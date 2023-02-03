Read full article on original website
David Parker
2d ago
The reason why I put little stock in analysis by people who have never played the game.
Reply
6
M Jim
2d ago
Trent speaks openly about knowing he was not a superstar nor the reason they won. I respect him for his humble opinion.
Reply
3
guest
1d ago
Ravens did him wrong after winning the SB, he wasn’t the best QB by no means but he didn’t need to be with that team at the time.
Reply
2
