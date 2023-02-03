ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Globe

🐶 The results are in: Charlie and Luna were the most popular dog names in Boston in 2022, edging out the ever-popular Cooper and Bella. So if you prefer to name your pets something more avant garde, avoid these names at all costs. 👀 What’s on tap today:...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured

NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

The Soul of Boston’s Soul Food

I came to know historic Slade's Bar & Grill in Boston back in the mid-70s, when J.J. Wright of WRKO and myself, Phil Palace from WEZE – radio station rivals and fierce competitors – headed over to Slade's for our soul food fix. Wright was brought up in...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston's Winthrop Tower Already Has Nearly $150M in Condo Deals

Two months before opening, the Boston affiliate of Millennium Partners has received commitments from buyers on nearly 50 condominium units at downtown Boston’s Winthrop Center tower that are together worth almost $150 million, according to an executive. Work is set to wrap up on 317 luxury units in the...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston's Most Popular Dog Name Is…

Names traditionally used for humans continue to top the list of most popular dog names in Boston, which the city's Animal Care and Control Division released this week. The top name is a bit of an exception, however. There were more Lunas registered in the city in 2022 — 114 of them, to be exact — than any other name. The most popular male dog name in Boston was Charlie, once again, with 81 of them were registered in Boston last year.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

‘Mountains of snow’: Readers share Blizzard of ‘78 memories, photos

February marks the 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978. Boston has gotten little snow this winter, but this time 45 years ago, the city was under siege by the heavy snowfall of the Blizzard of ‘78. In honor of that anniversary, we asked Boston.com readers to share their memories and photos to commemorate the infamous blizzard that had the Boston area at a standstill.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Readers: Did your pipes burst this weekend?

We want to know if you're among the many residents dealing with plumbing issues this week. Has the start of your week involved conversations with plumbers about water damage and pipe repairs? You’re not alone. Temperatures have risen, but the effects of this weekend’s deep freeze are still lingering...
NEWTON, MA
WSBS

This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts

All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Stabbing in Roxbury leaves person injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was injured in a stabbing in Roxbury Monday night, according to the Boston Police Department. Police said the stabbing happened just after 8 p.m. on Roxbury Street. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. An investigation was ongoing as of Monday night. (Copyright...
BOSTON, MA

