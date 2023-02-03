ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ritter Center Offers Showers For Unhoused Residents

San Rafael's Ritter Center is offering showers to unhoused residents once a week, health care center officials announced Monday. Every Monday from 1 to 4 p.m., the center will provide showers to those in need in an effort to improve the physical and mental well-being of people who are unsheltered.
