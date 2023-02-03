ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Local history: The splendid but short life of the Long Beach Hotel

By Tim Grobaty
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

Local History is a weekly feature that looks at the people, places and events of Long Beach’s past. Have a question or a piece of history you want us to explore? Email tim@lbpost.com . Want his historical columns in your inbox? Sign up for the This Week in History newsletter here .

Long Beach wasn’t big enough to even warrant a dot on a map in 1884. Although its original 4,000 acres were laid out to stretch from the Pacific Ocean to 10th Street between Magnolia and Alamitos avenues, it was sparsely populated and had yet to be incorporated as a city.

Long Beach, as it was called after it became the property of the Long Beach Land and Water Co. in 1884 and switched its name from Willmore City to its current one, had a population of a bit over 100 people—it was possible to know literally everyone in town.

In fact, it was possible to fit them all into the city’s earliest and most glamorous hostelry, the Long Beach Hotel.

At the time, it seemed like the 70-room hotel, which opened in September 1884, four years before the city’s incorporation, was much larger than what the town needed or could support, but Long Beach’s population could swell enormously during the summer months when people from outlying cities and even states would flock to town, which had already earned a fine reputation as a seaside resort. Within a couple of years, additions to the hotel increased the number of rooms to 130.

The Long Beach Land and Water Co. built the $50,000 hotel on the bluff at the foot of Cedar Avenue. It terraced down from Ocean Boulevard to the beach, rising three stories at the street level and five stories above the beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCrnK_0kbWiV7J00

The Long Beach Hotel. Photo courtesy Los Angeles Public Library.

On the beach side, the two lower floors were given over to a bathhouse and changing stations as well as sit rentals and umbrellas.

A travel guide to the region during the Long Beach Hotel’s reign as the finest in the city, described it as featuring all the modern features that you might expect from a $50,000 hotel: speaking tubes on each floor, electric service bells in each room, a telephone connection with Los Angeles and, starting in 1887, steam heat.

Also on the beach side was an 80-by-20-foot veranda and a large dining hall where guests could comfortably watch the sea and sunset through floor-to-ceiling windows. In the evening after dinner the dining hall was cleared to make space for a ballroom with dancing till midnight.

And the soup! You had to try the clam soup, as it was called. The Los Angeles Times sent a correspondent to the Long Beach Hotel in the summer of 1888 and the writer, well, the writer liked the clam soup:

“The clam soup—gentle reader, have you ever tasted this delicate seaside dish?” wrote the visiting journalist. “If not, consider that thus far you have lived in vain. Confess your shortcoming at once and give your hitherto uneducated digestive organs a treat.”

Beach facilities included a popcorn stand, swings, croquet and tennis courts and a picnic shelter. A short stroll two blocks to the west brought you to the town’s first pier at Magnolia Avenue.

The hotel was booked heavily in the summer months and workers took advantage of the slower seasons to build additions, though the hotel touted the wonders of frolicking in the surf in the wintertime, a novelty it assured those who lived in freezing temperatures in other states was a novelty not to be missed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7fiM_0kbWiV7J00

Portion of an advertisement for the Long Beach Hotel in the Los Angeles Times, Aug. 13, 1888.

Perhaps persuaded by that novelty, a tour group from the East Coast booked the entire hotel for late November 1987. The hotel’s owners had plans to host the group and then expand the hotel once again to triple the number of rooms.

That expansion never happened, nor did the East Coasters have the opportunity to try the clam soup and splash in the surf.

There were about a dozen guests at the hotel on Nov. 8, 1888 when, at about 12:30 in the morning, shortly after dancing ended, a fire, caused by a defective range, or one that was inadvertently left on, broke out in the kitchen. The fire quickly spread and, while the guests fled unscathed, the wooden structure was soon engulfed in flames and crowds had run out to watch the jewel of Southern California coastal hotels burn to the ground in about 90 minutes.

