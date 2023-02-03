Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
The 2023 Ford Maverick XL Proves That Sometimes, Base Is Best
Life is full of conflicts. I love cars and motorcycles, but I also care about the environment. I live in a house and have a lot of projects, so I find having a pickup truck around to be pretty useful, but owning a full-size truck seemed wasteful. That’s what makes the economical, practical Ford Maverick so great. It almost seems tailor-made for people like me.
Jalopnik
At $7,200, Is This 2002 Chevy S10 Crew Cab an Apocalyptically Good Deal?
Owing to HBO’s The Last of Us, “piece of shit” S10 Crew Cabs will soon be all the rage. Getting ahead of the game, today’s Nice Price or No Dice 4X4 doesn’t look shitty at all. But will the consensus be the same about its price?
Jalopnik
Jim Farley's Still in the Middle of a Tantrum
Jim Farley, who has been CEO of Ford Motor Company since October 2020, surely came into the job with his eyes wide open, having already worked for Ford for many years in executive roles. But even if we pretend like Farley spent those years learning nothing, he’s now been the top boss for almost two-and-half years. Surely, that’s enough time to get up to speed.
Jalopnik
GM Spent Basically Nothing to Develop the C7 Corvette
You’d think that a world-class sports car would require some serious investment from an automaker. But it turns out, that’s not always the case. In fact, the C7 Corvette was developed on the real cheap, as revealed in a recent interview with Bob Lutz on The Detroit News’ Car Radio podcast.
Jalopnik
The 2023 Accord Continues What Honda Does Best
Being a true car enthusiast means not having tunnel vision. Manual transmissions, high horsepower, and high prices don’t necessarily make a car good. That’s why I love cars like the Honda Accord. Maybe it’s the dad in me, but there’s nothing like a comfortable family sedan that does well at what it’s supposed to do, and looks good doing it. That’s why the basic Accord formula hasn’t changed much, and why the Accord has been one of the best-selling cars in the U.S. for over 30 years. The new 11th-generation Accord should continue that trend. Its combination of handsome styling, comfortable and stylish interior, and newfound fuel efficiency is welcome sedan supremacy in an ever-growing sea of crossovers.
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Jalopnik
Volvo Is Considering Making EV Trucks in the U.S. Instead of Europe
In a surprising turn of events, Volvo is considering building an EV factory in the U.S. before building one in the European Union. The Volvo Group could postpone construction of a fully-electric truck and battery factory in the EU to focus on the U.S. first, where the Inflation Reduction Act would provide more competitive subsidies for setting up shop, according to Bloomberg.
Jalopnik
At Least One Tesla Is Getting More Expensive These Days
The Model Y remains in the crosshair of Tesla’s price antics, Nissan and Renault’s plan for the future heavily involves North America and Faraday Future just began the week with a win, the way we all wish we could. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, February 6, 2023.
Jalopnik
Toyota Engineers Want a GR Prius as Much as We Do
When we first laid eyes on the 2023 Toyota Prius, we were taken aback by its fairly aggressive styling and solid performance credentials. The hybrid’s performance credentials were backed up when we drove it in December and found out it can actually handle pretty well. Now, we are just a month away from sampling the plug-in Prius Prime. That packs 220 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 6.6 seconds. But, Toyota engineers aren’t quite done with hopping up the Prius just yet.
Jalopnik
Citroen CEO Says We're Headed for a 'Post-SUV' World
The current trend of bigger, bulkier cars is but a phase, according to Citroën boss Vincent Cobée. The chief executive of the French brand says we’re on the brink of a “post-SUV world” where optimized aerodynamics and lower, lighter vehicles will be the objective of every manufacturer looking to squeeze maximum efficiency from its electric powertrains.
Jalopnik
Ford Is Planning Some Kind of One-Off High Performance F-150 Lightning
If you’re thinking about fast Fords, what springs to mind? Is it a top-tier Mustang? What about something like the Focus ST? How about a modified F-150 Lightning to show off a new sponsorship deal for Ford? Well, that’s what it sounds like we might soon get to see according to details shared by Ford as it announced a new partnership with Formula 1 champions Red Bull racing.
