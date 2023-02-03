Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Stream Keep’s Hazy, Dreamy New Album Happy In Here
I promise you: This album doesn’t sound anything like the cover art. I understand that you’re skeptical. I’m skeptical, too. But unless that cover art screams “warm, gooey shoegaze” to you, then we’re looking at a cognitive-dissonance situation. The Richmond band Keep started out...
Stereogum
Issei Herr – “Prelude (An Eternity Of Light)” & “Aubade (The Farewell Is A Beginning)”
Brooklyn cellist and composer Issei Herr runs in the same circles as Rachika Nayar and Maria BC, who (respectively) contributed some production touches and guest vocals to Herr’s new album Distant Intervals. Dropping in April on NNA Tapes, the album was recorded mostly on cello in Herr’s bedroom closet. Herr laid down hundreds of layers of sound and samples into a sort of ambient-classical meditation on the distance between our real lives and our dreams and ideals.
Stereogum
Object Of Affection – “Con-Man”
Next month, the Los Angeles band Object Of Affection — whose members have played in Fury, Warfare, Lock, and Death Bells — are releasing their debut full-length, Field Of Appearances, the follow-up to their 2020 self-titled debut EP. They shared lead single “Half Life” from it at the start of the year, and today they’re back with another new song, the moody glower “Con-Man,” which they say is about “being ripped off and how we deal with wounded pride in the aftermath.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Billie Marten – “Nothing But Mine”
Last month, Billie Marten announced her fourth album, Drop Cherries, with the lead single “This Is How We Move.” Today, the British singer-songwriter is back with another song from the new album, the lovely “Nothing But Mine.”. “This was one we did right after dinner, everyone was...
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Stereogum
Chris Brown Apologizes To Robert Glasper For Mocking His Grammy Win
Chris Brown has apologized to Robert Glasper after venting his frustration around losing Best R&B Album to Glasper at last night’s Grammys. Upon losing to Glasper’s Black Radio III, Brown wrote on his Instagram Stories “Y’all playing. Who da fuck is this?,” “who the fuck is Robert Glasper,” and “I Gotta get my skills up.. ima start playing the harmonica.”
Stereogum
Allison Lorenzen & Midwife – “Glycerine” (Bush Cover)
The Denver slowcore musician Allison Lorenzon has joined forces with the dreamy New Mexico band Midwife for a cover of Bush’s 1994 alt-rock hit “Glycerine,” which appeared on their debut album Sixteen Stone. Their new take on the track is sparse and haunting, and it comes with some hypnotic video stitching together moments from life on the road. The pair of artists have toured together in the past, and are about to play a few more dates together as well. They previously teamed up on 2021’s “VALE.” Listen to their cover of “Glycerine” below.
Stereogum
Shalom – “Soccer Mommy”
Last month, Shalom announced her debut Ryan Hemsworth-produced album Sublimation with “Happenstance,” which landed on our list of the best songs of the week. Today, she’s back with a new single, “Soccer Mommy,” which is indeed named after the Sophie Allison project. “This song is...
Stereogum
Samiam Announce First Album In 12 Years, Share New Song “Crystallized”
Back in the ’90s, the Berkeley punk band Samiam figured out a beefy, melodic sound that was heartfelt and vulnerable but still muscular. Their whole style influenced entire generations of pop-punk, emo, and melodic hardcore bands; it’s hard to picture someone like Saves The Day or Hot Water Music really working without Samiam’s precedent. Samiam have never broken up, but they’ve sometimes gone inactive. Today, they’ve announced their first album since 2011’s Trips.
Stereogum
Truth Cult – “Clearskin”
In a few weeks, the supremely stomp-ass Baltimore post-hardcore band Truth Cult will release their sophomore album Walk The Wheel, which they recorded with Jawbox leader J. Robbins. I have heard Walk The Wheel, and I can tell you that it whips ass. We’ve already posted first single “Heavy Water,” and now Truth Cult have shared another song.
Stereogum
Watch Paramore Debut New Song “Running Out Of Time” & Play Live Rarities At Ryman Auditorium
On Friday, Paramore will release This Is Why, the band’s long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s After Laughter. They’ve played a bunch of live shows over the past few months, and they’ve got a whole lot coming up — an arena tour with Bloc Party and Foals, opening dates on some of Taylor Swift’s stadium shows, a bunch of festivals. But last night was different. The band played the album-release show for This Is Why at Ryman Auditorium, the home of the Grand Ole Opry and the most storied venue in their Nashville hometown. And they made sure the show was special.
Stereogum
Garden Centre – “Shock Site”
Led by Max Levy, the Brighton indie band Garden Centre features members of Porridge Radio and the Tubs, and Frank Ocean has showcased them on his Blonded radio show multiple times. Today they’re announcing their new album Searching For A Stream, which Levy largely wrote during the lockdown phase of the pandemic after he and his girlfriend broke up but continued to live together by necessity. Lead single “Shock Site” is a quirky, radioactive new wave track with a neurotic Buzzcocks edge. Hear it below.
Stereogum
Grammys 2023: Watch DJ Khaled, Fridayy, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend & Jay-Z Perform “God Did”
Closing out the 2023 Grammys, DJ Khaled teamed up with Fridayy, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Jay-Z to perform his guest-stacked single “God Did.” Taking place outside in downtown Los Angeles, the closing set had the group mostly seated at a long table overflowing with food, mirroring the Last Supper. Jay-Z’s presence was a standout moment — his first performance at the Grammys in nine years — with the rapper spitting a lengthy verse.
Stereogum
Floating Points Will Perform Pharaoh Sanders Collaboration Promises With Shabaka Hutchings, Four Tet, & Caribou At Hollywood Bowl
In 2021, Sam Shepherd’s Floating Points project memorably released an album-length collaboration with the late free-jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders (pictured above with Shepherd) and the London Symphony Orchestra, and we named it one of the best albums of the year. Now, Floating Points has announced the world-premiere performance of Promises taking place one night only — September 20 — at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The performance will also feature Shabaka Hutchings, Four Tet, Caribou, the Los Angeles Studio Orchestra, and more.
Stereogum
The Lost Days (Tony Molina + Sarah Rose Janko) – “In The Store”
Back in 2021, Tony Molina and Sarah Rose Janko starting making music together as the Lost Days, writing songs in East Oakland, where Janko lived at the time, and then recording them in West Oakland. Those early tracks were released as the Lost Demos, first on cassette and later on vinyl. The pair kept writing songs with each other, even as Janko moved to New Orleans, and today they’re announcing their first full-length album, In The Store.
Stereogum
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce 2023 Tour Dates
The reunited Yeah Yeah Yeahs are warming up for some dates in support of last year’s Cool It Down. This spring and summer, the band will play all over the United States, with a Japanese festival and a few European dates to follow. Additionally, they’ve shared a music video for “Blacktop.”
Stereogum
Miss Grit – “Nothing’s Wrong”
At the end of this month, Margaret Sohn is releasing her debut full-length album as Miss Grit, Follow The Cyborg. She’s shared a handful of songs from it already — “Like You,” “Lain (Phone Clone)” and the title track — and today she’s back with one more, the gliding ballad “Nothing’s Wrong.” “”And so I can’t feel, can’t hear, can’t figure out how to make things right,” Sohn sings on it. “I miss that song The one that hurts like something’s wrong Cause even when I’m feeling fine It’s always nice just to remind…” Listen below.
Stereogum
Grammys 2023: Wet Leg Win Best Alternative Music Album
Wet Leg’s Wet Leg won the Best Alternative Music Album category at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The other nominees in the category were Arcade Fire’s WE, Big Thief’s Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, Björk’s Fossora, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Cool It Down.
Stereogum
TOLEDO – “Oak Hill”
I send you to TOLEDO! TOLEDO? TOLEDO! The New York indie-pop duo are expanding last year’s How It Ends into a deluxe edition with seven new bonus tracks, humorously titled How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION]. They’ve shared one of the new songs today, an Elliott Smith and Sufjan-esque hushed rambler called “Oak Hill.” It’s gorgeous and graceful, and it goes down smooth.
