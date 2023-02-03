I’m a body language expert and Love Island’s Kai and Olivia are looking for airtime and not love

LOVE Island's Kai Fagan and Olivia Hawkins are looking for airtime and not love, a body language expert has revealed.

In recent days the pair have suddenly decided to get to know each other in a romantic way.

Olivia, 27, originally picked Kai, 24, on day one, but Tanyel Revan, 25, stole him off her and she ended up with Will Young, 23, instead.

The actress has been in a number of couples, but has failed to find a strong connection with any of the guys.

In recent days Kai cooled things off with Tanyel to get to know Olivia - and although the pair had an initial first attraction, expert Judi James isn't buying any of it.

"With both evictions and Casa Amor looming, it’s important islanders couple-up to both avoid getting thrown out and to have some kind of a relationship to smash and trample on for screen time when the ultimate group of bombshells get to work," Judi told Paddy Power Bingo.

"In a very stilted scene, Kai and Olivia suddenly declared an interest in each other.

"But their body language was not looking congruent as they did so, giving the scene an air of desperation."

Judi thinks that the ring girl isn't into the teacher.

"Olivia, the eye contact queen, kept her shades on for the conversation," Judi added.

"This would hamper her ability to both flirt with Kai and to read if his attraction was genuine.

"She also used her key word ‘really?’ as a verbal response. The word is stretched out when Olivia uses it, making it sound sarcastic.

"As Kai declared an interest, she also performed a judgmental gesture, putting her knuckles of one hand up to her cheek with her fingers placed close to her lips.

"Olivia’s nose-wrinkle is a new signature gesture that can suggest she is being ‘cute’, but also beginning to look like a display signal from a woman who doesn’t seem to be finding her match in the villa."

Tonight it looks like things are starting to heat up between the pair.

Kai and Olivia head to the terrace for some alone time and last night's kissing challenge is brought up in conversation.

Olivia tells the hunk: “I was nervous to kiss you in the challenge.”

Kai tells her that he didn't actually want to kiss her during a task, and Olivia asks why.

He tells her: “I’d prefer to save it for a proper kiss.”