Jalopnik
The 2022 Audi RS 6 Avant Is a Family Hauler and Canyon Brawler
It’s easy to be thrilled by the 2022 Audi RS 6 Avant given its long list of superlatives. Its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine produces 591 hp as well as 590 lb-ft of torque, all while making a gorgeous roar. That engine is paired with a very competent eight-speed automatic gearbox and, naturally, Quattro all-wheel drive. The result is a big-ass, very practical car that can scoot to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. It can also haul five people and a whole bunch of stuff from Ikea. Really, the RS 6 Avant is a car that can do just about everything.
Jalopnik
The 2024 BMW X5 and X6 Have a Relatively Restrained Grille, Thank God
The current-generation BMW X5 has been around since the 2019 model year, which means it’s time for an update. Having seen the grilles BMW has recently thrown on the M4, 7 Series, and iX EV, that news could have you justifiably worried about the new X5 and X6. The good news is, BMW restrained itself. The 2024 X5 and X6 don’t necessarily have small grilles, but considering what BMW has done to other models lately, the company’s designers appear to have kept themselves in check.
Jalopnik
Toyota Motor Credit Settles for $7.6 Million Over Alleged Illegal Loan Practices
Automotive News reports that Toyota’s auto finance arm, Toyota Motor Credit has settled with the state of Massachusetts over allegations of illegal auto loan practices. The company has settled for $7.6 million. On Thursday, February 2, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced that the state had reached a...
Jalopnik
Volkswagen Recalls 21,000 ID.4s Because They Could Randomly Lose Power
If you’re driving an electric vehicle, you probably aren’t expecting it to stall on you. In a new enough gas car, it’s also unlikely, but at least in the back of your mind, you know it could happen. In an EV, as long as the power’s on, you can expect to keep moving along. Unless you drive a Volkswagen ID.4, apparently.
Jalopnik
Kyle Busch Detained at Mexican Airport With Handgun in Luggage
Mexican authorities detained NASCAR Cup driver Kyle Busch on January 27 after security agents at Cancun International Airport found a handgun in his luggage. Airport security called on members of the Mexican National Guard to detain Busch after spotting the firearm in his bag, just as the NASCAR driver was on his way to board a private flight back to the U.S.
Jalopnik
Firefighting Boeing 737 Crashes in Australia, Crew Walks Away
Earlier today, a Boeing 737 crashed while fighting a wildfire in Western Australia. According to ABC, the plane’s two pilots escaped the crash with only minor injuries. While not flying as high or fast as an airliner in passenger service, it’s hard to imagine being on an over 30-ton twin-engine jet as it hit the ground was a pleasant experience.
Jalopnik
Global Air Travel Is Still Just Over Two-Thirds of What It Was Pre-Pandemic
International air travel still isn’t quite what it used to be and the industry still can’t handle it, Hertz had a solid 2022, and VinFast’s North American expansion just hit another snag. All that and more in The Morning Shift for February 7, 2023. 1st Gear: Airlines...
Jalopnik
Every Automaker Should Have a Version of the Dodge 'Horsepower Locator'
The 2023 model year is the end of the line for Dodge’s Hemi-powered muscle cars, the Charger and Challenger. The brand is celebrating with a slew of special edition “last call” models with classic color combos and, of course, way more horsepower than you ever needed. If you’re in the market for one of these Mopar monsters, Dodge just launched a website that will make it way easier to find the muscle car of your dreams.
Jalopnik
The Electric 2023 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Van Is Officially Here
Mercedes-Benz didn’t exactly keep secret that it’s been developing an electric version of the popular Sprinter van. Late last year, the German automaker announced that an eSprinter prototype had successfully driven from the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart to the Munich Airport and back, a distance of 295 miles, on a single charge. Today, the production version of the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter has officially been revealed.
Comments / 0