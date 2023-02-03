Read full article on original website
Song of the Week: Caroline Polachek Lets the Sun Shine with “Blood and Butter”
Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, Caroline Polachek digs into sun-soaked desire on “Blood and Butter.”
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, and Joan Jett Star in Workday’s “Rock Star” Super Bowl Ad: Watch
Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, and Gary Clark Jr. all make appearances in Workday’s star-studded new “Rock Star” Super Bowl commercial. “Rock stars have worked hard to earn their titles,” reads the ad’s YouTube description. “So when the business world starts calling execs ‘rock stars’ for crushing it with Workday, the legends have something to say.”
2023 Grammy Awards: Harry Styles, Beyoncé, and Brandi Carlile Among Big Winners
Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Brandi Carlile, Bonnie Raitt, Lizzo, and Kendrick Lamar were among the big winners at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Styles took home the top prize, winning Album of the Year for Harry’s House. The UK pop star also won Best Pop Vocal Album. Not to be...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
2023 Grammy Awards: All of the Records That Could Be Broken
The 2023 Grammy Awards are set to make their grand return to Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5th. Within the big names leading the charge in nominations (like Kendrick Lamar, Adele, and Brandi Carlile), some artists, like Beyoncé, stand to make history depending on how the night shakes out. In fact, quite a few Grammy records are ripe for breaking, as pointed out by vegasinsider.com.
Tablo on 20 Years of Epik High’s Map of the Human Soul, New EP Strawberry, and Working with BTS’s RM
With Dusting ‘Em Off, Consequence looks back at classic albums, films, and television series and reassess their legacies years later. Today, Tablo of Epik High sits down for an interview about Map of the Human Soul 20 years after its release on October 21st, 2003. Tablo is ready to...
A Definitive Ranking of Michael Mann’s Films
Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we sort through the best and worst of The Mann. This list has been republished for Mann’s 80th birthday.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Announce New Double Album V, Share “Layla”: Stream
Unknown Mortal Orchestra are keeping their promise of a double album in 2023: It’s called V, and ahead of its March 17th release date, they’ve shared the new single “Layla” today. UMO’s Ruban Nielson worked on V in both Palm Springs, California and Hilo, Hawaii, taking...
Sharon Van Etten Announces Tramp (Anniversary Edition), Shares Unreleased “Serpents” Music Video: Watch
Sharon Van Etten has announced an anniversary edition of her Aaron Dessner-produced third album, Tramp, along with a newly unearthed music video for “Serpents” filmed in 2012. The new package releases on March 24th. Originally released on February 7th, 2012, Tramp marked the then-New York-based singer-songwriter’s Jagjaguwar debut...
Korn Surprise Release New Requiem Mass EP: Stream
Korn’s latest studio album, Requiem, dropped one year ago on Saturday (February 4th), and in honor of the milestone, the guys have surprise-released a new EP. The five-song EP, called Requiem Mass, features recordings from the celebrated nu-metal group’s February 3rd, 2022, live-streamed 300-person performance honoring “souls that had passed.” The event especially celebrated the lives of those lost during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Grammys 2023: Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, Mick Fleetwood Perform “In Memoriam” Tribute
Loretta Lynn, Takeoff, and Christine McVie were honored at the 2023 Grammys with a heartwarming “In Memoriam” tribute featuring performances from Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and more. Musgraves opened the tribute, performing Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” while playing what appeared to be the same...
2023 Grammys: Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Awards
Ozzy Osbourne was a big winner at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5th), winning two of the four categories in which he was nominated. The trophies were handed out during the premiere ceremony, prior to the main televised event. The Prince of Darkness earned Best Rock Album for...
Peter Gabriel Shares New Song “The Court” from Upcoming Album i/o: Stream
Peter Gabriel has unveiled the Dark-Side Mix of “The Court,” the second song from his comeback album i/o. Its Sunday release coincides with this month’s full moon. Takes a listen below. Written and produced by Gabriel, “The Court” was recorded at Real World Studios in Wiltshire and...
2023 Grammy Awards (Live Blog)
Welcome to our 2023 Grammy live blog. Over the course of the day, we’ll be recapping all of the biggest moments for what is sure to be a memorable evening. Beyoncé is the GOAT — 7:10 p.m. PT – It’s official: Beyoncé is now the most decorated Grammy winner of all time.
Linkin Park to Unveil Previously Unreleased Meteora-Era Song “Lost”: Preview
Linkin Park will unveil a previously unreleased track called “Lost” this Friday (February 10th). The song is culled from the sessions for the band’s sophomore album, 2003’s Meteora. In advance of the full song release, Linkin Park have teased an 18-second snippet of the track, with...
The Damned Announce New Album Darkadelic, Unveil Single “The Invisible Man”: Stream
Legendary goth-punkers The Damned have announced a new album titled Darkadelic. In advance of its April 28th release date, the band has unleashed the first single, “The Invisible Man.”. Darkadelic marks The Damned’s first album since 2018’s Evil Spirits, and 12th studio LP overall. The UK band still features...
Former Metallica Bassist Jason Newsted Is Working on Two New “Heavy” Projects
Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted has revealed that he’s working on two new “heavy” projects. Speaking with Gator 98.7 FM’s “Gator Garage,” Newsted opened up about his latest musical endeavors and his return to heavy music. After re-tooling his long-running bluegrass-based group The Chophouse Band to feature elements of metal, Newsted is now going full-on heavy with two new as-yet-unnamed projects.
Iggy & The Stooges’ Raw Power Gets New 50th Anniversary Legacy Edition: Stream It Now
Iggy & The Stooges’ iconic 1973 album Raw Power turns 50 years old on Tuesday (February 7th). To mark the occasion, Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings have unveiled an expanded “50th Anniversary Legacy Edition” available to stream on DSPs starting today (February 3rd). The digital-exclusive release (stream...
Pearl Jam’s Yield Signaled Their Evolution Into Rock and Roll Lifers
Pearl Jam’s Yield was released on February 3rd, 1998. To coincide with its 25th anniversary, we’re republishing this feature, which was originally posted in 2018. Studies in human development depict a person’s life as a series of crises to be negotiated and, for lack of a better word, mastered before moving on to the next challenge. Experts argue that if someone fails to come to terms with a particular phase in a healthy and productive manner, they run the risk of developmental paralysis and missing out on the stages that come afterward. For some reason, this information from a bygone professorial career crept into my mind while I listened to Pearl Jam’s Yield over and over again this past week. I wondered, do similar hurdles exist for rock bands? Because Yield always felt like a daunting hurdle cleared to me — a clear division between who Pearl Jam are now and who they once were.
