The Denver slowcore musician Allison Lorenzon has joined forces with the dreamy New Mexico band Midwife for a cover of Bush’s 1994 alt-rock hit “Glycerine,” which appeared on their debut album Sixteen Stone. Their new take on the track is sparse and haunting, and it comes with some hypnotic video stitching together moments from life on the road. The pair of artists have toured together in the past, and are about to play a few more dates together as well. They previously teamed up on 2021’s “VALE.” Listen to their cover of “Glycerine” below.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO