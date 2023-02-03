ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

I’m a body language expert and Love Island’s Kai and Olivia are looking for airtime and not love

By Lucy Murgatroyd
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

LOVE Island's Kai Fagan and Olivia Hawkins are looking for airtime and not love, a body language expert has revealed.

In recent days the pair have suddenly decided to get to know each other in a romantic way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pp0m6_0kbWy9bA00
A body language expert has said that Kai and Olivia are looking for airtime Credit: Eroteme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YhUcA_0kbWy9bA00
Olivia has been unlucky in love this series Credit: Eroteme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0biIfV_0kbWy9bA00
Kai has shown an interest in the beauty Credit: Eroteme

Olivia, 27, originally picked Kai, 24, on day one, but Tanyel Revan, 25, stole him off her and she ended up with Will Young, 23, instead.

The actress has been in a number of couples, but has failed to find a strong connection with any of the guys.

In recent days Kai cooled things off with Tanyel to get to know Olivia - and although the pair had an initial first attraction, expert Judi James isn't buying any of it.

"With both evictions and Casa Amor looming, it’s important islanders couple-up to both avoid getting thrown out and to have some kind of a relationship to smash and trample on for screen time when the ultimate group of bombshells get to work," Judi told Paddy Power Bingo.

"In a very stilted scene, Kai and Olivia suddenly declared an interest in each other.

"But their body language was not looking congruent as they did so, giving the scene an air of desperation."

Judi thinks that the ring girl isn't into the teacher.

"Olivia, the eye contact queen, kept her shades on for the conversation," Judi added.

"This would hamper her ability to both flirt with Kai and to read if his attraction was genuine.

"She also used her key word ‘really?’ as a verbal response. The word is stretched out when Olivia uses it, making it sound sarcastic.

"As Kai declared an interest, she also performed a judgmental gesture, putting her knuckles of one hand up to her cheek with her fingers placed close to her lips.

"Olivia’s nose-wrinkle is a new signature gesture that can suggest she is being ‘cute’, but also beginning to look like a display signal from a woman who doesn’t seem to be finding her match in the villa."

Tonight it looks like things are starting to heat up between the pair.

Kai and Olivia head to the terrace for some alone time and last night's kissing challenge is brought up in conversation.

Olivia tells the hunk: “I was nervous to kiss you in the challenge.”

Kai tells her that he didn't actually want to kiss her during a task, and Olivia asks why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SILWd_0kbWy9bA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DA18S_0kbWy9bA00

He tells her: “I’d prefer to save it for a proper kiss.”

Comments / 1

Related
Abby Joseph

Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going

Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
The US Sun

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg ignores and mocks producers when host refuses to go to commercial break during heated rant

THE View host Whoopi Goldberg has ignored and mocked her producers for telling her to go to commercial break. She went on a heated rant during a hot topic about social media. On Monday's show, The View panel discussed a list of etiquette rules that Buzzfeed released - including letting others know if there is someone else in the room while on Facetime and taking pictures of a meal before it is eaten to post on social media.
The US Sun

Stacey Solomon shares her top home cleaning tips including a 25p hack for banishing stubborn limescale with no scrubbing

IN tonight's episode of Stacey Solomon’s TV show, Sort Your Life Out, we saw the Loose Women presenter share her favourite tricks to transform your home on a budget. This week, the 33-year-old TV star set out to help the Viney family based in the leafy suburb of Surrey - home to one grandmother-of-six whose home was so full of junk, her grandkids could never visit.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy