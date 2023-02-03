ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
californiaglobe.com

Drafting Checklist for Creating a New Entity in California

When drafting a bill to create a new entity or commission in California law, the following are some of the component parts of that legislation:. Membership and Qualifications. A committee should be composed of an odd number of members to limit the chances that a vote will end in a tie.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

IRS tells millions of Americans to hold off on tax filing

The IRS is asking millions of taxpayers in California, Colorado and other states that issued tax rebates last year to hold off on filing their taxes. The reason: The agency said it is seeking to clarify whether those tax rebates and special refunds are considered taxable income. "We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week," the IRS said on Friday. About 16 million California residents received "middle-class tax refund" checks of $350 per eligible taxpayer last year, part of a relief package designed by the state to help residents cope with soaring inflation at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Big Woke – Money Equals Power, As Usual

Unless you can get fired for asking it, a rather common question today is exactly what has happened in the past few years to bring society to the point that, well, you can get fired for asking a question?. In other words, how did we go from zero to woke...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy