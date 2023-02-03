Read full article on original website
Two Local Pups to Play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIXModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
She Turned Out to be a Model Heart PatientH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State FairGrant Piper NewsHillsborough County, FL
Florida Team forms Human Chain to Save Wayward DolphinjoemoodyClearwater, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
thatssotampa.com
Adnoraf, a new elite Tampa supper club, opening in Hyde Park Village
Two years after launching the wildly popular DIY Dessert boutique The Cake Drip in Hyde Park Village, Faronda Davis is back with something new for foodies and influencers in the city of Tampa. The Adnoraf, which was co-created with her spouse Steven Davis, is a member-based supper club and social house, according to a release.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Fish Market makes the “best crabs on the planet,” according to Strictly Dumpling
Strictly Dumpling, a traveling food reviewer with more than 2.5 million followers, recently visited Tampa and sang the praises of the local gem West Fortune Street Fish Market. “West Fortune Street Fish Market in Tampa serves up BUTTER GARLIC blue crabs and it just may be the BEST crabs on this planet,” wrote the reviewer following his visit. The video, which you can watch here, has more than 474,000 views.
thatssotampa.com
Gasparilla Festival of the Arts takes over Julian B Lane Riverfront Park and could bring 30,000+ visitors to Tampa
Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is one of the must prestigious cultural events in the country. The event returns to Julian B Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa March 4-5. For half a century, artists and art lovers from all parts of the country migrated annually to the Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts, where the country’s most accomplished artists and rising stars vie for the $15,000 Raymond James Best of Show Award and an additional $77,000 in prize money.
tampabeacon.com
Kiran Patel’s 17-acre estate nearly complete after 10 years of construction
After spending nearly a decade building the largest residence in Hillsborough County, local physician and philanthropist Kiran Patel may be one step closer to completing his palatial Carrollwood home. Patel purchased the 17-acre property off Dale Mabry Highway in 2003 for $3.2 million and broke ground in 2013. Earlier this...
Massive store chain opens new Florida location
A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
thatssotampa.com
Bosphorous Turkish restaurant opening at The Shops at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel
The Shops at Wiregrass is a hotspot for dining and retail in the Tampa Bay region. Its always anticipated Fresh Market is also a must attend event for those on the hunt for good produce. 2023 will be another banner year for new arrivals, one key debut is the expansion of Bosphorous, a restaurant renowned for its Turkish cuisine. They currently operate two restaurants in Orlando, one in Winter Garden, and another in Winter Park.
Discount supermarket chain continues expansion in Florida with new stores
Good news for shoppers at discount supermarket chain Aldi with expansion plans underway in Florida. This includes two new stores as well as the reopening of a store that has been closed for several months.
Trash company accidentally throws away Pasco couple’s outdoor furniture
Often, we hear people complain about what garbage collectors don’t pick up. But for Barry and Susie Cort, it’s what they did pick up—by mistake— that has them furious.
wild941.com
Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos
A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
Lakeland steakhouse closes after catching fire overnight
A well-known Lakeland steakhouse has suffered "extensive damage" due to a fire overnight.
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905
The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
Lakewood Ranch ice cream distributor sees growing demand
The company is a distributor that started in 2015. They're often featured in local ice cream shops across the Southeast and even the Caribbean.
SheKnows
This Serene Oceanside Oasis Kirstie Alley & Lisa Marie Presley Called Home Is On the Market For $6 Million — See Inside
Once home to both Lisa Marie Presley and Kirstie Alley, this Clearwater, Florida oceanside estate has hit the market for just under $6,000,000. On the heels of both Alley’s passing in December 2022 and Presley’s death in January 2023, the 1990s contemporary home is available for a new owner to enjoy. The three-floor oasis boasts 7,800 square feet with five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a recently-remodeled two-bed, one-bath apartment atop the compound’s 6-car garage, and a duplex with two one-bed, one-bath units.
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
Clearwater home once owned by Kirstie Alley, Lisa Marie Presley on the market for nearly $6M
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater home once owned by both the late Kirstie Alley and Lisa Marie Presley is on the market. It could be yours if you don't mind a more than $5.9 million price tag attached. The home, located at 1100 N Osceola Avenue in Clearwater, was built in 1993, according to the listing on Station Square Realty.
abandonedspaces.com
Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History
An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
18-year-old wins $48M on first-ever lottery ticket purchase
An 18-year-old woman has made history by winning $48 million after buying a lottery ticket for the first time.
tourcounsel.com
Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida
Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
1 dead in New Tampa apartment shooting, deputies say
Investigators with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in New Tampa.
47-Year-Old Tampa Woman Dies In Fiery Crash On Orient Road And Hillsborough Ave
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa woman has died after a crash that happened around 3:40 am on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the woman was traveling westbound on Hillsborough Avenue in a car when at the intersection of Orient Road, she turned
