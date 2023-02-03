Environmental Film Festival coming March 10-21

The 13th Annual RVA Environmental Film Festival will kick off March 10 at 7:30 p.m. with a showing of the critically acclaimed documentary, “Wildcat,” in The Dome at the Science Museum of Virginia. The film captures a veteran’s journey to healing as he cares for an orphaned baby ocelot from a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center in the Amazon. Directors Melissa Lesh and Trevor Frost will be on hand for Q & A.

The festival will continue through March 21, with films March 11-12 at The Byrd Theatre, followed by showings at various venues throughout the community. The lineup includes films for all ages and covers environmental topics such as forest conservation, survival amidst climate change, mysteries of sea life, pollinator decline, natural gas pipelines, and more.

On March 13, Libbie Mill Library will host a community screening of “The Falconer,” a documentary that follows a master falconer on his mission to build a bird sanctuary and provide access to nature for his stressed community. “The Falconer” screening will begin at 6:30 with a lecture-style presentation preceding the film, and featuring environmental educators from the Maymont Foundation who will discuss the identification, biology, and conservation of regional raptors. A group discussion will follow the film.

Founded in 2011, RVA Environmental Film Festival is free and open to the public, thanks to sponsorship from such groups as Capital Region Land Conservancy, Falls of the James Group – Sierra Club, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Vegan Action, and other local organizations and donors.

“We are elated to bring Richmond area’s only environmental film festival back live this year,” said Gill Sigmon, President of RVA EFF. “Despite financial obstacles, we were determined to continue bringing awareness of environmental issues to the community through film.”

For updates on the festival’s schedule and registration, follow RVA EFF’s Facebook page. Information regarding film schedules and registration will be available soon at RVAEFF.org.

