised by residents.
CandysDirt.com
Suburb Sunday: Plano Homes With Parkside Appeal
Each year, The Trust for Public Land maps park access across 14,000 cities and neighborhoods around the country. They rank these areas in an annual ParkScore index based on access, investment, acreage, amenities, and equity. In last year’s index, the organization found that Plano placed 15th in the entire country.
peoplenewspapers.com
Beverly Drive Renovators Invite Neighbors to Follow Along
Instagram account tracks construction progress, welcomes suggestions. Daniel Murphy and Adam Saxton weren’t necessarily looking for a renovation project when they bought their nearly 100-year-old Beverly Drive home last spring, but once the idea was planted, they “really couldn’t shake it.”. “We were drawn to the Highland...
This Dallas restaurant is the best date night spot in Texas & among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s date night season as love is in the air for Valentine’s Day around the country and you need to be sure to find some good spots to take your significant other out to for a good time. Table for two? Yes, it’s time...
dallasexpress.com
Vegas Restaurant Opening Deep Ellum Location
La Neta Cocina y Lounge, originally from Las Vegas, is opening a Deep Ellum location, as reported by The Dallas Morning News. The contemporary Mexican restaurant, located in mixed-use development The Epic, will officially be open to customers on February 20. La Neta’s CEO and designer Ryan Labbe believes that...
dallasexpress.com
Atmos Energy to Increase Dallas Rates
Atmos Energy has applied to raise its rates in Dallas. Residential customers could end up paying $6.10 more per month, while the average commercial customer could see an increase of $20.30 per month. Atmos Energy recently filed a request with the City to increase rates by 6.36% in an effort...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Building Permit 2022 Market Comparison
The last month of building permit data for 2022 is in, and now that the totals have been tallied, how well did Dallas stack up against other major counties across Texas?. Dallas County continues to be one of the top real estate markets in the country. However, housing activity in the region appears to be decelerating, according to building permit data from Texas A&M University’s Texas Real Estate Research Center (TRERC).
Why Was Someone Driving on the Freeway in Dallas With Their Hood Open?
Can someone please tell me just what the hell is going on here?. One thing the internet is good for is making me lose all faith in human beings. It seems like damn near every time I log on to Facebook or Twitter, I witness someone doing something really stupid.
keranews.org
Fort Worth’s oldest airport counts on $170 million plan for continued growth, success
Nearly a century old, Meacham International Airport has catered to many — from airmail routes and passenger flights to a stop for Navy fighters and bombers during World War II. Today, it mostly serves private and business flights. Despite sometimes living in the shadow of its newer sister airports,...
Fuel spill shuts down U.S. 75 in Plano
PLANO, Texas — A fuel spill shut down U.S. 75 in Plano and backed up traffic for miles as crews worked to clean it up Tuesday morning. Plano Fire-Rescue crews shut down the highway around 10 a.m. at Spring Creek Parkway. Crews allowed the HOV lane to get by, but the main lanes remained closed for about two hours, reopening around noon.
dallasexpress.com
Bill May Enable the ‘Willfully Vagrant’
A new bill was filed at the Texas Legislature that would require cities above a certain population threshold to provide mobile showers for homeless people and vagrants. HB 1292 was proposed by State Rep. Elizabeth Campos (D-San Antonio). If enacted, the bill would require municipalities with populations of 500,000 or...
dallasexpress.com
Bed Bath & Beyond To Close Local Facility
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its Lewisville distribution center and cutting more than 300 jobs amid ongoing financial struggles and a looming concern over the big-box retailer’s likelihood of bankruptcy. Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it was closing its Lewisville distribution center at 2900 South Valley Parkway,...
