Tech executive selling huge Bay Area estate, leaving the region
The sprawling 20-acre property includes an olive orchard and a "fully fenced playground village."
Zoom, based in Bay Area, sacks 1,300 employees — with rare CEO sacrifice
CEO Eric Yuan is cutting his salary by a staggering amount and forgoing a corporate bonus.
Little Original Joe’s slated to open second San Francisco location
The second Little Original Joe's is expected to open in the summer.
Why you should spend the day in San Francisco's Noe Valley
It's a little haven in the middle of a big city.
Fine dining restaurant Palette is set to close after four years in San Francisco
The fine dining restaurant is expected to close on Feb. 15.
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
Fascinating things to know about Salesforce Park, SF's urban oasis in the sky
More than 600 trees and 16,000 plants live in Salesforce Park
When will temperatures start to warm up in the San Francisco Bay Area?
Monday marks the start of a gradual warmup across the San Francisco Bay Area.
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
McDonald’s to bring back Shamrock Shake in time for St. Patrick’s Day
Uncle O'Grimacey used to promote this green dessert in the 1970s.
SFGate
Ritter Center Offers Showers For Unhoused Residents
San Rafael's Ritter Center is offering showers to unhoused residents once a week, health care center officials announced Monday. Every Monday from 1 to 4 p.m., the center will provide showers to those in need in an effort to improve the physical and mental well-being of people who are unsheltered.
Paris bar from World’s 50 Best list to pop up in San Francisco
Little Red Door does "farm to glass" cocktails.
Trulia to cut down office space at San Francisco headquarters
"The West Coast is lagging from a return to office perspective."
Bay Area tech giant Google finally announces ChatGPT killer Bard
Google's chatbot arrives as Microsoft looks to integrate ChatGPT into Bing.
40-year-old San Francisco vegetarian restaurant is closing this week
One of the oldest vegetarian restaurants in SF, Ananda Fuara gained a following for dishes like the "neatloaf" sandwich.
Small hail pelts the San Francisco Bay Area, scattered showers on the way
More than an inch of rain fell over most of the Bay Area this weekend.
Netflix's password-sharing crackdown is coming. It already looks grim.
As expected, the proposed changes Netflix wants to make with regard to password sharing are gobsmackingly awful and already universally reviled.
Meet the designer behind the SF Chinese New Year, Pride parade floats
Float design keeps 30 or so sculptors, builders, artists and other craftspeople busy nearly year-round,
