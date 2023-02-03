The recent dream find of 450 vintage Star Wars figures – the kind of find you’d literally dream of as a kid (and adult to be honest) – has gone to auction, and raised an incredible £622,000. Stored away for 45 years, many of these figures were in unbelievable condition, including five double-telescoping Luke Skywalkers (one of which selling for £34,680), eight Boba Fetts (one sold for £10,898), and a case of 24 unopened Yoda figures which went for £18,360. The visionary buyer bought multiple figures, keeping them in storage while his kids played with their figures.

1 DAY AGO