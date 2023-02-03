Read full article on original website
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Mom Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children to be Evaluated by Forensic PsychiatristWilliamDuxbury, MA
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in MassachusettsKristen WaltersBurlington, MA
5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Selling Your Massachusetts Home to an iBuyerKevin VitaliMassachusetts State
Boston Globe
🐶 The results are in: Charlie and Luna were the most popular dog names in Boston in 2022, edging out the ever-popular Cooper and Bella. So if you prefer to name your pets something more avant garde, avoid these names at all costs. 👀 What’s on tap today:...
WCVB
Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
25 Investigates: Exclusive access inside the only Mass. prison unit dedicated to young fathers
Young fathers taking parenting classes, learning life skills, working with mentors. It’s all happening at a Massachusetts prison. Now, 25 Investigates is giving you an exclusive look inside this prison unit that’s the first of its kind in the country.
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
Chocolate Company Based in Boston’s North Shore Wows at the 65th Annual Grammys
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Just saying the word 'chocolate' is enough for anyone's ears to perk up, but when it's based locally or regionally, it's hard not to feel a bit a pride, and gives new meaning to shopping local.
The Soul of Boston’s Soul Food
I came to know historic Slade's Bar & Grill in Boston back in the mid-70s, when J.J. Wright of WRKO and myself, Phil Palace from WEZE – radio station rivals and fierce competitors – headed over to Slade's for our soul food fix. Wright was brought up in...
No joke: Broken sprinkler pipe delays Boston comedy show, forces crowd onto frigid streets
A packed crowd prepared to share some laughs with the cast of “Impractical Jokers” quickly realized Saturday night’s historically cold weather was no joke when a burst water pipe forced them onto Boston’s frigid streets.
NECN
Boston's Winthrop Tower Already Has Nearly $150M in Condo Deals
Two months before opening, the Boston affiliate of Millennium Partners has received commitments from buyers on nearly 50 condominium units at downtown Boston’s Winthrop Center tower that are together worth almost $150 million, according to an executive. Work is set to wrap up on 317 luxury units in the...
NECN
Boston's Most Popular Dog Name Is…
Names traditionally used for humans continue to top the list of most popular dog names in Boston, which the city's Animal Care and Control Division released this week. The top name is a bit of an exception, however. There were more Lunas registered in the city in 2022 — 114 of them, to be exact — than any other name. The most popular male dog name in Boston was Charlie, once again, with 81 of them were registered in Boston last year.
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
3 Massachusetts residents win $1M scratch ticket prizes
Three Massachusetts residents have reason to celebrate after they all recently won $1 million on scratch tickets sold at local stores.
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
Boston Globe
‘Mountains of snow’: Readers share Blizzard of ‘78 memories, photos
February marks the 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978. Boston has gotten little snow this winter, but this time 45 years ago, the city was under siege by the heavy snowfall of the Blizzard of ‘78. In honor of that anniversary, we asked Boston.com readers to share their memories and photos to commemorate the infamous blizzard that had the Boston area at a standstill.
NECN
Blizzard of '78: Monday Marks 45 Years Since Historic Storm Wreaked Havoc on New England
Forty five years later, the Northeast Blizzard of 1978 continues to live on in infamy as one of the most intense winter storms to ever strike New England, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and towering snowfall totals, which left the region paralyzed for over a week. The blizzard hit the...
Boston Globe
Readers: Did your pipes burst this weekend?
We want to know if you're among the many residents dealing with plumbing issues this week. Has the start of your week involved conversations with plumbers about water damage and pipe repairs? You’re not alone. Temperatures have risen, but the effects of this weekend’s deep freeze are still lingering...
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
25 Investigates: Broken needles, medical device mix-up: lawsuit alleges Boston Doctor made series
Broken needles, medical device mix-up: lawsuit alleges Boston Doctor made costly mistakes
whdh.com
Stabbing in Roxbury leaves person injured
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was injured in a stabbing in Roxbury Monday night, according to the Boston Police Department. Police said the stabbing happened just after 8 p.m. on Roxbury Street. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. An investigation was ongoing as of Monday night. (Copyright...
New England has 5 of the most romantic restaurants in America, according to OpenTable
They are in Rhode Island and Connecticut. Five New England restaurants are serving up romance in a big way, according to OpenTable. The online restaurant reservation company recently released a list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America and included five in New England:. Ballo Italian at Mohegan Sun...
