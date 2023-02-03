Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Willie Nelson's Christmas Day HeartacheHerbie J PilatoNashville, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Celebrates DonorsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
NHL
Marner wins post-All-Star Game challenge, drops seven gators in interview
Maple Leafs forward has a little fun after helping Atlantic Division team to win. Mitchell Marner rose to the challenge at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game and after it. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward not only helped the Atlantic Division All-Stars to a win, he definitively won a social media challenge posed to him after the game.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for February 7
* After being named MVP at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game, Matthew Tkachuk skated to a five-point performance to join Mario Lemieux on a unique list and surpass the 70-point mark on the season in the process. * The Devils captured their eighth overtime win of 2022-23 - one...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Beniers, McTavish combine offense with toughness
The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six rookies capable of combining offense and toughness (listed alphabetically). Matty Beniers,...
NHL
Preview: Arizona Returns to Action with Monday Contest Versus Minnesota
Feb. 6, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. TV: Bally Sports Arizona | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. The Arizona Coyotes open the post-All-Star Break portion of their schedule with a Monday night meeting against the Minnesota Wild. It's the third of four head-to-head matchups with the Wild this season and the first in Arizona.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-15-5) at Islanders (26-22-5) | 4:30 p.m.
Fresh off a break, Kraken may have some new looks as they look to continue winning ways. Time: 4:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. January was a successful month for the Kraken who earned an 11-3-1 record against a challenging schedule. But, after a well-deserved eight-day break thanks to the NHL bye week and All-Star celebrations, there's no more time to take off. Going into Monday's games, Seattle sits atop the Pacific division but only three points separate the top four teams in the division. Add in that historically, teams need some time to regain their game legs after extended time off the ice, and Tuesday's start will be an important one. The Kraken will be facing a team in the second game of a back-to-back, but the Islanders will have the advantage of that "shake off the rust" game already being behind them. It will also be the home debut for the newest Islander player, Bo Horvat who joins New York after a trade from Vancouver in the midst of a career-high 3.18 point per game pace heading into action Monday night.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
NHL
Robinson recalls being gifted Blackhawks jersey by his hockey idol Hull
The sleeves don't reach his wrists and the body is snug across the chest, too short in length. But Larry Robinson cherishes this decades-old Chicago Blackhawks jersey, a mid-1990s gift from Bobby Hull, his first hockey idol. Robinson thought about the jersey last week when news broke that Hull had...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Sharks in town to wrap up the back-to-back
Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Sharks on Tuesday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Projected Lineup (subject to change) Forwards. Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov. Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Alex Killorn. Ross Colton - Nick Paul...
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Panthers 7, Lightning 1
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's loss to Florida on Monday. The Panthers came out of the All-Star Break on the wrong side of the playoff cut line, needing to pass three teams ahead of them in the Conference in order to reach the second Wildcard spot. In other words, they are desperate for points. They played like it in this game against the Lightning. They were the hungrier club and deserved the victory.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 7, Lightning 1
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Led by a five-point performance from Matthew Tkachuk, the Florida Panthers charged out of the break with a 7-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena on Monday. Improving to 25-22-6, Florida currently sits just one point out of a playoff spot. "We're really...
NHL
LA KINGS LEGEND DUSTIN BROWN LIFTS STANLEY CUP ON 3D BILLBOARD IN DTLA
FANS ON-SITE CAN ALSO ENJOY SPECIAL "AR" EXPERIENCE WITH BROWN WHO WILL HAVE HIS JERSEY RETIRED ON SATURDAY NIGHT. Dustin Brown is once again lifting the Stanley Cup in Downtown Los Angeles. Beginning today, a sprawling 3D billboard featuring Brown on an LED video façade - which is the length...
NHL
Marino on Precipice of Return | FEATURE
The Devils enjoyed an eight-day hiatus in action thanks to the NHL All-Star break and the team's bye week. While most players on the team were getting away - going home or seeking out warmer weather destinations - defenseman John Marino spent his break in New Jersey. Marino used the...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Islanders Nip Flyers, 2-1
The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the New York Islanders, 2-1, at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday evening. The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the New York Islanders, 2-1, at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday evening. The Flyers were heavily outshot and outchanced in the first period. A power play...
NHL
Game Day: Preds vs. Golden Knights Preview
Nashville Returns From NHL All-Star Break with Home Game vs. Vegas. The Nashville Predators (24-18-6) will return to action Tuesday night as they host the Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4) at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5...
NHL
My 25 All-Time Best Defensemen | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler counts down his 25 best defensemen, plus a few honorable mentions. This is as tough as it gets. Picking the Devils best defenseman means that I have to decide which of the two Scotts gets the Number One spot and, of course, by the inevitable process of elimination, who's the runner-up?
NHL
Throwback Thursday: Top 10 Moments of the 2010s
The 2010s edition of the Flyers' Throwback Thursday series will take place on Feb. 9 when the Flyers host the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center. Following a chronological compilation -- not a ranking by order or importance -- of the Flyers' top 10 moments from the decade. 1....
NHL
Horvat agrees to 8-year contract with Islanders
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- Bo Horvat agreed to an eight-year contract with the New York Islanders on Sunday. Financial terms were not disclosed. "A lot of it had to do with culture, organization," Horvat said. "I think they can win right now. They have a great core group of guys here that know what it takes to win, and I can't wait to be part of that here for eight more years."
NHL
Writers Roundtable: The First "Half"
With a big second half on deck, including Cam Ward Hall of Fame Night, the team's first-ever outdoor game, and hopefully an exciting playoff run, team writers Scott Burnside and Walt Ruff put together their thoughts on the 25th anniversary season so far. Scott Burnside: Where did half of a...
Comments / 0