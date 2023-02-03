Read full article on original website
No. 7 Kansas State, No. 15 TCU ready for key Big 12 battle
Coming off its first two-game losing streak this season, No. 7 Kansas State will face No. 15 TCU in Manhattan,
Daily Delivery: Jacob Pullen's jersey will hang in the rafters and here's a way to get it done
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Jacob Pullen, Kansas State basketball's all-time leading scorer, will certainly see his jersey go into the rafters at Bramlage Coliseum, but he wants his former coach, Frank Martin, in attendance when it happens. Well, with Martin coaching at UMass, there's only one way to make it happen and Fitz would love to see it happen sooner rather than later.
Kansas State football unveils new indoor practice facility
Kansas State football formally opened the Shamrock Practice Facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring speakers university president Richard Linton, defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman and athletic director Gene Taylor on February 4, 2023.
WIBW
K-State names interim faculty athletics supervisor effective immediately
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has named a new interim faculty athletics supervisor to take effect immediately. Kansas State University announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that Shawna Jordan, assistant dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences, has been named the interim faculty athletics representative effective immediately. She will work with K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference on academic integrity, rules compliance and student-athlete welfare.
WIBW
Verbal sparring reason for benching KC-Wyandotte, Highland Park boys’ basketball game
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trash talking that got out of hand is the reason a KCK school district spokesperson says school officials decided to cancel last Friday’s boys’ basketball game between Wyandotte and Topeka’s Highland Park High School. Edwin Birch, executive director of communications for Kansas City,...
Kansas high school basketball game canceled after alleged exchange of threats
The Highland Park boys varsity basketball team was scheduled to play Wyandotte County High School last Friday but never got the chance.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Emporia, KS
Emporia is a city in east-central Kansas. It is the county seat of Lyon County and the principal city of the Emporia Micropolitan Statistical Area. The town was founded in 1857 and named after the ancient city of Emporia. It is also home to Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College. The population was 24,009 at the 2021 census.
WIBW
Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amiya Arrendondo
Months have passed since a teenager was reported missing in northeast Kansas. Amiya Arrendondo, 14, was last seen on Nov. 3, 2022, in Topeka. She is believed to be a runaway. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Amiya may still be in Topeka or may be trying to get to Florida.
Kansas faith leaders, environmentalists call for transparency around Keystone pipeline spill
TOPEKA — Faith leaders joined environmental advocates and Kansas legislators for a vigil Monday at the Statehouse to call attention to TC Energy’s lack of transparency regarding December’s Keystone pipeline spill, which dumped 588,000 gallons of crude oil in northern Kansas. TC Energy — the Canadian natural gas company that owns the Keystone pipeline — […] The post Kansas faith leaders, environmentalists call for transparency around Keystone pipeline spill appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KVOE
Emporia Police confirms shots fired investigation in south-central Emporia
Emporia Police officers have confirmed Monday morning’s investigation near downtown stems from an alleged shots fired incident before sunrise. In fact, Police Investigations Capt. Lisa Hayes says there were “multiple” shots fired in the south-central part of Emporia early Monday. Thankfully, nobody was hit, but at least one parked car was hit and damaged.
KVOE
Two people escape serious injury after pair of deer hit near Kansas Turnpike’s Emporia service exit
Two Canadians escaped serious injury after a wreck on the Kansas Turnpike near Emporia on Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 7:45 pm near the Emporia service exit, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate. An SUV driven by 54-year-old Peter Funk Guenter of Altona, Manitoba, was northbound when at least three deer jumped over the center barrier wall. The SUV hit at least two of the deer.
tourcounsel.com
Manhattan Town Center | Shopping mall in Manhattan, Kansas
Manhattan Town Center is a single-level enclosed shopping mall located in downtown Manhattan, Kansas. Manhattan Town Center opened in 1987. The mall has three anchors: Dillard's, JCPenney, and the AMC Dine-In Manhattan 13 IMAX movie theater. Early proposals for an enclosed shopping center in Manhattan date back to 1971, when...
WIBW
Restaurants coming to the Stormont Vail Events Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center is upgrading its services to bring new offerings to Topekans as 2023 begins. The events center announced on January 13, 2023, that the center will expand its services to include more food and beverage options. On Monday, the venue said it is installing several new restaurants as concessions for visitors attending events.
Wichita Eagle
‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family
Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
kggfradio.com
Signs Being Replaced on SEK Highways
The Kansas Department of Transportation has started a sign replacement project in southeast Kansas. Signs are being installed along sections of U.S. 400, U.S. 54, K-99, K-249 and K-58 on highways in Greenwood, Woodson, Elk, Butler and Lyon counties. Traffic will occasionally be reduced to one lane on K-99 and K-58, with brief delays expected. KDOT awarded the $637,000 construction contract to KOMO Construction, and work will continue through the spring months. You can check KDOT’s updated traveler information website for more highway condition and construction details at kandrive.org.
KVOE
Several small grass fires reported in Lyon County on Sunday
Lyon County fire departments had to deal with several small grass fires Sunday. Emporia firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Road 210 following a small brush pile fire that got out of control. Damage was limited to the pile. Earlier, Emporia, Miller and Reading firefighters responded to the...
WIBW
Crews respond to garage fire Monday morning in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a garage fire Monday morning in west Topeka. The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of S.W. Collins Avenue. Initial reports indicated a live power line had fallen onto the roof of a garage behind a residence on the west side of the street.
Suspect arrested for arson at Topeka park fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – About 6 acres of land at the MacLennan Park trail system in Topeka were scorched as a result of arson. The Topeka Fire Department is labeling the situation as a grass fire on social media and is warning the public to avoid the area of 6th St. and Fairlawn Rd. No structures, […]
Emporia gazette.com
DEVELOPING: EPD confirms shots fired early Monday morning
Local law enforcement are investigating reports of shots fired in south central Emporia, Emporia Police Department Captain Lisa Hayes confirmed to The Gazette Monday morning. Hayes said the calls came in around 4:30 a.m. “I can confirm we had multiple shots fired in the south central part of town,” she...
247Sports
