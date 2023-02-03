NORFOLK, Neb. -- The city of Norfolk has published its findings of the downtown management plan online survey. The volunteer survey was open to the public from October 3 to November 17, of last year; with the goal to gather information on what residents wanted to see in the future. The survey collected 714 responses, with a majority of the respondents being 25-49 years old.

