FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSDK
Woman caught on doorbell camera terrorizing St. Louis family charged with 3 felonies
Kline is currently not in the custody and a warrant has been issued, according to police. The above mug shot is from her arrest on Jan. 5, 2022.
Murder investigation after police find body in north St. Louis
St. Louis City Police officers thought they were responding to a burglary call in north St. Louis overnight, but the case turned into a murder investigation once officers arrived at the scene and found a dead body.
St. Louis police recruit arrested, charged with stealing from beauty store
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police recruit has been charged with stealing after St. Louis County police say she stole from a beauty store and hit the manager who tried to stop her. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s Office charged Brittany Hamilton, 33, with one count of...
'You don't belong on American property': Woman caught on doorbell camera terrorizing St. Louis family
ST. LOUIS — Editor's note: 5 On Your Side is not naming the woman and blurring her face because she has not yet been charged. "It was back on Jan. 7, 2022," 22-year-old Fatima Suarez said. Suarez said that's the day a complete stranger started terrorizing her family. Suarez's...
20-year-old shot and killed in north St. Louis
St. Louis City Police are looking into another homicide Wednesday morning.
Security guard robbed in St. Louis parking garage
An investigation is underway after two men robbed a security guard overnight in a St. Louis parking garage.
St. Louis man sentenced for killing woman and her 8-year-old daughter
A St. Louis man, already serving life in prison for one murder, was sentenced Wednesday to additional life sentences for the murders of a woman and her 8-year-old daughter.
KMOV
Woman found dead in yard of North City home early Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was found dead in the backyard of a North City home overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Police tell News 4 they received a call about a shooting at a home in the 5100 block of Maffitt around 12:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in a backyard.
KMOV
Downtown security guard robbed at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man working security at a downtown St. Louis parking garage was robbed at gunpoint Monday night. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man working as a security guard at 911 Olive Street saw two men in ski masks casing vehicles in the parking garage just before 11 p.m. The security guard went to his office and called the police.
Two dead in south St. Louis County house fire
Two adults died Wednesday morning in a south St. Louis County house fire.
17-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis City Saturday evening
A teen was shot and killed in St. Louis City Sunday evening.
Man found shot, unresponsive in St. Louis Tuesday night
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Division was requested to a shooting Tuesday night in St. Louis. It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Riverview Boulevard. Police said a 41-year-old man was found shot, unconscious and not breathing. Police did release...
KMOV
Man killed in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man in his 40s was shot and killed in North City Tuesday night. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing in the 1100 block of Riverview in the Baden neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, The homicide unit is investigating.
KMOV
Missing Swansea man found dead inside car submerged in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital retention pond
SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV) – A missing man has been found dead in a retention pond in St. Clair County. On Monday, the O’Fallon, Illinois Police Department was alerted by a volunteer group called Brother’s Underwater Recovery that a car was underwater in a retention pond on the northwest side of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The volunteer group specializes in searching for missing people near waterways and had recently begun investigating the disappearance of David Foster, who was reported missing out of Swansea on Jan. 13.
Man found shot and killed in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon
A man was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis.
Teen boy fatally shot in the face Sunday night, police say
ST. LOUIS — A teenager was fatally shot in the face Sunday evening in St. Louis, police investigators said. The fatal shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of O'Fallon Street, three blocks north of the Dome at America's Center in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood.
2 injured early Monday in north St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A double shooting left two women injured Monday morning in north St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers received a call early Monday from a local hospital about a shooting that occurred at about 1 a.m. that morning. Two women, a 29-year-old and a 26-year-old, said they were in the parking lot of King Grill, located at 3741 St. Louis Ave., when they heard gunshots and felt pain in their legs.
KSDK
St. Louis man charged in deaths of man, toddler
3-year-old Octavia Williams and 60-year-old Tommy Williams were found dead in a south St. Louis home Thursday night. Henry Hughes was charged for their deaths.
Armed robberies staged at two St. Louis ATMs, one thwarted
Police say armed men attempted to rob customers at two St. Louis ATMs on Friday, one of which a victim prevented.
2 found shot inside car Saturday in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man is dead after a Saturday double shooting in East St. Louis. According to Illinois State Police, the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. in a vehicle at the intersection of 18th Street and Old Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis. 2 people...
