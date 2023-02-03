Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk looks to add river surfing wave to instream project
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk is looking to add variety to its instream project while also cutting some costs. Monday saw the Norfolk City Council unanimously approve a decrease of $103,480 to its Instream Improvement Project on the Elkhorn River. By combining two planned drop structures into one,...
News Channel Nebraska
NFAT hoping to seize million-dollar opportunity to bring back service
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A public transportation service in northeast Nebraska is in need of the public's help to resume services, and it's working on a quick timeline. North Fork Area Transit based in Norfolk closed its doors on January 6th, but there is potentially light at the end of the tunnel, if NFAT can gather community financial support.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus Police investigating armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Sunday night. According to Columbus Police Capt. Douglas Molczyk, the incident happened just before midnight. Molczyk said a man 'armed with a semiautomatic pistol' entered Corner Stop on 23rd Street and ordered the employee to...
News Channel Nebraska
Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests
STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man pleads guilty to meth possession in Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man recently convicted of theft has pleaded guilty to a meth-related charge. 36-year-old Zachary Price, of Norfolk, will be sentenced in April after entering a guilty plea on Monday in Stanton County District Court. Price pleaded guilty to a charge of meth possession...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested for drugs, terroristic threats
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 58-year-old Norfolk man was arrested for drug charges and terroristic threats after attempting to enter a residence. The Norfolk Police Division said it responded to a suspicious man that was at a residence in the 1500 block of Pasewalk Ave. around 10:30 p.m., Friday. According to...
News Channel Nebraska
California man originally arrested near Pilger sentenced for 2021 meth charge
STANTON, Neb. – A California man who was arrested near Pilger and later fled the state before he could be sentenced was back in a northeast Nebraska courtroom on Monday. 37-year-old Jonathan Blekis was originally arrested in the fall of 2021 by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop on Highway 275.
klkntv.com
19-year-old killed, another seriously hurt in crash in northeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 19-year-old Schuyler teen was killed in a crash on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Clarkson, at the intersection of Highway 15 and 822nd Road. Deputies say a Toyota SUV was going north on the highway just...
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old from Schuyler killed in Highway 15 crash near Clarkson
CLARKSON, Neb. -- A 19-year-old from Schuyler was killed in a northeast Nebraska crash Thursday afternoon. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 15 northeast of Clarkson. Sheriff Mike Unger said the crash occurred near the Stanton/Colfax County line. In a...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk releases findings of its downtown survey
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The city of Norfolk has published its findings of the downtown management plan online survey. The volunteer survey was open to the public from October 3 to November 17, of last year; with the goal to gather information on what residents wanted to see in the future. The survey collected 714 responses, with a majority of the respondents being 25-49 years old.
News Channel Nebraska
Celebration held in Hoskins, 200 people in attendance
HOSKINS, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community held a celebration on Saturday, with an eye on an even bigger one. Hoskins held a fundraiser for its upcoming Q-125 celebration. The Wayne County Community held a banquet, which included local catering, live music and comedians. Approximately 200 people attended the event...
News Channel Nebraska
Rural Leigh teen pleads guilty to three felony charges related to April break-in, assault
STANTON, Neb. -- A 17-year-old facing multiple felony charges break-in and sexual assault pleaded guilty to three felony charges Monday. Gabriel Safty, of rural Stanton County, entered guilty pleas to first-degree sexual assault, first-degree false imprisonment and terroristic threats. Prosecutors dropped charges of burglary, theft and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, as confirmed by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities identify victim of fatal crash
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal car crash last week near Prague. Officials said Jackilyn J. Potter-Buckendahl died at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha following Wednesday’s crash that happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Highway 79. The preliminary investigation indicates...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Winside art teacher pleads no contest to amended charges related to student relationship
WAYNE, Neb. -- A former northeast Nebraska teacher has pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student. Former Winside art teacher Rachel McPhillips, who had been facing charges of child abuse and third-degree sexual assault, pleaded no contest to amended charges in Wayne County Court on Monday. According to court documents, McPhillips entered her pleas to charges of disturbing the peace and attempting a class 1 misdemeanor.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk volleyball standout Emily Sherman puts pen to paper on college commitment
Emily Sherman of Norfolk High School has committed to playing Volleyball at Peru State College. During her high school career, Sherman dedicated herself to becoming a college-level volleyball player. She attended multiple camps and combines and even received one-on-one coaching from top coaches in Lincoln during the off-season to improve her skills.
Winter Storm Ahead: Heavy Snow and Breezy conditions expected Fri. Night & Sat.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9 News) — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will take effect at 9 PM on Friday and last through 6 PM on Saturday in what’s taking shape to be another substantial shot of snow for much of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. A band of moderate to heavy snow […]
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne football star heading north after commitment to play in college
Ashton Munsell of Wayne High School has committed to Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota for football. He made his decision official on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. In his high school career, Munsell was a two-year varsity starter and named 1st team all-district. Munsell will suit...
Comments / 0