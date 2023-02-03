ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocktail of the week: The Thin White Duke’s Ooh Fashion-ed – recipe

 4 days ago
Photograph: Rob Lawson/The Guardian. Drink styling: Tara Garnell.

An easy twist on the classic old fashioned, named after David Bowie’s 1980 hit Fashion. We use a good teaspoon of quality Seville orange marmalade and a few dashes of Angostura as a base, then stir it over ice with a good American rye whiskey. If you like, set your own trend by interchanging both the whiskey and the type of marmalade.

Ooh Fashion-ed Serves1

1 tsp Seville orange marmalade

3-4 dashes Angostura bitters

60ml whiskey

– a good American overproof rye such as Rittenhouse

1 slice orange peel

Put the marmalade in the bottom of a rocks glass or tumbler, add the bitters and stir until the marmalade loosens. Add a third of the whiskey and stir again, so the marmalade loosens further.

Add two or three ice cubes, stir to dilute the mix a little, then add another 20ml whiskey and stir again. Add enough ice to fill the tumbler and the remaining 20ml whiskey, and stir one last time.

Squeeze the orange peel over the surface of the drink, then rub it around the rim of the glass, drop it into the glass and serve.

