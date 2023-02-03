Read full article on original website
Related
wkvi.com
Christine R. Barnack
Christine R. Barnack, age 37, of Knox, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at IU Health Hospital in Indianapolis. Christine was born September 11, 1985 in Bradenton, Florida, but she grew up in Merrillville, Indiana. She loved her kids and cheering them on in all of the sports they played,...
Heavy fire in Howard County apartments
An apartment fire has broken out in Howard County, in the town of Center, which is a community just outside of Kokomo.
wkvi.com
North Judson Town Council to Meet Tonight
The North Judson Town Council plans to go over the mutual aid agreement with the North Judson-Wayne Township Fire Department during their meeting tonight. Other old business to be discussed includes the town code update as well as the 2022 year-end report. Anita Cunningham is on the agenda to discuss the Starke County Historical Society’s Cemetery Walk.
WNDU
Fire severely damages Elkhart home
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 6:07 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, East CR 650N, west of North CR 500E, Leesburg. Driver: Robert O. Bloom, 36, East CR 650N, Leesburg. Bloom’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $5,000. Winona Lake. Officers with the...
tourcounsel.com
Erskine Village | Shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana
Erskine Village is a shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana, United States. It opened in 2004 on the site of the former Scottsdale Mall, an enclosed shopping mall which featured L. S. Ayres, Ayr-Way (later Target), and Montgomery Ward. After experiencing a decline in tenancy throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, the property was torn down in 2003 and redeveloped the following year as a strip mall.
wkvi.com
City of Knox Park and Recreation Department to Hold Planning Session
The City of Knox Park & Recreation Department is currently working on the department’s five year plan. The Parks and Recreation Department is now asking the community for input. They want to know what the community wants to see in Knox’s parks. A planning session has been scheduled...
wkvi.com
Starke County Commissioners to Meet Tonight
The Starke County Commissioners plan to discuss the purchase of new computers during their meeting tonight. Starke County Sheriff Jack Rosa and Jack Hudgens are scheduled to address the commissioners on the OPIOID Funding for Flock. Starke County Highway Superintendent Dan Dipert will go over the local safety plan as well as ARPA money use.
Purdue professor arrested for propositioning women, dealing meth
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University professor was arrested after being accused of dealing meth and propositioning women for sexual favors. According to the Lafayette Police Department, Sergey Macheret, 65, of Lafayette was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into reports of a “suspicious male approaching women.” Macheret faces charges of making an unlawful […]
WNDU
Elkhart woman dead after car crash at intersection of CR 20, 35
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman died after a fatal crash in Middlebury on Monday morning. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound Ford pickup truck was traveling on County Road 20 as it neared the intersection at County Road 35 around 9:48 a.m. The 18-year-old driver failed to yield the right-of-way and did not stop at the stop sign before it crashed into the driver’s side of a Nissan Cube Hatchback in the intersection.
1/29/23 Homeless tents
Snow littered the ground and splattered onto my notepad as I walked to the Lafayette food pa…
wkvi.com
Knox Community School Board Holding Public Hearing on Superintendent Contract Tonight
The Knox Community School Board is holding a public hearing during their meeting tonight regarding the Superintendent of Schools proposed contract. The contract remains the same from this school year to the 2023-2024 school year. The basic salary is $120,000 with the board’s contribution of health, vision and dental insurance costs, along with long-term disability insurance, term life insurance, tax sheltered annuity and Social Security. The superintendent would receive 25 days of paid vacation per year and 11 paid holidays.
wkvi.com
Search Warrants Lead to Arrests in Pulaski County
Two recent search warrants in separate incidents resulted in the arrests of several residents in Pulaski County. A Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department deputy was called to the Medaryville area Friday, February 3 to check on the welfare of two female juveniles. An investigation into the incident reportedly led to the acquisition of a search warrant, according to the report. Upon execution of that warrant, police say suspected methamphetamine and other controlled substances were located. Officers arrested Billy Anthony Sr., Billy Anthony Jr., Nakita Rentfrow, and Thomas Rentfrow. Formal charges are pending with the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office. The Department of Child Services assisted in this case.
News Now Warsaw
Two men fall through ice on Silver Lake
SILVER LAKE — Two men fell through the ice on Silver Lake early Sunday afternoon. The two had been attempting to ice fish about 40 yards from shore on a bay west of the main lake when they fell through. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Both men were...
wkvi.com
Candidate Filing Ends in May Primary Municipal Election in Starke County
The time for candidates to file for office came to a close Friday at noon CT in the Starke County Clerk’s Office for the May Primary Municipal Election. The final list finds two candidates filed for Knox City Mayor. Democrat Dennis Estok is seeking re-election while Kay Gudeman filed on the Republican Ticket.
wkvi.com
Knox Man Arrested Following Warrant Service
A Knox man was arrested Sunday, February 5 after officers served a warrant at a residence in Knox. Deputies with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Natural Resources served the warrant at 8:18 a.m. CT in the 0800 North block of 600 E. in Knox. Police say officers were granted access to the residence and directed to the basement where they found a man who was unresponsive. Officers called for medical assistance. Police say four doses of Narcan were administered after signs pointed to a potential overdose. Due to their quick actions, officers were able to render life saving efforts and to prevent the loss of life, according to the report.
Fox 59
Thieves hit Dollar General stores
INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Junk Food Theft
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man with a history of stealing is in trouble again for allegedly helping himself to some junk food. Ryan Dunfee, 38, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 6 Felony Theft. According to court documents, the man on January 18 was...
What Purdue Basketball's Players Said Following Loss to Indiana at Assembly Hall
No. 1 Purdue basketball lost to No. 21 Indiana 79-74 on the road Saturday at Assembly Hall. Zach Edey, Braden Smith and David Jenkins Jr. addressed the media after the game to discuss what went wrong.
WNDU
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers were alerted at 11:15 a.m. of a stolen Kia out of...
Comments / 0