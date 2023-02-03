ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Riggins (ID) Volunteer Fire Department Buys 2006 Pierce Fire Truck

From the Riggins Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post:. “I would like to introduce our newest fire apparatus. A 2006 Pierce International 1000-gallon pumper. Our department wants to send a huge thank you to the Bonneville County Fire District for allowing us the opportunity to come down and see their operation and purchase one of their fine trucks. We had a great time and met some wonderful people.”
Belforest (AL) Volunteer Fire Department Shows Off Updated 1997 HME Fire Engine

Belforest Volunteer Fire Department is pleased to introduce Engine 6455, a 1997 HME Fire Engine, the department posted on Facebook Sunday. Some of you may have spotted the truck upon its arrival in Belforest in early November. Since then, it has undergone a complete transformation, bringing the truck from the 1990’s into the 21st century.
Noroton Heights (CT) Fire Department Seeks More Than $825K For New Fire Engine

The Darien Board of Selectmen on Tuesday night will discuss and possibly take action on a request from the Noroton Heights Fire Department for an appropriation and bonding resolution in the amount of $825,415 for a new fire engine, patch.com reported. The new vehicle would be used for fire suppression...
DARIEN, CT
Plover (WI)’s New $721K Fire Engine Ready to Serve

Plover Fire Department took receipt of its new Rosenbauer fire engine about two months ago, and since then, members of the department have been prepping the vehicle to hit the streets, spmetrowire.com reported. It was finally service-ready Feb. 2. The $721,000 vehicle was a planned replacement, as fire vehicles generally...
PLOVER, WI
Walton County (FL) Fire District Celebrates New Fire Engines

Walton County first responders honored an old tradition Thursday to celebrate the Walton County Fire Rescue’s two new fire engines, wjhg.com reported. Push-in ceremonies are a long-standing tradition in the fire service. This tradition dates back to the 1800s when engines were pulled by horses, and the horses were unable to walk backward with equipment still attached. Firefighters would disconnect the engine from the horses, wash the equipment and the horses down, and push the engine back into the station by hand.
Kern County (CA) Fire Department Gets Nearly $400,000 in FEMA Grant to Purchase New Lifesaving Equipment

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has granted the Kern County Fire Department $397,000 for the purchase of new electrocardiogram monitors for firefighters, EMTs, and other first responders, turnto23.com reported. Alongside the equipment that firefighters and EMTs carry, ECG monitors are one of the most essential tools needed when they are...
Retired Chelsea (AL) Fire Truck Donated to Museum

Submitted by Chelsea (AL) Fire & Rescue Department. In December, the Southern Vintage Fire Apparatus Association took possession of the Chelsea Fire & Rescue Department’s 1985 Pierce Engine 31. Engine 31 was purchased to replace a military deuce and a half, which was being used for fire suppression at...
CHELSEA, AL
El Cenizo (TX) Mayor Reopens Fire Department, Looks to Rebuild Trust

Feb. 5—After several months of being closed down, the El Cenizo Fire Department recently opened its doors once again. Last weekend, El Cenizo Mayor Carina Hernandez and other city officials met with the new board members of the El Cenizo Volunteer Fire Department, a local non-profit organization, to discuss the importance of rebuilding it and regaining the public’s trust.
EL CENIZO, TX
Fire Apparatus of the Day: February 7, 2023

HME Ahrens-Fox—Fluvanna (NY) Fire Department rescue pumper. HME Ahrens-Fox AF-1 MFDxl with 12-inch raised roof cab and chassis; Cummins L9 450-hp engine; Hale Qmax 1,500-gpm pump; 1,000-gallon polypropylene water tank; 20-gallon foam cell; Hale FoamLogix 2.1A single-agent foam system. Dealer: Mark Aswad, Firehouse Apparatus, Locke, NY. PREVIOUS PHOTO OF...
Fire Truck Frozen at Scene of Manchester (NH) Multi-Family House Fire

Firefighters in two New Hampshire cities faced challenging conditions battling fires in the bitter cold weather, wmur.com reported. A multi-family home on Elm Street in Keene went up in flames Saturday morning, displacing nine people, the report said. Keene fire Chief Donald Farquhar said in addition to slippery roads, firefighters...
MANCHESTER, NH
Compartment Corner: Sloatsburg (NY) E-ONE HP 78 Aerial Ladder

Sloatsburg is a quaint little village in the Town of Ramapo in Rockland County (NY). Nestled between the Ramapo Mountains and three state parks, Harriman State Park in New York sits east of town, Sterling Forest State Park (NY) sits to the northwest, while the Ringwood State Park (NJ) sits on its western edge.
SLOATSBURG, NY
Newcastle (OK) Breaking Ground on New Fire Station

The city of Newcastle’s new fire station will be located off Highway 62 near Southeast 5th, just down the street from the animal hospital, news9.com reported. This will replace the current fire station near the police department and elementary school, the report said. The new station will feature individual...
NEWCASTLE, OK
Indianapolis (IN) Airport Celebrates Two New Fire Apparatus

From the Indianapolis Airport Authority Fire Department Facebook post Jan. 21:. Firefighters, retirees and officials at the Indianapolis International Airport recently celebrated the arrival of two new aircraft rescue firefighting apparatus, which included ceremonial traditions practiced among firefighters dating back to the 1800s. The event demonstrated the fellowship and team connection candidates looking to serve among Indy airport first responders can expect to find.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

