Bitcoin’s on-chain metrics are flipping bullish: Bitfinex report

Bitfinex market report points to bullish metrics for BTC. Supply in Profit, Bitcoin Realised HODL (RHODL) Multiple and Reserve Risk ratio are all flashing green. Bitcoin has traded to above $23k again after slipping on Monday following broader market reaction to economic news. Bitcoin is trading around $23,360 at the...
Coinbase-Backed DeSo Unveils MegaSwap, a “Stripe for Crypto” product, with Over $5 Million in Volume

Los Angeles, United States, 7th February, 2023, Chainwire. DeSo is excited to announce the launch of MegaSwap – a revolutionary, cross-chain smart service that enables users to securely and easily swap coins between different blockchains with a frictionless zero-login. MegaSwap solves various critical pain points, including onboarding new users and liquidity to any web3 application across any blockchain ecosystem.
Crypto Billionaires Lose Billions in Crypto Markets – Experts Predict Metacade Will Soar

Crypto billionaires are among those that have suffered the worst from the crypto crash of 2022, seeing billions of dollars wiped from the value of their investments. As markets reeled from a string of big names in crypto filing for bankruptcy, such as Luna and FTX, and global economies struggling due to a raft of different challenges, crypto billionaires looked on in horror as the value of their holdings nosedived almost overnight.
Lightning Network hits all-time high in Bitcoin capacity

Lightning Network has reached over 5,490 in Bitcoin payments capacity, an all-time high. Transactions in BTC on the layer-2 payments network have increased roughly 63% since January 2022. The increased Bitcoin micropayments via Lightning Network comes as BTC price retreats below $23k after a great rally to start 2023. Lightning...
London to host the largest Crypto & Blockchain Conference

London is set to host the UK’s biggest blockchain event, with over 3,000 attendees from 65 countries expected. The Blockchain Economy Summit is scheduled for February 27-28. After 4-years of its successful events chain despite the bear market, the Blockchain Economy Summit’s 6th edition is scheduled for February 27-28, to be held in London, UK. This Major crypto event in the UK will host more than 3,000 attendees from 65 countries.
Charlie Munger wants the U.S. to ban cryptocurrencies

Charlie Munger reiterates his view on cryptocurrencies. He lauds China for executing a full ban on cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies are having a fantastic start to the new year. U.S. government should push ahead with an absolute ban on cryptocurrencies, says Charlie Munger – the Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway. Munger...
Jasmy price technical analysis as rebound accelerates

Jasmy Coin price has jumped by over 152% from its 2022 low. The coin has more room to run but a short-term pullback can’t be ruled out. The Jasmy Coin price rose on Monday, continuing a bullish trend that started in December when it dropped to a low of $0.0028. It jumped to a high of $0.0074, the highest point since September 18. It has jumped by over 152% from its lowest point in December, as we wrote here.
SingularityNET price: here’s why AGIX price is up 40% today

SingularityNET blockchain allows users to monetize AI services. AI has gained popularity recently after the launch of ChatGPT. AGIX token has been on a very bullish trend since the turn of the year. The price of SingularityNET (AGIX) has risen by over 774% over the past month and the bull...
Uniswap v3 to deploy on Boba Network after approval by its DAO

Uniswap DAO has approved the deployment of Uniswap v3 on Boba Network. The approval follows a favourable community vote. The deployment will increase the total value locked and transaction volume on Uniswap. Version 3 (v3) of Uniswap will be deployed on Boba Network (BOBA/USD) in the coming weeks following the...
Binance introduces Binance Tax for calculating taxes on transactions

Binance Tax allows users to calculate taxes on up to 100,000 transactions. The service is currently available to users in Canada and France. Binance wants the tool to help its users keep up with their tax obligations. Binance Tax is now available to users in France and Canada. Binance, the...
UK releases consultation paper for its Digital Pound project

The Bank of England and HM Treasury published the consultation paper for a Digital Pound on Tuesday, 7 February 2023. The central bank digital currency (CBDC) is envisioned as digital money to work alongside, not replace cash and that households and businesses can use in their everyday life. Yield App...

