Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, and Joan Jett Star in Workday’s “Rock Star” Super Bowl Ad: Watch

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, and Gary Clark Jr. all make appearances in Workday’s star-studded new “Rock Star” Super Bowl commercial. “Rock stars have worked hard to earn their titles,” reads the ad’s YouTube description. “So when the business world starts calling execs ‘rock stars’ for crushing it with Workday, the legends have something to say.”
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
2023 Grammy Awards: All of the Records That Could Be Broken

The 2023 Grammy Awards are set to make their grand return to Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5th. Within the big names leading the charge in nominations (like Kendrick Lamar, Adele, and Brandi Carlile), some artists, like Beyoncé, stand to make history depending on how the night shakes out. In fact, quite a few Grammy records are ripe for breaking, as pointed out by vegasinsider.com.
A Definitive Ranking of Michael Mann’s Films

Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we sort through the best and worst of The Mann. This list has been republished for Mann’s 80th birthday.
Korn Surprise Release New Requiem Mass EP: Stream

Korn’s latest studio album, Requiem, dropped one year ago on Saturday (February 4th), and in honor of the milestone, the guys have surprise-released a new EP. The five-song EP, called Requiem Mass, features recordings from the celebrated nu-metal group’s February 3rd, 2022, live-streamed 300-person performance honoring “souls that had passed.” The event especially celebrated the lives of those lost during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
2023 Grammys: Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Awards

Ozzy Osbourne was a big winner at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5th), winning two of the four categories in which he was nominated. The trophies were handed out during the premiere ceremony, prior to the main televised event. The Prince of Darkness earned Best Rock Album for...
2023 Grammy Awards (Live Blog)

Welcome to our 2023 Grammy live blog. Over the course of the day, we’ll be recapping all of the biggest moments for what is sure to be a memorable evening. Beyoncé is the GOAT — 7:10 p.m. PT – It’s official: Beyoncé is now the most decorated Grammy winner of all time.
Former Metallica Bassist Jason Newsted Is Working on Two New “Heavy” Projects

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted has revealed that he’s working on two new “heavy” projects. Speaking with Gator 98.7 FM’s “Gator Garage,” Newsted opened up about his latest musical endeavors and his return to heavy music. After re-tooling his long-running bluegrass-based group The Chophouse Band to feature elements of metal, Newsted is now going full-on heavy with two new as-yet-unnamed projects.
Pearl Jam’s Yield Signaled Their Evolution Into Rock and Roll Lifers

Pearl Jam’s Yield was released on February 3rd, 1998. To coincide with its 25th anniversary, we’re republishing this feature, which was originally posted in 2018. Studies in human development depict a person’s life as a series of crises to be negotiated and, for lack of a better word, mastered before moving on to the next challenge. Experts argue that if someone fails to come to terms with a particular phase in a healthy and productive manner, they run the risk of developmental paralysis and missing out on the stages that come afterward. For some reason, this information from a bygone professorial career crept into my mind while I listened to Pearl Jam’s Yield over and over again this past week. I wondered, do similar hurdles exist for rock bands? Because Yield always felt like a daunting hurdle cleared to me — a clear division between who Pearl Jam are now and who they once were.
