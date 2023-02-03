Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
1017thepoint.com
LONG-TIME RICHMOND EDUCATOR, COACH DIES
(Richmond, IN)--A long-time Richmond educator and coach has died. John Lebo died Sunday. Lebo was the first Dean of Students at Richmond High School and spent 28 years there. He served on numerous boards and helped to found the Indiana Football Hall of Fame. In 1995, he was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash – the highest award an Indiana civilian can receive. Visitation will be this Saturday at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. John Lebo was 90.
Stunning Images Capture Two Indiana Trees Embraced in a Kiss of Death
Recently in a Facebook group called Indiana Native Plant Society, there were photos posted of two trees that look to be kissing, but this isn't a kiss of love, this is more of a kiss of death. What is actually happening in these photos is both stunning and a bit brutal.
WANE-TV
Meijer launches revamped mPerks program in Indiana
(WANE) — After initially rolling out an updated rewards program to certain Michigan customers in January, Meijer’s revamped mPerks program has now made its way to Indiana Tuesday. According to Meijer, the updated mPerks program will allow for more personalized rewards and savings. With the changes, mPerks will...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for seriving delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger spots in Indiana? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger places if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Indiana too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Indiana so definitely leave your suggestions below.
shelbycountypost.com
Kylie Marie Sebastian, 31, of Indianapolis
Kylie Marie Sebastian, 31, of Indianapolis, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, in Indianapolis. She was born February 14, 1991, in Greensburg, the daughter of Evelyn (Hudnall) White. Kylie is survived by her mother and step-father, David White, of Hamilton, Ohio; sons, Landon Addison and Braden “Brady” Addison, both of...
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
citybiz.co
Comcast Signs Agreements With State of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. The initial finalized agreements will enable Comcast to build to rural, unserved portions of Allen, Bartholomew, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Hendricks, Jennings, Johnson, Hamilton, Huntington, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Porter, Starke and Wayne counties.
What’s Up with Those Mysterious Mounds in Indiana?
How tight a schedule do you put yourself on when you're on a road trip? For example, do you leave yourself some room for incidental entertainment...something you didn't plan?. I always do. If there's something fascinating enough on the side of the road, I gotta check it out. I'm thinking that's a genetic trait; my dad was the exact same way. That's why he drove into Mitchell SD in 1963 and took a picture of the Corn Palace, a structure made entirely--you guessed it--out of corn. I took a picture of it, too, 48 years after he did and from the same location.
Indiana woman has rare job of coaching both girls, boys HS teams
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Centennial High School girls’ basketball team had just left the floor after yet another victory and coach Karen Weitz didn’t have time to waste. She quickly addressed the girls in the locker room before hurriedly returning to the court, ready to coach the boys. Weitz is a rarity — a […]
Settlement agreement creates accessible absentee voting options for Indiana voters with print disabilities for elections
A historic Indiana lawsuit seeking increased ballot accessibility for voters with print disabilities has settled. As a result of the settlement, the state has agreed to acquire a new remote accessible ballot marking tool that will allow these voters to cast their absentee ballots privately and independently. Voters will be able to access and mark their ballots digitally with their own assistive technology thanks to this tool. Once the ballot has been marked, voters will be able to submit it via email. The tool will be available to voters in time for the May 2023 primary election.
A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Indiana
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Indiana's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather For Monday
The entire work week will be above average. (At least, as far as Mister Weatherman is concerned. Your mileage may vary.) There will be a few spotty showers and it will be a bit breezy late tonight, and Tuesday morning. A bigger batch of rain and wind arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Could be some rumbles of thunder, and gusts to 50mph!
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival Announces 2023 Dates
Is it too early to be thinking about Fall? Nope. When it's your favorite time of year, it's never too early. Fall brings so many awesome things into our lives. Fall colors, football, bonfires, cool temperatures, and hoodies. To me, and many, it's the most wonderful time of the year.
cbs4indy.com
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are: 2-8-15-19-58 with...
WRBI Radio
Bloomington outraged following weekend stabbing
Bloomington, IN — A stabbing on a bus in Bloomington on Saturday has led to outrage in that community. An Indiana University student from Carmel was stabbed multiple times in the head while getting off the bus. Police are calling it a hate-based crime. The incident prompted outrage from...
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
How charter’s abrupt closure raises questions over Indiana oversight
Natasha Leavell loved what the HIM By HER charter school offered her fifth-grade son: a focus on performing arts, Black culture, and a diverse staff. She even started working there, where she enjoyed helping second graders. The school provided anything the children needed, she said. So the school’s abrupt closure over winter break left Leavell and other families devastated. It was the latest upheaval for Martindale-Brightwood, a predominantly Black neighborhood that for generations...
Bills target Hoosiers with little income, farming and speed cameras
Hoosiers with a low or moderate income were the focus of several bills in the Statehouse on Monday, including tweaks to the state’s earned income tax credit, supplemental food benefits and preschool vouchers. Additionally, legislators moved bills related to cataloging state farmland and permitting speed cameras – though lawmakers still have reservations about the latter. […] The post Bills target Hoosiers with little income, farming and speed cameras appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Fox 59
Fentanyl billboard goes up on I-65
There’s a brand-new billboard featuring 60 faces of kids, sisters, and brothers killed by fentanyl. There are 90 billboards up across the country, but this is the first in Indiana. It’s a public service announcement, trying to bring change to an epidemic here in Indiana, and nationwide. Sandy Geralds lost her daughter to a fentanyl poisoning and joined Angela in the studio to share her story, and the message behind the billboard.
