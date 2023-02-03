ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Eater

New York Post Calls Basement Restaurants in Rockefeller Center ‘Captives’

Known crankster Steve Cuozzo at the New York Post hates the decor but loves the tuna bibimbap at Rockefeller Center’s new underground restaurants. The dining room at Naro, a Korean spot from the team behind the two-Michelin-starred Atomix, “has a too-plain look for a place that can top $300 a head at dinner,” he says, and feels “fit for little more than card playing.” The setup at Five Acres, from the owner of Prospect Heights restaurants Olmsted and Maison Yaki, reminds him of a “cattle pen” that’s hidden from view by “cheap-looking potted greenery.” None of this is too far off from Eater’s own assessment of the downstairs dining area, by the way, but calling these restaurants “captives” is some foil for the so-called “New York restaurant event of the year.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

A Per Se Pastry Chef Brings Wacky Cakes to Flushing

Wacky, weird, whimsical, wonderful: No matter what you call them, this particular cake trend is nearly inescapable on a certain part of social media — marked by bright colors, goopy icing, and garnishes that often pull from the natural world, distinct from the more pristine adornments that have long-populated bakeries. And now they’ve found their way to Flushing, Queens, at Gong Gan, a dessert spot, that doubles as a natural wine bar by night.
Eater

After a Tumultuous Four Years in SoMa, Fine Dining Restaurant Palette Is Closing

Chef Peter Hemsley’s grand vision to bridge the restaurant and art worlds will come to an end — at least, for now — on Wednesday, February 15 when the chef closes his SoMa restaurant Palette. Located at 816 Folsom Street, the restaurant has endured a difficult four years since its inception including, of course, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The pandemic’s ravage brought a new perspective, and opened my eyes to other ways of working, other opportunities seen through the perverse lens of loss, and hope for a better future,” Hemsley says in a written statement to Eater SF.
Eater

Michelin-Starred Atomix Chef to Open New Restaurant in Koreatown

The chef behind two-Michelin-starred Korean restaurant Atomix is bringing a new project to Koreatown this spring. Seoul Salon, opening at 28 W. 33rd Street, between Fifth and Sixth avenues, is the latest from chef Junghyun “JP” Park, who’s teaming up with the Korean restaurant group Hand Hospitality for the opening.
TheDailyBeast

Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
WESTBURY, NY
New York Post

More than a quarter of NYC shootings take place in these six neighborhoods

More than a quarter of all Big Apple shootings take place in just six harried NYPD precincts — all of them in the Bronx and Brooklyn, according to a citywide performance report released this week. The Mayor’s Management Report highlights the city’s most bullet-riddled neighborhoods — covering areas including Mott Haven, Morrisania and Woodlawn in the Bronx, and Brooklyn’s Brownsville, East New York and Cypress Hill — where about 27% of shootings take place. “I am tired of it. Sometimes you can’t even sleep because of the shootings,” said Ralph Campbell, 59, who has lived in his Brownsville neighborhood for 45 years. “You are...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Rescuers say pigeon found dyed pink in New York City park is not doing well

NEW YORK - The pigeon found dyed pink isn't doing too well. That's according to the Wild Bird Fund. They said little Flamingo is essentially living inside a cloud because of the fumes from the dye. They're worried about his respiratory health as they struggle to remove the dye from his feathers. He was found in a local park covered in the dye. A reminder: Never dye a bird, and don't release domesticated animals into the wild. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes, and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Soon This San Francisco Gourmet Burger Restaurant Will Open in Marin County

Roam Burgers, a San Francisco favorite for grass-fed beef patties and french fries topped with shaved truffles, founded on Fillmore Street, is headed to Marin County. The Bay Area business will open its newest location in the Corte Madera Town Center, a homecoming of sorts for owner Joshua Spiegelman. The fall 2023 opening will deepen his roots in the North Bay — the entrepreneur spent his childhood in Mill Valley and attended Redwood High School in Larkspur. “I grew up in Marin,” Spiegelman says. “So this means a lot to me.”
MARIN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy