u.today

Compound (COMP) Breaking Out, Targeting $67, Analyst Says

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Crypto Giant Binance Halts USD Bank Transfers

Binance, the most prominent cryptocurrency exchange, announced that it had suspended U.S. dollar deposits and withdrawals in a Monday tweet. It was not immediately clear why the cryptocurrency giant suddenly halted USD bank transfers. However, it stressed that it was working hard to restart the service. Binance downplayed the significance...
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 5

u.today

Here's How XRP Is Really Used, Ex-Ripple Executive Explains

u.today

Optimism (OP) Is Gearing Up for Major Update

u.today

Ripple CTO Claims XRP Buyback Program Is a Scam

David Schwartz, Ripple's CTO, has responded to a recent proposal for an XRP buyback program, calling it a "scam." "I haven't looked at it very closely. But what I have seen looks an awful lot like a scam to me. If we've learned anything from 2012 and 2022 it's that anyone promising high returns with low risk is almost certainly going to rob you," he tweeted.
u.today

SHIB Price Analysis for February 5

u.today

Cardano DEX Announces First Governance Milestone: Details

u.today

Fetch.AI (FET) up 24%, Here are Two Key Reasons Driving Price Growth

u.today

Where Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Going With Its 20% Price Spike? Three Main Targets

u.today

Aptos' (APT) Price Comes Under Pressure as 4.5 Million Tokens Ready for Unlocking

u.today

Sushiswap (SUSHI) Jumps 17% as Proposal to Claw Back Idle Tokens Passes: Details

u.today

XRP's Most Surprising Prediction Made by Reaper Financial CEO: Details

u.today

Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Says Crypto's Real Recession Is Here, Predicts This Huge Milestone

u.today

Apparently, Uniswap Is Secretly Controlled by Only One Entity

u.today

XRP Unexpectedly Drops to 50-Day Moving Average as 40% of Rally's Gains Are Gone

u.today

MATIC Up 12%, Bloomberg's Senior Strategist Explains Why Polygon Is Superior

u.today

Here's SHIB Burn Rate's Reaction to Recent Shiba Inu Price Performance

u.today

Elon Musk Joins AI Hype as These Tokens' Prices Go Vertical

u.today

Whales Grab 8.7 Trillion Shiba Inu in Past Week, SHIB Now Their Biggest Holding

