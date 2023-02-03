Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Rising Designer Sia Arnika Looks to Her Childhood for FW23 Show
Berlin-based Danish designer Sia Arnika showcased her latest collection in the German capital in anticipation of the Fall/Winter 2023 season. Falling just in time for Berlin Fashion Week, the collection was an exploration of Arnika’s childhood, as explained in a press release, “A memory of a childhood, playing witches with my friends, putting spells on boys we liked, watching the snowfall, walking onto the ice summoning the winter witch.” With inspiration from Nordic myths and folktales, the range plays around with silhouettes and textures while using sustainable textiles with support from Circulose.
Hypebae
Has Fashion Week Finally Become Less Exclusive?
In 2022, reality star Kim Kardashian was photographed next to former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as they both sat in the front row for Jean Paul Gautier‘s show at Paris Fashion Week. Meanwhile, Diesel’s SS23 showcase in Milan saw 1,600 fashion students in attendance — making up a significant proportion of its audience — and Marine Serre’s recent PFW show? It was open to the public and accessible through a registration link on the brand’s website.
Hypebae
Hiroshi Fujiwara and Converse Want You to Customize Your Kicks
Japanese streetwear designer and musician, Hiroshi Fujiwara, already has a longstanding history with Converse — and the latest instalment of the duo’s partnership might just be its most exciting one yet. The “godfather of streetwear” has once again joined forces with the global footwear brand, revisiting his previous...
Hypebae
Good American Launches Soft Sculpt Denim Collection
Khloé Kardashian‘s ever-expanding denim brand, Good American, just launched its all-new Soft Sculpt denim collection, comprising eight silhouettes across three cult-loved denim styles. Featuring a range of dresses, jumpsuits, bodysuits and tops, the collection aims to prioritize comfort and stretch in a bid to support its wearer’s natural...
Hypebae
Celebrate Valentine's Day in Style With These Sneaker Releases
Valentine’s Day is finally upon us and there’s no better way to get ready for it than with a fresh pair of V-Day-themed kicks. Luckily, the majority of our favorite sneaker brands saw us coming, and have been gearing up for the big day with a tonne of vibrant releases in pink and red colorways.
Hypebae
CLOT x Nike's "CLOTEZ" Collab Is a 3-in-1 Cortez
Nike has joined forces with CLOT once again, delivering a new iteration of the Cortez inspired by Chinese culture. Officially dubbed the “CLOTEZ,” the collaboration was created in partnership with aspiring designer Harry Wong, resulting in a 3-in-1 sneaker embodying the yin-yang philosophy, which is a fundamental part of CLOT’s brand DNA.
Hypebae
Stussy x Nike's Latest Air Max Penny 2 Will Come With an Apparel Capsule
Like most of their recent releases, Stussy and Nike are delivering accompanying apparel alongside their forthcoming Air Max Penny 2 drop. Arriving with the tan version of the collaborative sneaker, the apparel collection features a range of co-branded pieces. A hooded jacket features a giant Swoosh on the back with Stussy’s branding subtly running down the stripes, while both brands’ logos are embroidered onto blue sweatshirts and pants. The same striped theme continues on a pair of loose-fitted trousers paired with Stussy’s white-and-black knit sweater. Based on the lookbook images, the lineup is complete with a white T-shirt featuring Stussy and Nike’s branding in the streetwear label’s signature graffiti font.
Hypebae
A Gucci x Birkenstock Collaboration Could Be Coming Soon
A new Gucci and Birkenstock collaboration has been spotted on the streets of New York City, specifically, on the set of season two of Sex and the City. Rumors of the collaboration began to surface after paparazzi shots of Sarah Jessica Parker were seen doing the rounds on social media and already — the internet cannot get enough.
Hypebae
TikTok Girlies Are Curling Their Hair With Leggings — And It Works
At this point, it’s not uncommon to try new hair hacks from the beauty side of TikTok. We’ve learned that some are using a pasta strainer to diffuse their curls, and now your favorite pair of Lululemon leggings may be the key to giving you those vivacious curls.
Hypebae
Billie Eilish x Jordan Brand Reunite for All-Black Hex Mule
Billie Eilish continues her partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand, gearing up for another footwear release. This time around, the collaboration isn’t an Air Force 1 or and Air Jordan 15 — it’s the new women’s exclusive Hex Mule. The musician has worked with the footwear...
Hypebae
Rihanna To Reportedly Announce Global Tour Details Soon
Rumor has it Rihanna will be announcing a global tour soon. The singer-slash-entrepreneur is returning to performing during the Super Bowl halftime show, which will kick off a new era for her. According to The Sun, “She has her North American dates ready to announce for 2023 after the Super...
Hypebae
Louis Vuitton Reveals First Clothing Line for Babies
Louis Vuitton is bringing luxury to tiny tots as the fashion house is releasing its first clothing line for babies on March 3. “The collection represents a thoughtful range of everyday pieces and special occasion styles, of first toys that can become lifelong keepsakes” the house shared in an official statement.
Hypebae
UNDERCOVER x Melissa Drop Futuristic Footwear
Japanese brand UNDERCOVER is joining forces with Gen Z-favorite Melissa, stepping into a sci-fi future for its footwear collaboration. The Brazilian label is known for its glossy shoes, crafted from 100 percent recycled PVC, Melflex®. Merging the brand’s quintessential early aughts aesthetic with a rough and ready approach, the joint collection nods to sartorial juxtaposition, celebrating both hard and soft edges. Spikes are a recurring theme as the chunky Spikes boot turns function and form on its head, featuring the pointy shapes on the sides for extra protection, while laces appear on the back of the shoe’s silhouette.
Hypebae
Lizzo Is a Blushing Beauty at 2023 Grammy's With Cherry Red Glow
Lizzo stunned at the 2023 Grammys with her incredible, romantic gown as the artist adorned herself in countless red roses, wearing a bright veil and sweeping dress to match, bringing in the Valentine’s Day energy a bit early. While her ensemble was undoubtedly masterpiece worthy, the Detroit native’s cherry...
Hypebae
Take an Official Look at Wood Wood's Salomon Collaboration
Wood Wood has released a new footwear collaboration with Salomon. Last week, the Danish label showcased its Fall/Winter 2023 collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week under the direction of its new designers Dominic Huckbody (Burberry and Martine Rose alum) and Cecilie Engberg (formerly at Balenciaga), debuting a partnership with the sportswear brand. The runway, which took inspiration from rave culture, was accompanied by new XT-SLATE sneakers in two colorways: “Nightshade” and “Biking Red.”
Hypebae
Moon Boot Debuts No-Lace Boots and Sandals
Moon Boot is expanding its range of viral snow boots, launching a series of new footwear styles created to be worn all year long. Collectively dubbed the “Preview Collection,” the capsule features two unisex silhouettes — the No Lace and Evolution Sandal. The former, as suggested by its name, is a laceless boot design with Moon Boot’s branding printed on the sides. The slip-on design is offered in rubber material and suede, which are both fully water-repellent. The boots are complete with multisize foam lining for added comfort.
Hypebae
Nike's ACG Air Moc Slip-on Returns in "Sail/Black"
Nike just announced the return of its ever-popular ACG Air Moc silhouette, this time arriving in a clean “Sail” and “Black” colorway. First introduced back in 1994, the cozy slip-on shoe has become known for its comfort and relaxed fit and has since been redesigned in a slew of quilted iterations and varying colorways. The latest edition, however, brings the comfy silhouette into a modern era, reimagined with a brushed canvas upper and clean Swoosh embroidery around its heel.
Hypebae
Fear of God Gears up for Second Delivery of "Eternal" Collection
Jerry Lorenzo‘s Fear of God is back with another delivery of its “Eternal” collection, which made its initial debut in December 2022. An extension of the first release, the sophomore delivery is once again comprised of luxury wardrobe essentials. The timeless range focuses on quality and fit with a minimalist aesthetic, making each item versatile for styling in a variety of looks.
Hypebae
Palace Debuts Collaboration with RIMOWA
Palace is continuing its long list of impressive collaborations, with premium luggage manufacturer, RIMOWA, next up on its list. The London-based label has joined forces with the travel pioneers for a collection that merges Palace’s unique approach to streetwear with RIMOWA’s heritage design, arriving in the form of a limited-edition suitcase, skateboard deck and sticker set.
Hypebae
Marc Jacobs' Platform Boots Are Still Living Rent Free in Our Heads
It’s been a few days since Marc Jacobs showcased its Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear show in New York, and the chunky platform boots that dominated the runway are still the talk of the town. Drawing inspiration from Jacobs’ heroes, the collection cited the late Vivienne Westwood as its core influence,...
