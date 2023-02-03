Read full article on original website
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Scoring David Fincher’s New Film The Killer
One of the most fruitful collaborations since Spielberg and Williams will re-team for a fifth time when Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross score David Fincher’s 2023 film, The Killer. (Via The Playlist). The two Nine Inch Nail bandmates have collaborated with Fincher on all four of his previous films,...
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
Creed III Soundtrack Comes Out Swinging with JID and Lute’s “Ma Boy”: Stream
Dreamville is executive producing the soundtrack to Creed III, and J. Cole’s label landed a haymaker with the first single “Ma Boy” from JID and Lute. Over a slamming beat from Bass Charity, Ben10k, Christo, and Pluss, JID unspools a rope-a-dope flow, speeding up and slowing down as he shifts the syllabic emphasis across the lines. He spits, “Red eyes when the moon rouge/ Screw juice ’cause we drug abused/ Fuck the trauma and trouble we thuggin’ through/ With the same n***** since duck-duck-goose-goose.”
Paul McCartney Documentary Coming from Director Morgan Neville
Filmmaker Morgan Neville will helm a new documentary about Paul McCartney’s life following The Beatles, including his relationship with Linda McCartney and the formation of Wings. Entitled Man on the Run, the film will draw on “unprecedented access to a never-before-seen archive of Paul and Linda’s home videos and...
Matthew McConaughey Is the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll (and Ass Kicking) in Agent Elvis Teaser: Watch
Superstars aren’t always who they seem to be on the surface. Elvis Presley, for example, moonlights as a vigilante spy in the new teaser for Netflix’s upcoming Agent Elvis, with none other than Matthew McConaughey voicing the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Co-created and co-executive produced by Priscilla Presley, the adult animated series hits Netflix in March.
Nick Kroll Explains How History of the World, Part II Got Incredible Guest Stars Like Danny DeVito and Johnny Knoxville
For those wondering how much a Mel Brooks project the upcoming History of the World, Part II might be, know that executive producer Nick Kroll spent 25 minutes at the Television Critics Association press tour explaining the comedy legend’s deep involvement with the project. “It begins with Mel,” Kroll...
South Park Wonders if Kyle Runs Hollywood in Teaser for Season 26: Watch
The citizens of South Park have sometimes had a strained relationship with Jewish denizens like Kyle Broflovski, and so it’s perhaps not surprising that some kids think Kyle runs Hollywood in the new teaser for Season 26. The first episode, titled “Cupid Ye,” will premiere February 8th on Comedy...
Following Tests, James Cameron Admits “Jack Might Have Lived” in Titanic
The unsinkable James Cameron has admitted to a hole in his storytelling, acknowledging after a battery of lab tests that “Jack might have lived” in Titanic. The acknowledgment comes in Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron, a new one-hour National Geographic special. “We released Titanic 25 years ago,” Cameron said by way of introdu tion (via Rolling Stone). “But, despite all our efforts to make the film as accurate as possible, there’s one thing some fans just can’t accept: They insist Jack could’ve survived if he climbed on that floating piece of debris with Rose.”
Sharper Review: Apple TV+ Scores with Twisty New York Neo-Noir
The Pitch: Greed, manipulation, jealousy, and ambition at the expense of others might not be the qualities anyone wants in their interpersonal relationships, but they sure make for great stories, don’t they?. Sharper, the upcoming drama film from A24, describes itself as a story where no one is who...
La La Land Is Getting a Broadway Adaptation
Broadway will soon turn into La La Land; Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-sweeping 2016 film is getting a stage musical adaptation that’s currently in development, Deadline reports. La La Land, which starred Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as a fledgling actress and jazz musician, already seems tailor-made for Broadway. The...
Not Dead Yet Review: Gina Rodriguez Charms in ABC Supernatural Comedy
The Pitch: Nell (Gina Rodriguez) could be doing better, after blowing up her life to follow her now-ex-boyfriend to England, and returning home in shame: While she’s managed to return to her chosen field of journalism, she’s been relegated to the obituary beat at the paper she once worked for. But, on the plus side, she’s somehow gotten a big advantage when it comes to writing about the recently deceased: As soon as she gets a new assignment, the dead person in question starts to haunt her until their obituary’s complete.
Melinda Dillon, Star of A Christmas Story and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Dead at 83
Melinda Dillon, the Oscar-nominated actor who sought the truth in Close Encounters of the Third Kind and battled a leg lamp in A Christmas Story, is dead at 83. Dillon passed away January 9th, her family announced in an obituary. No cause of death was revealed. Born October 13thth, 1939,...
Showtime Quintupling Down on Billions with Multiple Spinoffs in the Works
Showtime is going all-in on the success of Billions by expanding it into a full-blown franchise, reports the Wall Street Journal. The network is developing as many as four series from Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien, starting with a spinoff set in Miami. Other known shows are currently planned under the imaginative working titles Millions and Trillions.
All the Music from HBO’s The Last of Us
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Season 1 Episode 4, “Please Hold to My Hand.”]. HBO’s new series The Last of Us has already premiered to the approval of fans of the video game and viewers who are new to the franchise. Though the thrilling story has just begun, the first episode has established the importance of the soundtrack in setting the mood for the post-apocalyptic world.
Taylor Schilling on Dear Edward and Seeing Bob Dylan as Her First Concert
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Taylor Schilling drops by to talk with Kyle Meredith about Dear Edward, Apple TV+’s new series based on Ann Napolitano’s bestselling and acclaimed novel about a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family.
The Last of Us Episode 4 Reminds Us We Don’t Deserve Melanie Lynskey
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Season 1 Episode 4.]. The Last of Us is very much a show resting on the shoulders of stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, but that doesn’t mean it’s been lacking in exciting guest stars. From the appearances of Fringe and Mindhunter star Anna Torv to the extraordinary Episode 3 love story featuring Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett, the world of the show gets larger each week, and the trend continues in Episode 4, with the first appearance of Melanie Lynskey.
