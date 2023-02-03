David Schwartz, Ripple's CTO, has responded to a recent proposal for an XRP buyback program, calling it a "scam." "I haven't looked at it very closely. But what I have seen looks an awful lot like a scam to me. If we've learned anything from 2012 and 2022 it's that anyone promising high returns with low risk is almost certainly going to rob you," he tweeted.

1 DAY AGO