The Journal, Long Beach’s weekly newspaper, reported, “Almost immediately, 15 or 20 men were at the scene, but they hadn’t so much as a bucket of water to toss at the flames. The gathering crowd watched as the blaze spread out of control and razed the building to the sand. By 2:30 a.m. the fine hotel was reduced to a bed of cinders and coals, and the people went home heavy-hearted because of the great loss to Long Beach.”

Local history: The rise and fall of the Naples Hotel

The post Local history: The splendid but short life of the Long Beach Hotel appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Ranch at Laguna Beach Debuts Two New Cultural Experiences

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is debuting two new cultural experiences in collaboration with local creatives Gary Larson and John Cosby. The Shaper and The Painter aim to immerse guests in two of Laguna beach’s most iconic cultural elements: surfing and plein air painting. Guests will obtain insight into the crafts and connect to the cultural pillars that are a cornerstone of the vibrant coastal community.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

90-Unit Residential Tower Sold for $39.67MM in Santa Monica’s North of Montana Neighborhood

As the multifamily market across Southern California continues to show signs of relative year-over-year strength, investors keep looking for opportunities to own a piece of the sizable opportunity. A 90-unit multifamily residential building in Santa Monica called the San Vicente Tower recently sold for $39,669,500 or $440,772 per unit, according to a Kidder Mathews 4Q22 Market Trends Los Angeles Multifamily report. The property, located at 220 San Vicente Boulevard, is in the heart of the city’s sought-after North of Montana neighborhood. The property was purchased by 220 San Vicente Holdings LLC, a Beverly Hills, Calif.-based entity located at 345 N Maple Dr., according to public documents. The seller was an entity associated with Deutsche Asset Management, which owned the asset since June of 2015, when it purchased the property for $45.8 million.
SANTA MONICA, CA
tourcounsel.com

Promenade on the Peninsula | Shopping mall in California

Promenade on the Peninsula is the current name of originally enclosed, now open-air regional shopping mall in Rolling Hills Estates on the affluent Palos Verdes Peninsula in the South Bay area of Greater Los Angeles. Former names include The Courtyard, Shops at Palos Verdes and Avenue of the Peninsula. In...
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, CA
tourcounsel.com

South Bay Galleria | Shopping mall in Redondo Beach, California

South Bay Galleria, formerly named Galleria at South Bay, is a shopping mall located in Redondo Beach, California, United States. It is anchored by Macy's, Kohl's, Target, Q, Wonder of Dinosaurs, and a 16-screen AMC Theatres multiplex. It also includes H&M. In February 1955, it was announced that a major...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
yovenice.com

Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop

Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison. A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.
MALIBU, CA
kcrw.com

Your heart will hammer at the top: Climb LA’s steepest stairs

Comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy famously navigated them with a massive piano. They’re hidden all around LA, a city of inclines and slopes, of hills and valleys. In a place known for its concrete roadways, outdoor stairways are a unique, but lesser-known feature of the urban landscape. “When...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

Santa Ana to Consider Weekly Food Drives as OC Approaches a Hunger Cliff

With a fresh produce void in some neighborhoods and a french fry overabundance in others, some Santa Ana residents have a tough time finding healthy food. An effort to meet these daily needs has the town’s nutrition moving more fluidly, and beyond the brick-and-mortar – even before COVID-19 brought more people to the brink of food insecurity – through community gardens and neighborhood produce trucks.
SANTA ANA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Arrests Made in Daylight Armed Robbery of Rolex in Downtown Santa Monica

Leroy McCrary and Donta Baker arrested in connection to September robbery. Two men have been arrested for the broad daylight armed robbery of a man’s Rolex in downtown Santa Monica last fall. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on September 25, 2022, around 4:35 p.m. officers responded...
SANTA MONICA, CA
smchseagleeye.com

Atmospheric River hits the West Coast

Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Montebello, CA

Montebello is a vibrant city in the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County, California, and is known for its charming historical sites, numerous parks, and lush foliage. It's the perfect destination for a budget-friendly getaway. From picturesque parks to monolithic historical sites, there are plenty of things to see...
MONTEBELLO, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy