Lawsuit, bill proponents say Indian Education for All funds unaccounted for

The Montana State Capitol pictured on Feb. 6, 2023. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Montana spends $3.5 million a year to make sure that students in public schools learn about Indigenous culture in the classrooms. But an advocate told lawmakers on Monday that more than half of that funding for “Indian Education for All” has not been accounted for.
MONTANA STATE
Stroke survivors can find help with new program

The Brain Injury Alliance of Montana recently launched a new program, “Montana Stroke Survivor Connections”, with the goal of creating community and fostering compassion and connection for stroke survivors across the state. The program was born out of an expressed need for more support for stroke survivors as...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Republicans show support for medical conscience bill

State lawmakers in the House of Representatives gave broad approval Monday to a bill that would allow medical providers, health care facilities and insurers to deny services based on “ethical, moral, or religious beliefs or principles,” signaling the bill’s likely advancement to the Senate this week. House...
MONTANA STATE
Montana students, teachers blast bill that would limit science education to ‘scientific fact’

A student from Capital High School testifies in opposition to Senate Bill 235 on Feb. 6, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) Several Montana middle- and high-school students said Monday that a lawmaker did not correctly interpret scientific theory and that his bill would ban common theories, like gravity, from being taught in schools – hampering their education and futures in STEM fields.
MONTANA STATE
Measles Outbreak in Ohio Declared Over After 85 Cases

MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) – A central Ohio measles outbreak among children who were not fully vaccinated is now over, public health officials announced Saturday. Columbus Health declared the outbreak finished with no new cases after a period of 42 days -- the equivalent of two measles virus incubation periods.
COLUMBUS, OH
Three school-based health centers in Great Falls are the first to receive autism certification in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Alluvion Health announced its three school-based health centers have received the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. The centers are the first in the state of Montana to earn autism certification. To receive the CAC designation, Alluvion Health’s School-Based Health Centers at Longfellow, Paris Gibson, and...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Montana

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Montana using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
Survey: Montanans support grizzly bears, some form of hunting season

New research diving into the human factors impacting wildlife conservation found that grizzly bear management is less polarized than researchers originally thought. The study, conducted by the University of Montana and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, found the majority of Montanans surveyed supported grizzly bears’ right to exist — and also some sort of hunting season to manage their population.
MONTANA STATE
Montana losing sugar beet factory, 300 jobs

A longstanding Montana sugar beet factory will close at the end of this year’s production resulting in 300 lost jobs. The American Crystal Sugar Co. announced Feb. 6 it was shuttering its Sidney Sugars operations at the end of the current growing and processing “campaign.”. The company said...
SIDNEY, MT
Washington gas pump prices rise for fifth straight week

(The Center Square) – Following over thirteen straight weeks of price declines, Washington fuel prices increased again for the fifth week in a row, but only ever so slightly. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $4.13 statewide on Monday, up from $4.12 the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Montana history in photos

Take a walk through time with these photos of Montana's history. Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident. A Sentinel High School teacher is facing life-altering injuries after she was hit by a car while trying to cross Reserve Street on foot.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

