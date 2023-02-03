ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Downtown security guard robbed at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man working security at a downtown St. Louis parking garage was robbed at gunpoint Monday night. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man working as a security guard at 911 Olive Street saw two men in ski masks casing vehicles in the parking garage just before 11 p.m. The security guard went to his office and called the police.
KMOV

Man killed in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man in his 40s was shot and killed in North City Tuesday night. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing in the 1100 block of Riverview in the Baden neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, The homicide unit is investigating.
KMOV

Missing Swansea man found dead inside car submerged in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital retention pond

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV) – A missing man has been found dead in a retention pond in St. Clair County. On Monday, the O’Fallon, Illinois Police Department was alerted by a volunteer group called Brother’s Underwater Recovery that a car was underwater in a retention pond on the northwest side of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The volunteer group specializes in searching for missing people near waterways and had recently begun investigating the disappearance of David Foster, who was reported missing out of Swansea on Jan. 13.
5 On Your Side

2 injured early Monday in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A double shooting left two women injured Monday morning in north St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers received a call early Monday from a local hospital about a shooting that occurred at about 1 a.m. that morning. Two women, a 29-year-old and a 26-year-old, said they were in the parking lot of King Grill, located at 3741 St. Louis Ave., when they heard gunshots and felt pain in their legs.
