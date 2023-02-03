Read full article on original website
Related
Mesquite Local News
Mesquite Community Briefs
Medicare 101 Parts A, B, C and D is scheduled at 4 p.m. at the Mesquite Library Learning Center, 121 W. 1st N. St. The free class is offered by Physicians Life Insurance Company. Topics to be discussed include: Making the most of your rights, options and entitlements; How and when to enroll in Medicare; What Medicare does and doesn’t cover; Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplemental insurance.
Mesquite Local News
19th Annual Mesquite Heart Walk
19th Annual Heart Walk taking place on Friday February 10 beginning at 9 a.m. with check in at 8:30 a.m. The starting line is at the Mesquite Recreation Center and will conclude at Mesa View Regional Hospital.
Mesquite Local News
Mission: Jordan Memmott
Sister Jordan Memmott has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will serve in the Texas Fort Worth Mission, English speaking for 18 months. Jordan will start her Home Missionary Training Monday, Feb. 6. Kyle and Christine Memmott of the Vistas...
Mesquite Local News
Bowling director leads Senior Games event with heart
For over a total of three decades, Toni Gans has had a passion with bowling. Gans, who returned to the alley three years ago after a 16-year break, has always had that excitement, not just to see the ball hit 10 pins, but for the longevity one can play the game and opportunity for individuals to come together.
Mesquite Local News
Lindsey Johnson of Mesquite named to fall Deans’ List at Nebraska
LINCOLN, NE (02/06/2023)– Lindsey Johnson of Mesquite has been named to the Deans’ List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. Johnson, a sophomore majoring in graphic design and art, was named to the Dean’s List for the Hixson-Lied College of...
Mesquite Local News
Mesquite Police Department Call Log, January 30
Mesquite Police Department Call Log for January 30.
Comments / 0