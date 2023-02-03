ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Mary’s, Henrico Doctors’ and Parham Doctors’ named to national ‘Best Hospitals’ lists

Three Henrico hospitals were among 12 from across Virginia recently recognized as some of the best in the nation for clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades’ 2023 “Best Hospitals” ranking. The ratings were based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation.

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital (HCA Virginia), and Parham Doctors’ Hospital (HCA Virginia) earned a place on the 2023 “Best Hospitals” lists. Henrico Doctors’ Hospital and Parham Doctors’ Hospital were also named to the Top 100 list.

These positive rankings follow the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Group Patient Safety Grades that rated Virginia a top two state in the nation for patient safety based on the share of hospitals that earned “A” grades, with more than 52 percent of Virginia hospitals earning top marks. That outcome continues a multi-year trend of Virginia being recognized as a top state for patient safety based on hospital performance.

Henrico News Minute – Feb. 6, 2023

A JMU tragedy involves a Henrico student; two men are shot in Highland Springs; Henrico named a top location for Black entrepreneurs; a local coach is honored at the RVA Sports Awards; three Henrico hospitals earn national recognition; the Virginia General Assembly agrees to an expansion of the Virginia Literacy Act.
