Black History Month is celebrated every year from February 1st to March 1st and it acknowledges the lives and history of African descendants living in other parts of the world. Dr. Carter G. Woodson, a historian, and minister Jesse E. Moorland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH). In 1926, the groups researching the advancements made by people of African descent sponsored the first Negro History Week​ and 200 years later, the celebration is officially recognized for an entire month. ​​The month is honored with historical, cultural, and educational presentations in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom that help to educate individuals all over the world. In the United States, Black History Month is marked by various public and private programs that are designed to raise awareness about the contributions of African American citizens in the United States, as well as the difficulties and challenges faced by Africans and their descendants in the African diaspora.

