ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consequence

Comments / 0

Related
Consequence

Creed III Soundtrack Comes Out Swinging with JID and Lute’s “Ma Boy”: Stream

Dreamville is executive producing the soundtrack to Creed III, and J. Cole’s label landed a haymaker with the first single “Ma Boy” from JID and Lute. Over a slamming beat from Bass Charity, Ben10k, Christo, and Pluss, JID unspools a rope-a-dope flow, speeding up and slowing down as he shifts the syllabic emphasis across the lines. He spits, “Red eyes when the moon rouge/ Screw juice ’cause we drug abused/ Fuck the trauma and trouble we thuggin’ through/ With the same n***** since duck-duck-goose-goose.”
Consequence

Paul McCartney Documentary Coming from Director Morgan Neville

Filmmaker Morgan Neville will helm a new documentary about Paul McCartney’s life following The Beatles, including his relationship with Linda McCartney and the formation of Wings. Entitled Man on the Run, the film will draw on “unprecedented access to a never-before-seen archive of Paul and Linda’s home videos and...
Consequence

Following Tests, James Cameron Admits “Jack Might Have Lived” in Titanic

The unsinkable James Cameron has admitted to a hole in his storytelling, acknowledging after a battery of lab tests that “Jack might have lived” in Titanic. The acknowledgment comes in Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron, a new one-hour National Geographic special. “We released Titanic 25 years ago,” Cameron said by way of introdu tion (via Rolling Stone). “But, despite all our efforts to make the film as accurate as possible, there’s one thing some fans just can’t accept: They insist Jack could’ve survived if he climbed on that floating piece of debris with Rose.”
Consequence

La La Land Is Getting a Broadway Adaptation

Broadway will soon turn into La La Land; Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-sweeping 2016 film is getting a stage musical adaptation that’s currently in development, Deadline reports. La La Land, which starred Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as a fledgling actress and jazz musician, already seems tailor-made for Broadway. The...
Consequence

Not Dead Yet Review: Gina Rodriguez Charms in ABC Supernatural Comedy

The Pitch: Nell (Gina Rodriguez) could be doing better, after blowing up her life to follow her now-ex-boyfriend to England, and returning home in shame: While she’s managed to return to her chosen field of journalism, she’s been relegated to the obituary beat at the paper she once worked for. But, on the plus side, she’s somehow gotten a big advantage when it comes to writing about the recently deceased: As soon as she gets a new assignment, the dead person in question starts to haunt her until their obituary’s complete.
Consequence

Showtime Quintupling Down on Billions with Multiple Spinoffs in the Works

Showtime is going all-in on the success of Billions by expanding it into a full-blown franchise, reports the Wall Street Journal. The network is developing as many as four series from Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien, starting with a spinoff set in Miami. Other known shows are currently planned under the imaginative working titles Millions and Trillions.
Consequence

All the Music from HBO’s The Last of Us

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Season 1 Episode 4, “Please Hold to My Hand.”]. HBO’s new series The Last of Us has already premiered to the approval of fans of the video game and viewers who are new to the franchise. Though the thrilling story has just begun, the first episode has established the importance of the soundtrack in setting the mood for the post-apocalyptic world.
Consequence

Taylor Schilling on Dear Edward and Seeing Bob Dylan as Her First Concert

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Taylor Schilling drops by to talk with Kyle Meredith about Dear Edward, Apple TV+’s new series based on Ann Napolitano’s bestselling and acclaimed novel about a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family.
Consequence

The Last of Us Episode 4 Reminds Us We Don’t Deserve Melanie Lynskey

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Season 1 Episode 4.]. The Last of Us is very much a show resting on the shoulders of stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, but that doesn’t mean it’s been lacking in exciting guest stars. From the appearances of Fringe and Mindhunter star Anna Torv to the extraordinary Episode 3 love story featuring Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett, the world of the show gets larger each week, and the trend continues in Episode 4, with the first appearance of Melanie Lynskey.
ALABAMA STATE
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy