(Salt Lake City, UT) — Governor Spencer Cox is vowing to look into two recent attacks on officers at the new state prison in Salt Lake City. One officer was hospitalized after being assaulted in a maximum-security housing unit Saturday. They’ve since been released. A few days before, another officer was attacked by an inmate in the same area. Cox called this “unacceptable” and said they’re doing everything possible to ensure “this doesn’t happen again.”

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 21 HOURS AGO