Washington State

US News and World Report

U.S. Farmers Plan to Go 'Heavy on Corn' in 2023 Despite Risks

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for...
ILLINOIS STATE
US News and World Report

Lawmakers Set Agenda With State of the Union Guests

President Joe Biden is set to deliver the State of the Union address Tuesday night in a tradition-steeped forum for flexing accomplishments and outlining an agenda for the next year, all under the watchful eye of members of Congress – and their guests. Those guests have become messengers of...
ILLINOIS STATE
US News and World Report

Shuttered South African Airline Comair Sues Boeing Over 737 MAX Purchases

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A shuttered South African airline sued Boeing Co for fraud over its agreement to buy eight 737 MAX planes and seeks damages of at least $83 million. Boeing "placed profits over safety and led with a plan of deception," Comair's suit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Seattle said. Boeing declined to comment.
SEATTLE, WA
US News and World Report

Associate of Russian Oligarch Accused of Violating Sanctions

NEW YORK (AP) — An associate of a Russian billionaire was charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday with violating U.S. sanctions and money laundering. The indictment charged Vladimir Voronchenko, a Russian who is a permanent U.S. resident, with joining a scheme to make over $4 million in payments to maintain four U.S. properties belonging to the sanctioned oligarch Viktor Vekselberg. Authorities said Voronchenko also tried to sell two of those properties.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Blocks Vessels From Area Near Balloon Shoot Down

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday it is imposing a temporary security zone in the waters off Surfside Beach, South Carolina in the area where the U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon. The 10 nautical mile area security zone blocks vessels from entering...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC

