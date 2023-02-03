Breakdown and analysis of Toledo's 2023 football roster

Recruiting is now in the background and winter workouts are in full swing at the University of Toledo.

Last year, the Rockets were motivated to correct the errors that plagued the 2021 season. They accomplished that goal by winning the Mid-American Conference championship and putting an exclamation point on the season with a victory in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Fast forward one year, and the motivation still exists. Now, Toledo wants to avoid the mental lapses that turned a potential nine-win or 10-win regular season into 7-5.

“In life, finding a way is really the key,” UT coach Jason Candle said. “To get it done, to get over the hump, and get the ultimate goal. This group [was] the first group since 2001 that’s won a bowl game and a MAC championship in the same season, and I’m proud of that. What this group was able to accomplish, they took the words off the wall and turned them into reality. That’s really tough to do sometimes.”

In 2023, the Rockets have the schedule and the roster to complete its first double-digit win campaign since 2017.

“If you go back to ‘16 and ‘17, those were very veteran teams,” Candle said. “In ‘18 and ‘19, there were tons of young players playing, five freshmen playing on defense, a bunch of guys on offense who were young. We were able to score a lot of points, but we weren’t able to complement each other.

“Last year and this year, we’re starting to get back into that veteran mold. We have great leadership, and I think we’ve developed our guys well. There’s a belief system and energy after winning the MAC championship. We have reasons to be optimistic.”

Here is an early look at the 2023 roster.

QUARTERBACK

■ Returners: Dequan Finn, Tucker Gleason, John Alan Richter

■ Newcomers: RJ Johnson III, Kaden Holmes

■ Thoughts: The old saying is that if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. Well, based on last season, Toledo has two quarterbacks, and no one would agree the Rockets have none. Finn is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country when healthy, with his health being the most important element. He completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 2,260 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, and rushed for 631 yards and nine TDs.

When Finn did miss time in 2022, Gleason proved to be a capable replacement, leading the Rockets to a pivotal win at Eastern Michigan and leading a touchdown drive in the Boca Raton Bowl. Gleason had 884 passing yards, eight touchdowns, three interceptions, 184 rushing yards, and three rushing TDs.

RUNNING BACK

■ Returners: Peny Boone, Micah Kelly, Jacquez Stuart, Willie Shaw III, Jordan Lowe

■ Newcomers: Connor Walendzak

■ Thoughts: Toledo missed the reliability of Bryant Koback in 2022, using a by-committee approach in the backfield. Stuart (770 yards, four TDs) showed the most promise as an every-down back, with Boone (443 yards, three TDs) showing sparks of what he can do. There was some fumble-itis from each of them, however. Chances are the Rockets will use multiple running backs again in 2023. Walendzak, an incoming freshman from Perrysburg, has a chance to crack the rotation. His dynamism and versatility will be hard to keep him off the field.

WIDE RECEIVER

■ Returners: Devin Maddox, JerJuan Newton, Mikel Barkley, Thomas Zsiros, Jalin Cooper, Larry Stephens, Adam Beale, Dalen Stovall, Jaret Frantz, Eric Holley III, Bryce McMahon, Cooper Rusk, Jalen Vanderbosch, Junior Vandeross III, Elijah Wesley

■ Newcomers: Don Munnerlyn, Julian Allen, Bryson Hammer, Sam Smith, Jr., Jediyah Willoughby

■ Thoughts: Newton (830 yards, nine TDs) and Maddox (548 yards, three TDs) showed a big-play ability and became favorite targets for Finn and Gleason. Barkley (289 yards, three TDs), a transfer from TCU, had his moments, mostly during the second half of the season. Barkley has the makings of being a go-to option and his production should increase in 2023. Zsiros, a former standout at St. John’s Jesuit, had a touchdown catch at Ohio State, but never found his way back to the end zone. There were murmurs about his potential in 2021, and it’s time to show it in 2023. Munnerlyn, a transfer from Rutgers, is a 6-foot-5 target who could become a huge downfield threat for the Rockets.

TIGHT END

■ Returners: Anthony Torres, Lenny Kuhl, Clay Caudill, Jessie Agee, Dalton Andrews

■ Newcomers: CC Ezirim

■ Thoughts: The loss of Jamal Turner creates opportunity for Torres (64 yards) and Kuhl (43 yards, three touchdowns). Turner was a monster last season, with 29 receptions for 378 yards and eight touchdowns, the third most by a tight end in college football. UT’s tight ends combined for 11 touchdowns. Torres and Kuhl have both shown an ability to get open, and Ezirim is a future problem for MAC defenses. Will that start this season?

OFFENSIVE LINE

■ Returners: Nick Rosi, Vinny Sciury, Garrett Schwiebert, Tyler Long, Kendall Major, Michael Bergen, Drew Beckenhaupt, Jackson Stoefen, Tanner Wigand, Jameson Wolfe, Devan Rogers, Andrew Feiertag, Carter Fouty, Stephen Gales, Brian Keane, Kyle Moore, Chase Reidel, Ethan Spoth, Justin Stephens

■ Newcomers: Rod Orr, David Nwaogwugwu, Mason Ludwig, Cole Rhett, Grant Zimmerly, Drew Holt

■ Thoughts: No position group has been more scrutinized in recent years than the offensive line. In the final two games of last season, however, the unit stood tall and provided Toledo with reason to believe it’s turning the corner. One boost is the return of Long at center. He’s a potential All-MAC player, and his absence last year had a significant impact on the team. Rosi and Sciury are also back, with transfers Orr (Florida State) and Nwaogwugwu (Rutgers) expected to start at the tackle positions. It’s possible, even perhaps probable, that the offensive line will be a strength in 2023.

DEFENSIVE LINE

■ Returners: Judge Culpepper, Darius Alexander, Cavon Butler, Esean Carter, Martez Poynter, D’Andre Ragin, Doran Ray, Jr., Terrance Taylor, Adrian Woliver, Jeremiah Peters, CJ Wilson, Jr., Vontrell Chairse, Deshawn Holt

■ Newcomers: Travion Ford, Laith Shamma, Wayne Peart II, Donivon Thomas, Tommy Huss

■ Thoughts: No one can replace Desjuan Johnson, one of the top defensive linemen in all of college football last season. But Johnson and Jamal Hines’ departures should not be met with panic. The Rockets have recruited well on the defensive line and bring back plenty of depth. Culpepper has been rock solid the past two seasons, Alexander is primed for a breakout year, and Butler and Taylor, two of the most talented defensive linemen on the roster, are returning from injuries. Ford, a transfer from Missouri, was brought in to supply instant numbers.

LINEBACKER

■ Returners: Dallas Gant, Dan Bolden, Jackson Barrow, Sawiaha Ellis, Connor Jones, Damon Ollison II, Jalen Riven, Derell Bedingfield, Jr., Malachai Davis, Kiel Eldridge

■ Newcomers: Chris D’Appolonia, Trey Brueggerman

■ Thoughts: There were questions about how Gant would fit in at Toledo. Quite well, as evidenced by being one of college football’s top tacklers last season. The Rocket bid farewell to Dyontae Johnson, not only a great player but a tremendous leader. Bolden should be healed from a season-ending injury, his second in as many seasons, and Barrow and Ellis have stood out as contributors. D’Appolonia, an incoming freshman from the Pittsburgh area, is one of a handful of first-year players who has a chance to make a meaningful impact in 2023.

CORNERBACK

■ Returners: Chris McDonald, Quinyon Mitchell, Ronald Delancy III, Nasir Bowers, Andre Fuller, Peyton Reasonover, Avery Smith, Nick Turner

■ Newcomers: Braden Awls, Micah Cherry, Amare Garrett, Nicholas Thompson

■ Thoughts: In the age of NIL, keeping Mitchell on the roster might be Toledo’s biggest win of the offseason. The All-American certainly would have had his pick of Power Five programs, but he remained loyal and stuck around at UT. McDonald, Delancy, and Fuller round out a position group that’s as strong as any on the entire team.

SAFETY

■ Returners: Maxen Hook, Nate Bauer, Xavier Black, Zachary Ford, Jaylin Mines, Drew Covington, Chris Gales, Tristen Hoke, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

■ Thoughts: Hook is one of the most productive players on the team, a do-it-all type of guy who’s all over the field. He’ll add a major leadership role to his plate this upcoming season. Bauer and Ford are major pieces in the secondary.

SPECIALISTS

■ Returners: Jonathan Batzke (P), Luke Pawlak (K), Ben Lisk (LS), Trey Szykowny (LS), Gunnar Gibson (P/K)

■ Newcomers: Brian Bishop (K)

Thoughts: Toledo’s special teams were ranked near the bottom nationally last season, but in comes special teams guru Stanton Weber to coach the unit. A massive year-over-year improvement is expected. Batzke had an up-and-down first year as punter. Pawlak, who filled in nicely at Eastern Michigan for the now-departed Thomas Cluckey, is the favorite to take over kicking duties. The biggest need for the Rockets is someone who can consistently get the ball to the end zone on kickoffs.