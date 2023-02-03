Read full article on original website
Shortest Fishing Season In Michigan Barely Open For An Hour
Fishing is a long sport. It's meant to be relaxing, low-key, slow-paced, and a time to crack a few beers with your buddies, and take some time away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. But for people fishing for Lake Sturgeon in Michigan, this fishing season is ANYTHING...
Southwest Michigan Cities A Part Of The Underground Railroad
Living in a state like Michigan we get the blessing and the curse of having a lengthy history. We are on the right and wrong side of history on multiple accounts but in this instance, we couldn't be more right. Southwest Michigan has an even more defined history, especially early on.
7 Times Michigan Kids Accidentally Cost Their Parents A Lot of Money
Recently, a story out of Detroit involving a child spending a bit of cash with Grubhub gained some attention, understandably so. The child, who you can read about here, was supposed to be playing a game on his Dad's phone. Instead, he ordered a feast consisting of dishes from multiple restaurants in their general location using the GrubHub app.
Is Southwest Michigan Safe? Breaking Down Crime Rates by City
Michigan isn't necessarily the most dangerous state to live in but it's not the safest either. We have become accustomed to the various crimes that take place around us on a daily basis. Whether these crimes be property theft, grand theft auto, or violent crimes they are nothing new to our state.
20 Michigan Shipwrecks You Can See With Google Earth
It's no secret that Michigan's waters have, in the past, been treacherous for boats. The Great Lakes are home to an estimated 6,000 shipwrecks with 1,500 of those being in Michigan's waters. Today, those shipwrecks serve as a spot for the adventurous to visit. Whether you're scuba diving, snorkeling, or...
10 Items Every Michigander Should Own to Survive Winter
If this is your first time experiencing Michigan winter, you're in for a treat! Welcome to the state where Hell literally freezes over. Although it can vary from year to year there's at least one thing you can count on during winter in Michigan: lots and lots of snow. So far our friends Up North in the Keweenaw Peninsula have seen over 145 inches of snow-- and counting!
Michigan Woodchuck Woody Predicts Early Spring On Groundhog Day
Every year, when groundhogs day comes around, we get the same old thing. Every single headline pops up that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow apparently and we are going to have six more weeks of winter instead of an early spring. Every year we get the same result, and every year this groundhog curses us with more winter. I think it’s high time somebody does something about it.
Indiana Raccoons Fat-Shamed on TikTok
These internet-famous raccoons out of Indiana are catching shade for their weight. Here's why people need to mind their business. Dawn Ford has a very successful TikTok channel using the handle @hereforthelaughter. She currently has 313.7 thousand followers and an impressive 5.8 million total likes. The channel's success is no doubt connected to Salem and Lily, her too Raccoon babies.
The Most Dangerous Animals in Michigan: Which is #1?
When it comes to Michigan’s most dangerous animals, you can count them on two hands and one foot…but don’t be fooled. ANY animal can be dangerous if provoked…even that cute little fuzzy bunny rabbit you saw scampering across your yard. Michigan's Most Dangerous Animals. Out of...
Hit the Trails! Michigan DNR To Debut Free Snowmobiling Weekend in February
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is set to debut a new program later this month and what makes this news even more exciting is the fact that we've finally the essential ingredient to this whole experience: snow!. According to a press release by the Michigan DNR the state...
At Least 6 Romance Novels That Are Set in Michigan
Love is in the air. That and, a lot of snow. It's cold out there. But, with Valentine's Day around the corner, yes love is also in the air. If you're a reader or, perhaps your significant other is a reader, there are a number of books that are actually based in Michigan.
Michigander’s 10 Commandments For Shopping At Meijer
As Michiganders one of the first stores we are introduced to is Meijer, it's OUR version of what a grocery store should be, and we hold it near and dear to our hearts. We aren't necessarily gatekeepers, but we do take trips to Meijer and the slander against it very seriously.
State-wide School Shooting Hoax Draws Police To Multiple Michigan Districts
Several schools and police departments in Michigan were on high alert Tuesday after multiple calls were made reporting school shootings. In all, at least six school districts were involved, and police responded. The districts went into immediate lockdown as police arrived. Thankfully, all calls turned out to be a hoax....
Man Wearing Underwear as a Mask During Robbery Arrested in Ohio
A Kentucky man is facing prison time after allegedly committing multiple serious crimes in Ohio while wearing underwear on his head. Stout, Ohio is a tiny town across the Ohio River from Kentucky. When I say tiny town, I'm talking about a community of fewer than 100 people. To say they're not accustomed to major crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping would be an understatement. So, when a 30-year-old man from Paducah, Kentucky allegedly robbed a grocery store at gunpoint with underwear on his head, the good people of Stout were in shock. However, it was more than armed robbery according to NBC4i.com,
Lansing Area Safety Officers Save Man From Ice Pond
In Bath Township, which is located within Clinton County, a 75-year-old man was riding his All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) when he went over an iced-over pond that broke under the weight. As he fell under and held on to the ice awaiting the help that his daughter had called. In just...
