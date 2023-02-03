SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV) – A missing man has been found dead in a retention pond in St. Clair County. On Monday, the O’Fallon, Illinois Police Department was alerted by a volunteer group called Brother’s Underwater Recovery that a car was underwater in a retention pond on the northwest side of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The volunteer group specializes in searching for missing people near waterways and had recently begun investigating the disappearance of David Foster, who was reported missing out of Swansea on Jan. 13.

SWANSEA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO