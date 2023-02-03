Read full article on original website
Related
californiaglobe.com
Drafting Checklist for Creating a New Entity in California
When drafting a bill to create a new entity or commission in California law, the following are some of the component parts of that legislation:. Membership and Qualifications. A committee should be composed of an odd number of members to limit the chances that a vote will end in a tie.
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
californiaglobe.com
CA Bill To Allow Binational Students In Mexico Receive In-State Tuition Progresses
A bill that would set up a pilot program to allow students who live in Mexico to attend Community College in San Diego County and Imperial County at in-state costs awaited to be heard in the Assembly Higher Education Committee on Monday, over a month after being introduced. Assembly Bill...
IRS tells millions of Americans to hold off on tax filing
The IRS is asking millions of taxpayers in California, Colorado and other states that issued tax rebates last year to hold off on filing their taxes. The reason: The agency said it is seeking to clarify whether those tax rebates and special refunds are considered taxable income. "We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week," the IRS said on Friday. About 16 million California residents received "middle-class tax refund" checks of $350 per eligible taxpayer last year, part of a relief package designed by the state to help residents cope with soaring inflation at...
californiaglobe.com
Big Woke – Money Equals Power, As Usual
Unless you can get fired for asking it, a rather common question today is exactly what has happened in the past few years to bring society to the point that, well, you can get fired for asking a question?. In other words, how did we go from zero to woke...
Comments / 1