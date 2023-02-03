Read full article on original website
Related
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy’s newly appointed sergeant at arms opposed installing security fencing around the Capitol for Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
The fencing went up over the weekend. Security split: The Capitol Police Board, a three-member body that makes security decisions for the Capitol complex, split 2-1 last week in favor of erecting a temporary security fence ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, according to two people familiar with the decision.
House divided: The megadonor couple battling in the GOP's civil war
Dick and Liz Uihlein have landed on opposite sides of some of the main fights illustrating the divides in the Republican Party.
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
How a Trump pardon resurrected one of New Jersey’s most powerful Republicans
George Gilmore lost his influence after three felony convictions. Now he's back — and working to shape the state's next race for governor.
Pot is making people sick. Congress is playing catch-up.
Now that a growing body of evidence says marijuana is bad for you, more regulation is in the offing.
POLITICO
Federal food aid in GOP’s debt limit crosshairs
— A top House Republican confirms they’re considering new work requirements or general cuts to federal food assistance in the brewing debt limit fight.The House GOP has talked about the idea behind closed doors for months, but has been coy about discussing the matter in public. — House Ag...
POLITICO
Constituents of George Santos, flanked by Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres, demanded he resign — or that GOP leaders expel him.
"What's his incentive to resign? It's going to have to come from the top," Goldman asked. What happened: Dozens of constituents from Rep. George Santos' (R-N.Y.) district called on the beleaguered New York Republican to resign — or demanded House GOP leadership call a vote to expel him. They were joined on Capitol Hill by New York Democratic Reps. Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres, who've been leading the charge against the scandal-plagued freshman.
POLITICO
Biden’s 2024 pivot
STATE OF PLAY — President Joe Biden hasn’t formally announced his campaign for reelection, but tomorrow night’s State of the Union address will offer the clearest look yet at the message he’s likely to run on. The speech, set to begin at 9 p.m. EST, will...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders gets a SOTU spotlight. Trump gets the affirmation.
Arkansas newest governor gets a prime speaking gig. The ex-president gets proof that his imprint on the GOP endures.
POLITICO
The Senate GOP will have a prominent guest speaker at their post-State of the Union retreat: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
“He’ll be talking to us more on the debt ceiling or you name it,” said Sen. John Hoeven. What's happening: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is planning to make an appearance at the Senate Republican retreat Wednesday at the Library of Congress, according to lawmakers familiar with the matter.
POLITICO
State of the Ballounion
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. DISASTER: A 7.5 magnitude aftershock hit central Turkey and northern Syria this morning, following an earlier 7.8 earthquake overnight. At least 1500 deaths have been reported. RUSSIA: The European Union is now enforcing an embargoon Russian refined petroleum products,...
POLITICO
North Carolina Supreme Court set to rehear election cases
A recently flipped state Supreme Court could have substantial implications on voter ID rules and redistricting in North Carolina. Republicans earned a 5-2 majority on the court in the November election after Republicans Richard Dietz and Trey Allen defeated Democrats Lucy Inman and Sam Ervin IV, respectively. Prior to the new justices beginning their term — and when Democrats still had a 4-3 majority — the court ruled that Republican lawmakers unconstitutionally discriminated against Black voters by passing a law that requires voter ID in 2018.
POLITICO
GOP preps anti-China economic salvo
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO
Who will be president if everyone dies tonight?
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. When President JOE BIDEN takes the podium tonight for his State of the Union address, all...
Comments / 0