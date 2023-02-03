ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah

The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
Road Rage Incident

Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. The Vinyl Revival: Why...
Lockout lifted for West Valley City’s Hunter High, Hunter Elementary

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lockout has been lifted for Hunter High and Hunter Elementary schools as of 1:26 p.m. Tuesday. Both schools were placed on lockout Tuesday morning by West Valley City police after “suspicious activity off campus in the neighboring area,” a statement from the Granite School District says.
Great Salt Lake is shrinking, but habitat work means more birds

SALT LAKE CITY — The 22-year drought in Utah has been the harbinger of bad news, with everything from the Great Salt Lake dropping to a historic low, Lake Powell threatening to all but disappear, farmer fields fallowed and small towns buckling under the improbable reality of having their water supply dry up.
Gov. Cox Issues Statement On Attacks At SLC Prison

(Salt Lake City, UT) — Governor Spencer Cox is vowing to look into two recent attacks on officers at the new state prison in Salt Lake City. One officer was hospitalized after being assaulted in a maximum-security housing unit Saturday. They’ve since been released. A few days before, another officer was attacked by an inmate in the same area. Cox called this “unacceptable” and said they’re doing everything possible to ensure “this doesn’t happen again.”
Kalani Sitake Shares Why Former Utah Coaches Fill His BYU Staff

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have a different look in 2023. The most significant change is being a member of the Big 12 Conference. Another important difference from last season is the coaching staff. After finishing 94th in total defense last season, Sitake overhauled the defensive staff. The...
Luxury housing complex to be built near Valley Fair Mall

This rendering shows what the completed Back 9 apartments west of Costco in West Valley City will look like when finished in 2024. (Courtesy Timberlane Partners) It’s another step in the development of the heart of West Valley City. A large luxury apartment complex is in the early stages...
