Beyoncé adds a second Chicago date to her ‘Renaissance’ tour

By Doug George, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

Beyoncé has added a second Chicago date to her newly announced “Renaissance” world tour. She now plays Soldier Field July 22-23.

Beyoncé first announced the highly anticipated concert tour behind her 2022 album “Renaissance” Wednesday on Instagram and her website .

Presale tickets go on sale Feb. 6-9 via Ticketmaster. Buyers will need to register through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system. The Verified Fan onsale begins Feb. 11.

To help spread demand, tour tickets are being sold on a staggered schedule, with Chicago in Group A. Presale options include a BeyHive fan club presale ( register through 11 a.m. CT Feb. 3, deadline extended), a CITI Presale for Citi cardmembers, and a Verizon Up Presale for Verizon Up members. More about those presales here and here .

There’s already much speculation about how well Ticketmaster will handle the sale in the wake of the messy Taylor Swift presale last November. Demand for tickets then crashed Ticketmaster’s system and put parent company Live Nation under a Congressional spotlight — a hearing by a Senate Judiciary Committee last week asked whether the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster has hurt consumer and stifled competition. Critics have called Ticketmaster a monopoly. Some lawmakers on the committee Thursday warned Ticketmaster: “We’re watching.”

The “Renaissance” tour opens in Stockholm May 10. Its first U.S. date currently is Philadelphia in early July, then Nashville, Louisville and Minneapolis before reaching Chicago for two nights, one of only a few cities so far with two concerts. (And there currently is room on Beyoncé's calendar and Soldier Field’s to extend further.) The tour ends Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

The announcement of the tour comes days before the Grammy Awards on Sunday, where Beyoncé is the most nominated artist and could make Recording Academy history if she wins a record four awards.

Wire services contributed to this report.

