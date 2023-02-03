Walton County first responders honored an old tradition Thursday to celebrate the Walton County Fire Rescue’s two new fire engines, wjhg.com reported. Push-in ceremonies are a long-standing tradition in the fire service. This tradition dates back to the 1800s when engines were pulled by horses, and the horses were unable to walk backward with equipment still attached. Firefighters would disconnect the engine from the horses, wash the equipment and the horses down, and push the engine back into the station by hand.

1 DAY AGO