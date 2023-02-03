Read full article on original website
Crypto Billionaires Lose Billions in Crypto Markets – Experts Predict Metacade Will Soar
Crypto billionaires are among those that have suffered the worst from the crypto crash of 2022, seeing billions of dollars wiped from the value of their investments. As markets reeled from a string of big names in crypto filing for bankruptcy, such as Luna and FTX, and global economies struggling due to a raft of different challenges, crypto billionaires looked on in horror as the value of their holdings nosedived almost overnight.
SingularityNET price: here’s why AGIX price is up 40% today
SingularityNET blockchain allows users to monetize AI services. AI has gained popularity recently after the launch of ChatGPT. AGIX token has been on a very bullish trend since the turn of the year. The price of SingularityNET (AGIX) has risen by over 774% over the past month and the bull...
Coinbase-Backed DeSo Unveils MegaSwap, a “Stripe for Crypto” product, with Over $5 Million in Volume
Los Angeles, United States, 7th February, 2023, Chainwire. DeSo is excited to announce the launch of MegaSwap – a revolutionary, cross-chain smart service that enables users to securely and easily swap coins between different blockchains with a frictionless zero-login. MegaSwap solves various critical pain points, including onboarding new users and liquidity to any web3 application across any blockchain ecosystem.
Jasmy price technical analysis as rebound accelerates
Jasmy Coin price has jumped by over 152% from its 2022 low. The coin has more room to run but a short-term pullback can’t be ruled out. The Jasmy Coin price rose on Monday, continuing a bullish trend that started in December when it dropped to a low of $0.0028. It jumped to a high of $0.0074, the highest point since September 18. It has jumped by over 152% from its lowest point in December, as we wrote here.
Lido DAO’s LDO price just went parabolic: 12% gains possible
Lido DAO price jumped after the developers announced V2 upgrade. The new upgrade will be implemented ahead of Ethereum Shanghai upgrade. Lido DAO LDO price jumped to its highest point since January 24 after the developers unveiled the next steps towards Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade. LDO crypto jumped to a high of $2.63, which was about 40% above the lowest level this year.
Marathon Digital produced a record number of bitcoin in January
Marathon reports a 45% sequential increase in its monthly BTC production. The digital asset technology company also sold 1,500 bitcoin last month. Wall Street sees upside in Marathon stock to a little under $12 on average. Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc have lost nearly 15% in recent sessions after...
Barry Silbert’s DCG selling off assets at distressed prices, but market doesn’t care
DCG own the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which has been trading at a sizeable discount following concern around the reserves held. DCG has begun selling off crypto assets at distressed prices following bankruptcy of Genesis. Market seems to have priced this in, but there could be more twists to come. A...
Lightning Network hits all-time high in Bitcoin capacity
Lightning Network has reached over 5,490 in Bitcoin payments capacity, an all-time high. Transactions in BTC on the layer-2 payments network have increased roughly 63% since January 2022. The increased Bitcoin micropayments via Lightning Network comes as BTC price retreats below $23k after a great rally to start 2023. Lightning...
Lido to distribute LDO rewards via Aave v3 liquidity pools
Lido DAO community has approved by over 99% of vote to allow for staking rewards distribution across Aave v3 liduidity pools. LDO rewards will now be distributed across Ethereum, Arbitrum and Optimism blockchains. Users earn rewards when they stake Ethereum (ETH) on Lido. Lido, the liquid staking protocol for Proof-of-Stake...
Op-ed: Solana will not only survive 2023, it will dominate it
Michael Repetny is the Growth Lead on Marinade, Solana’s largest protocol by TVL. In this op-ed, he offers his view on the future of the chain. Many column inches and Twitter threads have been spent predicting the demise of Solana following the collapse of FTX and Alameda Research in November. Crypto pundits far and wide were eagerly chomping their teeth at the prospect of another crypto collapse and proclaiming the end of the ecosystem.
Binance introduces Binance Tax for calculating taxes on transactions
Binance Tax allows users to calculate taxes on up to 100,000 transactions. The service is currently available to users in Canada and France. Binance wants the tool to help its users keep up with their tax obligations. Binance Tax is now available to users in France and Canada. Binance, the...
UK releases consultation paper for its Digital Pound project
The Bank of England and HM Treasury published the consultation paper for a Digital Pound on Tuesday, 7 February 2023. The central bank digital currency (CBDC) is envisioned as digital money to work alongside, not replace cash and that households and businesses can use in their everyday life. Yield App...
