Read full article on original website
Related
Are Texas Sellers Required to Disclose Bodies in the Yard?
There are cases where someone buys a property in Texas, only to discover there are bodies in the backyard. Older homesteads in Texas frequently had family burial plots on them. In many cases, those plots were never officially named a "cemetery". Once land is dedicated to a cemetery in Texas,...
Which of These 12 Texas Inspired Zodiac Signs Is Your Lone Star Sign?
It's 2023 and it seems that everyone is always asking what your star sign is which is a lot more fun to me than asking for my blood type. We love star charts, zodiac signs, and anything else that tells us we have common traits with people and that why we act a certain way because it's in the stars.
10 Texas-Themed Gift Ideas in Time for Valentines Day
Every Valentines Day I try my hardest to get my sweetie the most original gift that screams, "Rudy gave me this gift for Valentine's Day." The one gift that I believe I got her the best gift ever, was the year that I noticed that her wedding ring was looking dull. So, that year I bought her a brand new, bigger, better wedding ring set.
Whoa! The Most Extreme Temperatures In The History Of Texas!
Texas is so BIG that we have it all. And, when it comes to the weather, it's the same. Yes, Texas is known for its HOT summers and, we have our share of COLD winters. But, how EXTREME does it get? You might be surprised. Check out the MOST extreme weather temperatures Texas has seen on both sides of this spectrum.
So Delicious! Two Texas Originals Debut Two New Flavors
In Texas, there are brands that more than just known in our great state. They are known all across the nation. It brings us a sense of state pride to know these individual brands are enjoyed by thousands of people every day. Now, with being so well-known, it also means...
Cheers…Here Are The 10 Drunkest Cities In The State Of Texas
Whether you're a drinker or not, I think everyone will agree that Texans can drink beer - a lot of it. Quite a few of my later college days were filled with trying to get a keg filled for the weekend coming up. After that, all bets were off. Beer and wine are just the beginning, Texans love their alcoholic cocktails too. Total it all up and that's a bunch of drinking in a state as big as Texas.
10 Common Words That Pappy Just Can’t Say The Right Way
In the state of Texas, I think you'll agree that we have our own way of talking. However, sometimes, even the most common words present problems. Have you ever had that grandfather or uncle who just can't get words out right? That's our Pappy. The man with his own vocabulary.
Governor Abbott Reacts to the Intense Cold Weather in Texas
First off I do not believe that Texas Governor Greg Abbott is a fan of cold weather. Furthermore, Governor Abbott did not like in the least slight bit the way our Texas resources responded and or reacted to the last snowpocalypse we had in the Lone Star State in 2021 or 2022.
Huge! Is The Largest Pizza In The Lone Star State In This Texas City?
Yes, things are bigger in Texas! We take pride in that, don't we? It's what TEXAS is all about. So, it's no surprise that San Antonio is home to the BIGGEST PIZZA in Texas?. If you are a PIZZA fan, and who isn't, then this is probably a dream come true!
Is It Legal To Pour Your Cooking Grease Down The Drain In Texas?
Some people are very economical and use only enough oil for what they're doing, and/or store the rest for next time. But what if you've had, say a fish fry and there's just more used oil than you can store?. First off, the state (and probably elsewhere) likes to refer...
12 Items The Salvation Army Will Not Accept In Texas!
Donating to the Salvation Army is an awesome thing. They do appreciate the donations that come in. Your monetary donations and donations of items help many in our community. Hopefully, you have had the great experience of donating to the Salvation Army. But, while they appreciate many items for their Salvation Army Thrift Stores, there are certain items they can not accept.
Texans Should Remove Personal Information From This Wicked Website Now
The internet is such a powerful tool. It can be used for a lot of good things. Then, there are the not-so-good things. When it comes to having an online presence, the safety of you and your family should come first. The dark web is a scary place and it's out there. You wouldn't believe how easy it is to obtain all kinds of information about anyone, anytime, online.
100.7 KOOL FM
Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 KOOL FM plays the best classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://koolfmabilene.com/
Comments / 1