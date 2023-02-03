A Knox man was arrested Sunday, February 5 after officers served a warrant at a residence in Knox. Deputies with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Natural Resources served the warrant at 8:18 a.m. CT in the 0800 North block of 600 E. in Knox. Police say officers were granted access to the residence and directed to the basement where they found a man who was unresponsive. Officers called for medical assistance. Police say four doses of Narcan were administered after signs pointed to a potential overdose. Due to their quick actions, officers were able to render life saving efforts and to prevent the loss of life, according to the report.

KNOX, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO