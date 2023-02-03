The last month of building permit data for 2022 is in, and now that the totals have been tallied, how well did Dallas stack up against other major counties across Texas?. Dallas County continues to be one of the top real estate markets in the country. However, housing activity in the region appears to be decelerating, according to building permit data from Texas A&M University’s Texas Real Estate Research Center (TRERC).

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO