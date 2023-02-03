Read full article on original website
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
fanthatracks.com
Event Review: Echo Base Live Episode 12: Bob Brechin and Geoff Maisey talk
Just over four months since the last Echo Base Live event and we were treated to another action-packed day of traders, charity raffles, autographing guests and a fantastic presentation by Palitoy Legends Bob Brechin and Geoff Maisey. The talk itself was only £2 to get into and was well worth it as it lasted just over an hour and really added to what was a very special day indeed.
fanthatracks.com
Planet Leia Rebel Briefing: Star Wars Podcast Day 2023
Join Clair and Johanna for this Star Wars Podcast Day special – the day we celebrate the 24th anniversary of the very first Star Wars podcast Jedi Talk way back on 7th February 1999 – as they delve into their favorite moments of 2022 from a female Star Wars fans perspective. It was a banner year for Star Wars and the Planet Leia team were there for it on this special episode of Planet Leia.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars Fan Fun Day 2023: Autograph pricing and guests
Star Wars Fan Fun Day will be with us Sunday 14th May, the guest list is swelling, and with those announcements – so far we have Michael Jibson, Jerome Blake, Andrew Havill, Harley Durst and Femi Taylor announced with more to follow – we also have the autograph prices, which as always at SWFFD are very reasonable indeed.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: Shatterpoint: Early release Ahsoka Tano figure with in-store pre-release
Star Wars: Shatterpoint is coming our way from Atomic Mass Games and here’s a chance to nab yourself an Ahsoka Tano figure with in-store pre-orders, a figure that could be yours a good while ahead of her eventual release as part of a Squad Pack. One of the most...
fanthatracks.com
Film and TV Review: The Bad Batch: Tribe
Every time an episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch lands, Fantha Tracks will be giving their responses, and here are our initial gut feelings, deep dives and thoughts on episode six of season two, ‘Tribe’. Beware of spoilerific elements in here. Matt Bell. A very rich episode...
fanthatracks.com
Funko Fair 2023: New Lucasfilm Willow Funko Pops revealed
As part of Funko Fair, the new range of Willow Funko Pops, revealed over at the Lucasfilm website and featuring adorable versions of the lead characters from the classic 1988 original. Lucasfilm.com is thrilled to reveal the new Willow Funko POP! line of figures in celebration of Funko Fair this...
fanthatracks.com
Desert Planet Discs Bonus Track: Star Wars Podcast Day 2023
Join Carl and Greig for this Star Wars Podcast Day special – the day we celebrate the 24th anniversary of the very first Star Wars podcast Jedi Talk way back on 7th February 1999 – where we preview the #Cantina 2 event happening during Star Wars Celebration London 2023, and play tracks from some of the acts appearing on the night – Blues Harvest, Darth Elvis, DJ Elliot & DJ Level Up Leroy plus news of the VIP afterparty hosted by Fantha Tracks!
fanthatracks.com
Making Tracks celebrates Star Wars Podcast Day 2023
Join the Marks for this Star Wars Podcast Day special – the day we celebrate the 24th anniversary of the very first Star Wars podcast Jedi Talk way back on 7th February 1999 – as they discuss their own early days of Star Wars audio on this very special episode of Making Tracks.
fanthatracks.com
Your Weekly Star Wars News Recap For 5th Febuary 2023 – Good Morning Tatooine
Join Brian Cameron and Paul Naylor on Good Morning Tatooine as they discuss this weeks Star Wars news. Join Brian Cameron, and Paul Naylor on Good Morning Tatooine as they discuss this weeks Star Wars news. On this weeks show we discuss the latest guest announcements for Star Wars Celebrations,...
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2: Gungi
Clone Force 99 joins Wookiee Jedi Gungi on an unexpected mission to the planet Kashyyyk in this exclusive clip from #TheBadBatch. Stream Season 2 of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch only on @DisneyPlus. Take a look at the relationship between Omega and her clone brothers. Watch a clip from the opening double...
fanthatracks.com
Unreal vintage find raises £622,000 at auction
The recent dream find of 450 vintage Star Wars figures – the kind of find you’d literally dream of as a kid (and adult to be honest) – has gone to auction, and raised an incredible £622,000. Stored away for 45 years, many of these figures were in unbelievable condition, including five double-telescoping Luke Skywalkers (one of which selling for £34,680), eight Boba Fetts (one sold for £10,898), and a case of 24 unopened Yoda figures which went for £18,360. The visionary buyer bought multiple figures, keeping them in storage while his kids played with their figures.
