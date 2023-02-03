The Shops at Wiregrass is a hotspot for dining and retail in the Tampa Bay region. Its always anticipated Fresh Market is also a must attend event for those on the hunt for good produce. 2023 will be another banner year for new arrivals, one key debut is the expansion of Bosphorous, a restaurant renowned for its Turkish cuisine. They currently operate two restaurants in Orlando, one in Winter Garden, and another in Winter Park.

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO