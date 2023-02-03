Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”
First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample
The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
hypebeast.com
LeBron James Is First To Be Spotted in Highly Anticipated Tiffany & Co. x Nike Collab
LeBron James stunted in the new Tiffany & Co. x collaboration at today’s game at the Madison Square Garden. King James did not miss a beat with his fresh fit, revealing an all-new letterman jacket from the collaboration. The all-black varsity jacket features leather sleeves and co-branded Tiffany & Co. x Nike patchwork graphics. In an ode to New York City, which is where Tiffany’s heritage is highlighted, the patchwork features monikers relating to the city on the front and the two signature brands on the back. Most of the graphics were highlighted in the classic Tiffany blue.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low Dons A “Shattered Backboard” Reminiscent Colorway
Following its return back in 2020, the Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low has gone on to release numerous inline colorways as well as a collaborative duo with none other than Supreme New York. The silhouette continues to keep up the momentum in 2023, unveiling a “Shattered Backboard” reminiscent colorway via official images.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air More Uptempo Slides Are Releasing In The OG “Black/White”
Hate it or love it, the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have only begun to stake their claim within the Beaverton brand’s slip-on catalog. Continuing to add a diverse level of design language into the Scottie Pippen-endorsed silhouette, a monochromatic black/white ensemble invigorates the latest ensemble. Last receiving the...
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at These Unreleased Virgil Abloh-Designed "Faux Fur" Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s
Images of an unreleased pair of Virgil Abloh-designed x Nike Air Force 1 have just been teased by Don C. For a better look, ph_community has made a cleaner mockup of the faux cur-covered sneaker. Made from hues of orange, pink, and yellow, the silhouette is hardly distinguishable minus the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 Low “Yellow Snakeskin” Unveiled
The Air Jordan 11 Low is getting another dope color scheme. One of the best sneakers out there is the Air Jordan 11 Low. Fans have always loved the Jordan 11, however, there is no doubt that the Jordan 11 Low is a great alternative. Overall, this is a very versatile model that can be graced with a whole plethora of color schemes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Trump Plays Golf in Track Pants & White Lace-Up Puma Shoes
Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, played golf this week in relaxed style. On Saturday, the 15-year-old hit the green with golfer Lexi Thompson in a light blue long-sleeved top, which was covered in a darker watercolor-like print. For additional ease, Trump paired the piece with black track pants and a light gray top. A gray Puma beanie completed her outfit, as seen on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai (@kaitrumpgolfer) When it came to footwear, the granddaughter of former president Donald Trump opted for a set of white golf shoes by Puma. Her...
sneakernews.com
Vanessa Bryant Shares A Look At The Nike Kobe 6 Protro “BHM”
Before the month-long celebration of Black excellence and African-American achievements officially kicked off, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on the last night of January to share an intimate look at an upcoming Nike Kobe 6 Protro for Black History Month. While dedicated Kobe fans, hoop heads and sneaker aficionados have...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” Is Scheduled To Return On May 13
Last seen in 2012, the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” is finally set to retro on May 13. Over the last decade, the silhouette has been rumored to return ad nauseam, but it seems Jordan Brand has finally put things into motion to reissue the “Black/White/Tour Yellow” covered pair that debuted in 2006. Dimensions of the sneaker haven’t been disclosed by the brand nor by those with early pairs of the Air Jordan, but it’s likely the model follows Tinker Hatfield’s blueprint from 1989 closer than past retros – namely in the forefoot area. “Tour Yellow” flair appears underneath the tongue mesh, via plastic eyelets, detailing on the tongue, and throughout the midsole, harkening back to a time during which non-Chicago Bulls color schemes on Michael Jordan’s signature sneakers wasn’t commonplace. Jumpman logos are featured on the spine in a stark “White” look, further differentiating the “Thunder” ensemble from those that predated it. Lastly, the shoe box is given an updated look from the last time the pair dropped.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 “Safari” Release Date Revealed
Another Jordan Luka 1 is almost here. Luka Doncic has his very own signature sneaker, dubbed the Jordan Luka 1. As soon as Doncic stepped into the NBA, it was only going to be a matter of time before he got his own shoe. After all, he came in playing some phenomenal basketball. Subsequently, Doncic has only gotten better after each passing year. He is very clearly one of the top five players in the entire NBA, and that likely won’t change. He continues to school his opponents, and the fans absolutely love what he brings to the table.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 Low “Festival Lights” Drops In 2023: First Look
The Air Jordan 5 Low is getting dressed in a “Festival Lights” colorway. While the Air Jordan 5 is a great shoe, there is no doubt that the Air Jordan 5 Low has its place. Over the years, Jumpman has been giving this shoe a steady stream of new offerings. This has been good news for fans of the silhouette, who had been largely forgotten in years past.
Latto Gives Us Style Goals In An All Denim Ensemble
Latto stepped out over the weekend giving us early 2000s fashion vibes in an all denim two piece look that we love.
hypebeast.com
VØID's Nike Air Force 1 'Chainsaw Man' Concept Features an Actual Chainsaw
After putting together a Pokémon Magikarp concept that actually swims, sneaker customizer VØID recently shared a new custom centered around the popular Chainsaw Man manga/anime series. Once again working on the. Air Force 1, the custom draws from the look and power of titular protagonist Denji in his...
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases New AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 in White
After dropping in “Game Royal” and “Green,” AMBUSH founder and creative director Yoon Ahn now teases an all-new colorway in white which will soon join the lineup. Echoing the design of collaborative Dunk Highs that dropped in 2021, the upcoming pairs feature exaggerated tailpipe Swooshes inspired in part by the elongated blast pipes of Japanese Bosozoku-style bikes and cars. Other design elements such as semi-detached heel tabs, AMBUSH heel banners, oversized eyestays, and exposed foam tongues incorporating co-branded labels remain consistent from past iterations of the collaborative AF1s.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 “Across The Spider-Verse” Drops In 2023: On-Foot Images
This Air Jordan 1 will carry forth the Spider-Man aesthetic. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1, then you have been spoiled over these past few decades. Overall, the Jordan 1 is seen as the flagship shoe of Jordan Brand. It is the first signature sneaker Michael Jordan ever wore, and it remains a fan-favorite.
